Label Ready Opens Its Artist Development and Music Marketing System to Independent Artists for the First Time

Los Angeles. CA, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Label Ready, a Boutique Music Marketing Company Behind Hundreds of Thousands of Monthly Listeners, announced today that it is opening a limited number of roster spots to independent artists for the first time, providing access to its previously closed music marketing system designed to build real fanbases, grow monthly listeners, and support long-term music career development.

Music industry veteran Nic Neave and the Label Ready team bring major label artist development and music marketing to a small group of serious independent artists for the first time

Label Ready, a boutique music marketing company with deep roots in major label artist development, is now accepting a small number of independent artists into its roster.

For years, Label Ready has operated inside industry circles. Now, the company is bringing its proven music marketing system to independent artists who are serious about growing their monthly listeners, building a real fanbase, and getting their music career to the next level.

The move comes at a time when thousands of independent artists are getting burned by fake streams, bot services, and hollow music promotion companies that promise growth and deliver nothing. Fake stream fraud costs independent artists millions of dollars every year.

Streaming platforms remove hundreds of millions of fake plays from their platform annually. Artists caught using these services risk losing their accounts for good. Yet most independent artists have no access to legitimate, results-driven music marketing. That infrastructure has always lived inside labels, behind closed doors.

Label Ready was built to change that.

"Independent artists are the most lied to group in the music industry," said Nic Neave, founder of Label Ready. "They spend money on promo packages, fake playlists, and promotion guys on Instagram who deliver bots. None of it builds a real music career. What we have built at Label Ready is a real music marketing system. One that gets real fans, real monthly listeners, and real revenue. We do not open it to everyone. We look for artists who are consistently putting in the work."

Label Ready's System is not a single service or a one-size-fits-all package. It is a full artist development and music marketing infrastructure. The system brings together AI-assisted fan targeting, current platform algorithm strategy, and more than a decade of music industry knowledge to build what amounts to a real fanbase from the ground up.

Unlike music promotion services that chase streams and vanity numbers, Label Ready tracks fan acquisition cost, real listener retention, email list growth, and direct revenue. These are the metrics that actually build a music career and attract real label attention.

The system has produced results that rival major label music marketing rollouts. Artists who have gone through the Label Ready program have grown from zero monthly listeners to hundreds of thousands, generated millions of streams, and received six-figure record deal offers from major labels.

One artist entered the program with no listeners at all. Within a year, that artist had built a fanbase large enough to be self-sustaining, with all initial music marketing investment paid back entirely through streaming revenue and merchandise. That artist now continues to grow without any additional ad spend.

"Labels do not sign potential anymore," Neave said. "They sign proof. They want to see that an audience already exists for the music. What Label Ready does is build that proof in a systematic way so that our artists walk into label conversations from a position of strength."

Label Ready works across the genres that dominate independent music marketing today, including Electronic, Pop, Hip Hop, and R&B. The company accepts only a limited number of new artists each month. This is not a scalable volume business. Every artist in the Label Ready system receives an individualized music marketing strategy, direct access to the Label Ready team of experts, and a growth plan built around their specific artist brand and goals.

Artists do not simply purchase access to Label Ready. They apply. The team evaluates each application to make sure there is a genuine fit before any work begins. This is the same standard that governs how Label Ready has always operated, whether working with artists through label partnerships or its own direct management. The expansion to independent artists does not change that standard. It simply makes it available to a wider group of serious musicians.

Independent artists who want to grow their monthly listeners, build a fanbase they actually own, and get their music career treated like a real business can submit an application for a free personalized music marketing audit at Label Ready's Instagram or website. Selected applicants will hear from the Label Ready team within 24 to 48 hours.

ABOUT LABEL READY

Label Ready is a boutique music marketing and artist development company founded by music industry veteran Nic Neave. The company specializes in fan growth strategy, monthly listener growth, and full-service music marketing for independent artists across Electronic, Pop, Hip Hop, R&B and more. Label Ready has helped artists grow from zero to hundreds of thousands of monthly listeners, generated millions of streams, and created six figure record deal opportunities for independent musicians. The company accepts a limited number of artists per month.

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