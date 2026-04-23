VICTORIA, Seychelles, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TradeView has revealed the key features powering its ecosystem. The on-chain perpetual trading platform combines 1001x leverage, social trading tools, AI-powered market analysis, live streaming education, automated bots, self-custody architecture, and mobile applications for retail traders.





Binance built crypto's biggest empire by being the best centralized option traders could access. Years of product expansion made BNB one of the most valuable utility tokens ever.

But centralized success left a massive gap that few platforms tried to fill. On-chain perpetual trading for retail users wasn't solved until recently.

TradeView's platform opened a $100 billion market segment Binance can't serve. Best crypto presales in these underserved spaces outperform competitors. Top presale crypto projects finding specific gaps capture value copycat projects miss.

How TradeView's On-Chain Perp DEX Opened a $100B Market Segment

The $100 billion market figure comes from retail perpetuals volume that existing platforms couldn't capture. Traders wanted on-chain execution without sacrificing the feature quality from centralized exchanges.

Until TradeView launched, that combination mostly didn't exist. Professional DEXs like dYdX intimidated newer users while consumer-friendly platforms lacked real tooling.

TradeView solves this gap by combining professional features with accessible interfaces. Mobile apps, live streaming education, and social trading tools bring retail users onto decentralized rails. Next big crypto presale opportunities emerge from projects targeting these gaps rather than chasing spaces with clear winners.





TradeView Features That Power the New $100B Market Category

The feature stack explains why TradeView opened a category that didn't exist. Capabilities combine to create this market segment:

1001x leverage trading at the aggressive end of perpetuals

Social trading tools to follow Top 100 traders

AI-powered algorithms analyzing price patterns continuously

Live streaming trading for real-time observation

Automated bots running strategies around the clock

Self-custody architecture keeping collateral secure

Mobile iOS and Android apps providing full access





These features serve traders who chose centralized convenience over principles. Presale crypto tokens backing platforms opening new segments benefit from first-mover advantages.

Learn more about the project:

Website: https://tradeview.com/