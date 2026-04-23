INVESTOR ALERT: Investigation of TruBridge, Inc. (TBRG) announced by Holzer & Holzer, LLC

ATLANTA, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC is investigating whether TruBridge, Inc. (“TruBridge” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TBRG) complied with federal securities laws. On March 17, 2026, Trubridge disclosed that it was unable to timely file its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, and that the Company’s management had identified errors in certain financial statements related to “revenue recognition and related contract cost, stock-based compensation expense, and capitalized software development expense.” The price of the Company’s stock dropped following this report.

If you purchased TruBridge stock and suffered a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to contact Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com or Joshua Karr, Esq. at jkarr@holzerlaw.com, call our toll-free number at (888) 508-6832, or visit our website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/trubridge/ to discuss your legal rights.

Holzer & Holzer, LLC, an ISS top rated securities litigation law firm for 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2025, dedicates its practice to vigorous representation of shareholders and investors in litigation nationwide, including shareholder class action and derivative litigation. Since its founding in 2000, Holzer & Holzer attorneys have played critical roles in recovering hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders victimized by fraud and other corporate misconduct. More information about the firm is available through its website, www.holzerlaw.com, and upon request from the firm. Holzer & Holzer, LLC has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Corey Holzer is the attorney responsible for its content.

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