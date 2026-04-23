Deadline Alert: Medpace Holdings, Inc. (MEDP) Shareholders Who Lost Money Urged To Contact Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP About Securities Fraud Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP reminds investors of the upcoming June 8, 2026 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Medpace Holdings, Inc. (“Medpace” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MEDP) common stock between April 22, 2025 and February 9, 2026, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

IF YOU SUFFERED A LOSS ON YOUR MEDPACE INVESTMENTS, CLICK HERE TO INQUIRE ABOUT POTENTIALLY PURSUING CLAIMS TO RECOVER YOUR LOSS UNDER THE FEDERAL SECURITIES LAWS.

What Happened?

On February 9, 2026, Medpace released its fourth quarter 2025 financial results, revealing a book-to-bill ratio of 1.04, well below the Company’s guidance of 1.15. The Company attributed the miss to backlog cancellations being “the highest they’ve been in over a year.”

On this news, Medpace’s stock price fell $84.30, or 15.9%, to close at $446.05 per share on February 10, 2026, thereby injuring investors.



What Is The Lawsuit About?

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants: (1) consistently oversold the Company's projected book-to-bill ratio for fourth quarter 2025; (2) knew or recklessly disregarded the impact that cancellations have on the Company's book-to-bill ratio; (3) frequently claimed that the projection of a 1.15 book-to-bill ratio for fourth quarter 2025 was reasonable and achievable and that cancellations were not a sign of a weak business environment; (4) reassured investors that the Company was not concerned about the lack of diversity in its pre-backlog; (5) stated that, despite the uptick in metabolic growth, the Company's upside was broad-based and not isolated to any handful of studies; and (6) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Medpace common stock during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than June 8, 2026 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.

Contact Us To Participate or Learn More:

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact us:

Charles Linehan, Esq.,

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100,

Los Angeles California 90067

Email: shareholders@glancylaw.com

Telephone: 310-201-9150,

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

Visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contact Us:

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100

Los Angeles, CA 90067

Charles Linehan

Email: shareholders@glancylaw.com

Telephone: 310-201-9150

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

Visit our website at: www.glancylaw.com.