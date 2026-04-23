Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Urges Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. Investors to Act: Class Action Filed Alleging Investor Harm

NEW YORK, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, a nationally recognized investor-rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: GO) and certain of its officers.

This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Grocery Outlet securities between August 5, 2025 and March 4, 2026, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/GO.

Grocery Outlet Case Details

The Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts concerning the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the Complaint alleges that Defendants failed to disclose that:

(1) the Company had expanded too rapidly by opening an excessive number of new stores; (2) the Company’s purported financial and operational growth was artificially supported by this accelerated store expansion; (3) as a result, the Company was unable to achieve the sustainable growth necessary to meet its previously issued guidance; and (4) the Company’s restructuring plan would require further optimization, including significant store closures and asset write‑downs, in order to achieve its operational objectives.

What's Next for Grocery Outlet Investors?

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm’s site: bgandg.com/GO. or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Client Relations Manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 917-590-0911 . If you suffered a loss in Grocery Outlet you have until May 15, 2026, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff.

No Cost to Grocery Outlet Investors

We, Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC, represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys’ fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.

Why Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC for Grocery Outlet Securities Class Action?

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a nationally recognized firm that represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. Our firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide. More at www.bgandg.com

"Our practice centers on restoring investor capital and ensuring corporate accountability, which serves to uphold the essential integrity of the marketplace," said Peretz Bronstein , Founding Partner of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC.

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Contact Info

Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or Nathan Miller

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

917-590-0911 | info@bgandg.com

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