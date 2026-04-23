Royalton Hotels & Resorts Pledges a Sustainable Future With Full Program Implementation by 2030

ST. MICHAEL, Barbados, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Royalton Hotels & Resorts has announced the launch of the Royalton Sustainability Standards, a company-wide initiative that formalizes its long-term environmental and social responsibility strategy across its portfolio of more than 24 all-inclusive resorts in seven countries. In recognition of Earth Day, the company is committing to fully implement these standards across all owned and managed properties by 2030, strengthening its dedication to responsible tourism and measurable environmental and community impact.

“The Royalton Sustainability Standards are the expression of a shared vision that connects our operations, our people, and the communities where we operate,” said Jordi Pelfort, President of Royalton Hotels & Resorts. “They represent an integrated approach to hospitality, where innovation, efficiency, and social impact come together to redefine what responsible travel can achieve in the all-inclusive segment.”

Through these standards, Royalton Hotels & Resorts will continue focusing on energy efficiency, waste reduction, water conservation, biodiversity protection, and community engagement, while integrating new technologies and artificial intelligence to optimize operations and resource use. The initiative prioritizes continuous improvement through efficiency upgrades, smart technologies, on-site generation, and renewable energy sourcing, and expands its Vero Water program, which replaces single-use plastic bottles with refillable glass alternatives, to all guest rooms and food and beverage outlets across its portfolio. Supported by certifications such as Green Globe, Travelife, The Code, EcoBurner, ISO 50001, among others, the initiative positions the company among the region’s most certified all-inclusive hotel groups in sustainable hospitality.

In line with its sustainability vision, the company is also introducing “Do Good, Check In”, a guest engagement initiative that makes every stay part of its positive impact. By simply checking in, guests are already joining Royalton Hotels & Resorts’ responsible travel movement, making their stay part of a collective effort to care for the environment and local communities. The program not only raises awareness but also invites guests to take part in simple actions, such as choosing room refresh options that conserve water and energy, earning resort credit as a reward for their contribution.

The Royalton Sustainability Standards encompass a wide range of actions that have already delivered measurable results in minimizing environmental impact while empowering local communities. Resorts across the portfolio have integrated solar panel systems generating approximately 2,281 MWh annually in the Dominican Republic and Jamaica, complemented by trigeneration systems that optimize electricity, cooling, and hot water production. As a result of the implementation of trigeneration systems, the company has avoided the emission of 3,642.34 tons of CO₂ over a one-year period. The portfolio has also expanded the Vero Water program, which has already eliminated more than 10 million single-use plastic bottles since its installation across properties.

In addition, Royalton Hotels & Resorts sourced 22,523 MWh of electricity from renewable energy sources for its hotels in Mexico, with these renewable attributes certified through International Renewable Energy Certificates (iRECs). As a result, 10,000 tons of CO₂ emissions were avoided.

Royalton CHIC Cancun, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort – Adults Only, has served as the pilot property for many of these initiatives, incorporating water dispensers on every floor and in all bars and restaurants to reduce plastic consumption, digital menus to minimize printed materials while keeping printed versions available, an integrated app experience that reduces paper use across guest touchpoints, and AI technology that improves kitchen operations. Through the implementation of the Winnow system as a pilot project at Royalton CHIC Cancun, the resort has achieved a 56% reduction in food waste by value, contributing directly to overall waste reduction efforts.

Teams regularly carry out beach clean-ups, mangrove restoration, and reforestation programs, as well as wildlife protection initiatives for species such as sea turtles in Mexico, Dominican Republic, St Lucia and Grenada and the yellow-naped parrot in Costa Rica. Waste separation and recycling programs are implemented across properties, focusing on material reduction and circular practices rather than energy-related claims not directly linked to electricity consumption.

Beyond environmental efforts, the Royalton Sustainability Standards also promote community engagement and education. Resorts collaborate with local artisans and women entrepreneurs, support school-based environmental programs, and partner with non-profit organizations to foster conservation and social development. These actions include donations to children’s health initiatives, alliances with local associations, and spaces within resort facilities for artisans and small suppliers, generating more than 34 hours of direct economic benefit. Each property continues to develop localized initiatives that strengthen the overall framework while celebrating the distinct culture of its destination.

Royalton Hotels & Resorts will continue investing in renewable energy, advanced waste management technology, and staff training, while exploring new partnerships and innovations that accelerate progress toward a low-impact, circular operation model. As the brand continues to grow, every new opening will be built upon the same sustainability framework that guides its existing resorts, ensuring that environmental and community responsibility remain central to its evolution and guest experience.

For more information on Royalton Hotels & Resorts’ sustainability practices, visit royalton.com.

About Royalton Hotels & Resorts

Royalton Hotels & Resorts is a leading all-inclusive hospitality company with a curated portfolio of 24 resorts across seven of the Caribbean’s most sought-after destinations, each offering a distinct and immersive signature experience. Its eight brands include the award-winning All-In Luxury® Royalton Luxury Resorts, where Everyone is Family, known for elevated comfort and thoughtful service through signature features like All-In Connectivity™ and DreamBed™. Royalton Hideaway delivers an upscale adults-only escape designed around Togetherness, with exclusive dining and modern accommodations. Royalton Vessence Resorts introduces The Art of Vacation through a wellness-forward approach to all-inclusive travel, centered on balance and mindful connection. Royalton CHIC Resorts invites guests to Party Your Way with vibrant, adults-only getaways full of style and spontaneity, while Mystique by Royalton offers Miles from Ordinary boutique retreats that celebrate natural beauty, local culture, and laid-back sophistication. In Jamaica, Grand Lido Negril presents a unique Au Naturel experience for guests 21 and over, with secluded beachfront luxury.

The portfolio also includes Planet Hollywood Hotels & Resorts by Royalton, where guests can Vacation Like A Star™ in entertainment-infused settings surrounded by iconic memorabilia, and Planet Hollywood Adult Scene by Royalton, where guests can Dodge the Paparazzi in glam, adults-only escapes defined by privacy and exclusivity.

To learn more about Royalton Hotels & Resorts, please visit www.royalton.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/322ed90b-9822-4131-b6d9-2d0f452d5d54