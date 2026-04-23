TradeView's 'Live Streaming' Perp Token Launches With Huge Potential

VICTORIA, Seychelles, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TradeView has launched its live streaming perp trading platform and presale. The platform provides retail traders with on-chain perpetuals and education built into the interface.





Most memecoins delivered legendary returns during its 2021 run. Early buyers who held through volatility saw 10,000% gains within a year. Repeating that performance requires market conditions that rarely align twice.

Meanwhile, newer projects like TradeView's live streaming perp platform target market gaps that didn't exist when these memecoins first ran. The question isn't whether one replaces the other. It really comes down to whether infrastructure tokens can offer better risk-adjusted returns than meme coins.

Historically, the best crypto presales , especially those sitting in categories that haven't been fully explored yet, have actually outperformed established meme coins during specific market phases.





How Live Streaming Perp Platforms Create Different Return Profiles

TradeView's live streaming perp platform targets a specific market segment: retail traders who want on-chain perpetuals with education built into the interface.

Existing decentralized exchanges (DEXs) haven't quite hit the mark for this group; platforms like dYdX focus heavily on pros, while meme coins are mostly about pure speculation. There's a middle ground that’s been left wide open.

Infrastructure tokens that back platforms reaching these new audiences work differently than meme coins. Historically, successful DEX launches have seen significant growth from their presale prices once they find their groove and start solving real problems for users.

The next big project usually isn't just chasing the latest hype that everyone has already bought into, it's the one breaking down the actual barriers to getting involved.

TradeView Features That Could Drive Growth

TradeView stands out because it offers a mix of tools you just don't see elsewhere. The 1001x leverage goes well beyond what major players like dYdX or Hyperliquid provide. On top of that, social trading allows you to follow the top 100 traders and mirror their moves while still keeping full control of your own funds on-chain.

It also uses AI to scan market data around the clock, spotting patterns that a human might easily miss. By adding live-streamed trades, the platform becomes a place to learn, where newcomers can watch pros in action.

With automated bots running 24/7, these features draw in traders who might have avoided DEXs in the past. Tokens backing a platform with this kind of variety have a unique path for growth.

What it Really Comes Down To

In the end, whether a project like TVX can outperform other memecoins in 2026 depends on a lot of moving parts that are simply out of anyone's hands. Market conditions, adoption rates, regulatory environments, and execution all matter.

What matters for traders evaluating the question is the structural difference between memecoin speculation and infrastructure exposure.

Memecoins win big during euphoric phases but struggle during consolidation. Infrastructure tokens benefit from platform growth regardless of which memecoin runs. Best crypto presales in 2026 offering the second category provide different risk profiles. TVX represents that kind of bet. Presale tokens crypto like this behave differently.

Learn more about the project:

Website: https://tradeview.com/