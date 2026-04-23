The All-new Zenbook DUO is Now Available for Pre-order in the United States

Fremont, CA, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASUS today announced that the all-new ASUS Zenbook DUO (UX8407) is now available for pre-order online at the ASUS Store. Featuring an all-Ceraluminum™ chassis and a newly designed hideaway hinge that reduces the gap between both 14-inch, 3K ASUS Lumina Pro OLED touchscreen displays by 70%, the Zenbook DUO offers an improved dual-screen experience in a lightweight, compact form factor. With up to an Intel® Core™ Ultra X9 Series 3 processor and a 99Wh dual-battery layout, the Zenbook DUO delivers extended runtime and desktop-grade performance, enabling productivity and creativity anywhere.

2026 Zenbook DUO

New and improved dual-screen design

Durability and mobility lie at the heart of the Zenbook DUO’s new and improved design. Every element has been refined to withstand the demands of travel, frequent use, and dynamic workflows. The all-Ceraluminum™ chassis combines strength and lightness, while the new hideaway hinge and redesigned integrated kickstand ensure reliable action and stable positioning in all the operating modes. The strengthened full-size Bluetooth® keyboard — with a reinforced frame and mainboard for long-term reliability — docks safely between the OLED panels, offering protection and efficiency, while the new MagLatch™ docking system with retractable pogo pins make docking effortless and consistent.

Powerful performance that lasts

Performance meets endurance in the Zenbook DUO’s intelligent power architecture. Equipped with a high-capacity 99Wh dual-battery system, it ensures long-lasting operation for intensive workloads. The latest up to Intel® Core™ Ultra X9 Series 3 processor provides a significant leap in compute and graphics efficiency, achieving up to 50 TOPS of AI performance.

Enhanced thermal management features, including precision CNC-cut vents with three times the surface area of the previous solution and larger 97-blade fans, maintain optimal temperatures even under sustained loads. A 28% TDP uplift to 45W compared to the previous generation ensures that the Zenbook DUO delivers consistent power while maintaining quiet operation.

The ultimate audiovisual experience

Zenbook DUO redefines multi-display computing by integrating dual OLED displays into a unified, fluid workspace. The chassis is 5% smaller than the previous generation and features the latest 14-inch 3K ASUS Lumina Pro OLED touchscreens along with an enhanced user experience. With a 70% reduction in the screen gap, the transition between screens is seamless. These dual Dolby Vision®-certified displays each achieve up to 1,000 nits peak brightness, have a 48–144Hz variable refresh rate (VRR), and feature an anti-reflection coating for impeccable HDR clarity.

Smart features further elevate the user experience. For example, the ScreenXpert software auto-detects when the lid opens beyond 175°, activating sharing and annotation tools that make collaboration effortless. The result is a viewing and working experience that feels larger than the hardware itself.

The upgraded Dolby Atmos® audio system now includes six speakers for immersive and powerful sound. It uses dual-diaphragm woofers, with front-firing tweeters hidden in the hinge mechanism.

Availability & Pricing

ASUS Zenbook DUO (UX8407AA-DS99T), priced at $2,499.99, is now available for pre-order online at the ASUS Store.

Additional configurations, including the UX8407AA-PSX9T model featuring the Intel® Core™ Ultra X9 processor, will be available for purchase during late Q2 2026.

For more information, please visit https://www.asus.com/us/ or contact your local ASUS representative.

Press Contacts

ASUS USA PR Team: asuspr_usa@asus.com

Notes to Editors

ASUS Zenbook DUO (UX8407) Product Page: https://us.asus.click/zenbookduo2026

ASUS Zenbook DUO (UX8407) Where to Buy:

· UX8407AA-DS99T: https://shop.asus.com/us/90nb16v1-m00j80-asus-zenbook-duo-ux8407-copilot-pc.html

· UX8407AA-PSX9T: https://shop.asus.com/us/90nb16v1-m00j90-asus-zenbook-duo-ux8407-copilot-pc.html

ASUS USA Pressroom: https://www.asus.com/us/news/

ASUS USA Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/asus.n.america/

ASUS USA X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/ASUSUSA

SPECIFICATIONSi

ASUS Zenbook DUO (UX8407)

Model UX8407AA-DS99T UX8407AA-PSX9T Color Moher Gray Moher Gray Material Ceraluminum™ Ceraluminum™ Processor Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 Processor 386H 2.1 GHz (18MB Cache, up to 4.9 GHz, 16 cores, 16 Threads); Intel® NPU up to 50TOPS Intel® Core™ Ultra X9 Processor 388H 2.1 GHz (18MB Cache, up to 5.1 GHz, 16 cores, 16 Threads); Intel® NPU up to 50TOPS Display 14", Touch Screen, WQXGA+(WQ+), 3K (2880 x 1800) OLED 16:10 aspect ratio, 144Hz refresh rate, 500nits SDR, 1000nits HDR peak brightness, anti-reflective coating 14", Touch Screen, WQXGA+(WQ+), 3K (2880 x 1800) OLED 16:10 aspect ratio, 144Hz refresh rate, 500nits SDR, 1000nits HDR peak brightness, anti-reflective coating Operating system Windows 11 Home Windows 11 Home Graphics Intel® Graphics Intel® Arc™ Graphics Main memory 32GB LPDDR5X on board 32GB LPDDR5X on board Storage 1TB M.2 NVMe™ PCIe® 4.0 SSD 1TB M.2 NVMe™ PCIe® 4.0 SSD



1x M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0x4 expansion slot Connectivity Wi-Fi 7(802.11be) (Triple band) 2*2 + Bluetooth® 5.4 Wireless Card (*Bluetooth® version may change with OS version different.) Wi-Fi 7(802.11be) (Triple band) 2*2 + Bluetooth® 5.4 Wireless Card (*Bluetooth® version may change with OS version different.) Camera FHD camera with IR function to support Windows Hello FHD camera with IR function to support Windows Hello I/O ports 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A



2x Thunderbolt™ 4 with support for display / power delivery



1x HDMI 2.1 FRL 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A



2x Thunderbolt™ 4 with support for display / power delivery



1x HDMI 2.1 FRL Audio Smart Amp Technology



Built-in speaker



Built-in array microphone Smart Amp Technology



Built-in speaker



Built-in array microphone Battery 99WHrs, 4S1P, 4-cell Li-ion 99WHrs, 4S1P, 4-cell Li-ion AC adapter TYPE-C, 100W AC Adapter, Output 20V DC, 5A, 100W, Input: 100~240V AC 50/60Hz universal TYPE-C, 100W AC Adapter, Output 20V DC, 5A, 100W, Input: 100~240V AC 50/60Hz universal Dimensions 12.21" x 8.21" x 0.77" ~ 0.92" 12.21" x 8.21" x 0.77" ~ 0.92" Weight 3.64lbs. 3.64lbs. MSRP $2,499.99 $2,699.99 Where to Buy ASUS Store ASUS Store



Late Q2 2026 Availability

i Specifications, content and product availability are all subject to change without notice and may differ from country to country. Actual performance may vary depending on applications, usage, environment and other factors. Full specifications are available at https://www.asus.com.

About ASUS

ASUS is a global technology leader that provides the world’s most innovative and intuitive devices, components, and solutions to deliver incredible experiences that enhance the lives of people everywhere. With its team of 5,000 in-house R&D experts, the company is world-renowned for continuously reimagining today’s technologies. Consistently ranked as one of Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies, ASUS is also committed to sustaining an incredible future. The goal is to create a net zero enterprise that helps drive the shift towards a circular economy, with a responsible supply chain creating shared value for every one of us.

Fortune Most Admired Companies 2026

Press Inquiries

Anthony Spence

asuspr_usa [at] asus.com

https://www.asus.com/

48720 Kato Road | Fremont, CA 94538

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: https://youtube.com/watch?v=tLwcHZW7hS4