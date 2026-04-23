Interstate Connecting Components (ICC) Approved for Value-Added Assembly of ITT Cannon M24308 D-Sub Connectors

Now qualified to assemble MIL-DTL-24308 rectangular D-sub connectors, expanding ICC's value-added portfolio for military-aerospace, commercial-aerospace, and defense applications.

LUMBERTON, N.J., April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interstate Connecting Components (ICC), a leading distributor of electronic components for the military and aerospace industries, announces the addition of ITT Cannon M24308 rectangular D-sub connectors to its value-added assembly program. ICC has received DLA authorization to assemble connectors to MIL-DTL-24308, further expanding the company's certified value-added portfolio for ITT Cannon.

ICC's value-added services for ITT Cannon’s M24308 connectors include assembly, contact termination, kitting, marking, and testing in compliance with MIL-SPEC and high-reliability commercial requirements. ICC's AS9100D and ISO9001 certifications and established MIL-SPEC assembly expertise ensure traceability and quality compliance for the most demanding procurement requirements.

This authorization complements ICC's existing value-added assembly offering across ITT Cannon’s commercial D-sub line, providing customers with a consolidated source for high-reliability rectangular MIL-SPEC interconnect solutions.

For availability and technical specifications, visit www.connecticc.com or contact your local ICC representative.

About Interstate Connecting Components (ICC)

A division of Heilind Mil-Aero, North America's largest interconnect distributor, Interstate Connecting Components is an AS9100D-certified value-added distributor of the entire spectrum of electronic connectors, fiber-optic connectors, backshells, tools, identification solutions, and connector contacts. ICC specializes in the military-aerospace market and offers value-added assembly on 26482, 26500, 5015, D38999, M28840, M83513, and many other MIL-SPEC connector lines. Learn More at www.connecticc.com.

About ITT Cannon

ITT Cannon is a leading global manufacturer of connector products serving international customers in the aerospace and defense, medical, energy, transportation, and industrial end markets. Whether delivering critical specs to aircraft pilots, streaming data through communications satellites, or giving expectant parents a first look at their unborn children, Cannon connects the world’s most important information to the people who need it.





ICC is now qualified to offer value-added assembly services for ITT Cannon M24308 rectangular d-sub connectors.

Media Contact:

David P. Warren

972-489-4752

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4b44ee48-f9b9-4879-93f5-07af21056d99