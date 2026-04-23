Zeptive Releases Update 1.33.500 for Vape Detectors. Adds Enhanced Detection Performance, Loitering Monitoring and Integrations with Bosch, Milestone, i-PRO, and Digital Watchdog

Andover, MA, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zeptive, Inc., the manufacturer of vape detectors and indoor air quality sensors deployed in thousands of schools nationwide, today released firmware version 1.33.500, a significant update that expands detection capabilities, reduces the chance of nuisance alerts, and adds native integrations with five leading video management platforms.

Zeptive wireless vape detector

The update is available now at no cost for all supported Zeptive devices that were purchased on or after December 1, 2023.

Key Highlights:

Zeptive device software update 1.33.500 is available now as a free update for all vape detectors purchased on or after December 1, 2023

The release delivers detection performance enhancements, loitering monitoring, expanded environmental monitoring, and more configurable device sensitivity levels.

Nuisance alerts generated from cleaning products are reduced by over 80%

New integrations route Zeptive alerts directly into Bosch, Digital Watchdog, i-PRO, Milestone XProtect, and Wazo video management systems

A live webinar walking through the new capabilities is scheduled for May 13, 2026 at 3:00pm ET — register at https://www.zeptive.com/webinar-may-2026

What's new in firmware 1.33.500

Improved detection accuracy. Algorithm refinements reduce nuisance alerts caused by cleaning products by over 80%, based on internal testing and field data from early deployments.

Loitering monitoring. Zeptive sensors can now identify when individuals remain in a monitored area longer than a configurable threshold — a common precursor to vaping, bullying, and other incidents in school restrooms and locker rooms. Administrators can set loitering thresholds on a per-location basis to match each building's traffic patterns.

Expanded environmental monitoring. Beyond vape and THC detection, the platform now provides enhanced monitoring of additional air quality conditions relevant to student safety, including high ambient temperature and airborne chemical readings, giving schools a broader picture of indoor environmental health without adding hardware.

Native video management system integrations. Zeptive alerts now appear directly inside Bosch, Digital Watchdog, i-PRO, Milestone XProtect, and Wazo security dashboards. Safety personnel can review alerts in the same dashboard they already use for video monitoring, cutting response coordination time without requiring new tools or training.

Configurable sensitivity levels. Administrators can now adjust each device to match local traffic and use patterns. This tuning layers on top of the new detection algorithms, giving customers granular control over alert behavior without sacrificing accuracy.

Zero-touch operation for end users. Once deployed, sensors operate automatically. The only required user action is enabling notifications so alerts are received in real time.

Why this matters for schools

Vaping, including THC vaping, remains one of the most widespread health challenges facing K-12 administrators. More than 1 in 3 youth users (38.4%) vape on 20 or more days a month, a frequency that inevitably pulls use into school bathrooms and locker rooms. This release is engineered for exactly those environments.

Reducing the chance of nuisance alerts matters as much as catching real incidents. Every unwanted alert costs administrator time, erodes staff trust in the system, and slows response to genuine events. The detection improvements in 1.33.500 are focused squarely on that tradeoff.

"Every update we release is focused on making detection more accurate, response more immediate, and deployment more seamless," said Steve Milt, Chief Growth Officer at Zeptive. "Our latest firmware 1.33.500 is the clearest example yet. Customers told us that having the best possible detection accuracy and more integration options were their two top priorities, and this release addresses both directly."

Live webinar: May 13, 2026

Zeptive will host a live webinar on May 13, 2026 at 3:00 pm ET walking through the new capabilities, integration setup, and real-world deployment data from early-access customers. Registration is open at https://www.zeptive.com/webinar-may-2026.

Availability

Firmware 1.33.500 is rolling out now as a free over-the-air update to all Zeptive vape detectors purchased on or after December 1, 2023. Customers with earlier devices should contact support@zeptive.com to discuss upgrade paths.

About Zeptive

Zeptive, Inc. is a Massachusetts-based manufacturer of vape detectors and indoor air quality sensors for K-12 schools, workplaces, hotels, short-term rentals, and public facilities. The company was founded by former GE Security and Bruker Detection engineers, holds five granted US patents with four additional patents pending. Zeptive devices are deployed in thousands of schools and organizations to detect vaping, THC, smoke, chemicals, loitering, and environmental conditions that affect student and occupant safety.

Learn more at https://www.zeptive.com.

Zeptive vape detector installed in school bathroom

Press Inquiries

Steve Milt

updates [at] zeptive.com

(617) 468-1500

https://www.zeptive.com/

100 Brickstone Square #208, Andover, MA 01810

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: https://youtube.com/watch?v=CP-rcEqVIVc