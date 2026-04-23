NCMS Report Explores How Advances in IVHM Have Enhanced Predictive Maintenance Capabilities

ANN ARBOR, Mich., April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Center for Manufacturing Sciences (NCMS) announces the publication of a new Technology Brief that explores how advances in integrated vehicle health management (IVHM) systems are improving predictive maintenance capabilities for vehicle fleets.

NCMS has been at the forefront of advances in predictive maintenance by leading many technology development initiatives that enable collaborations among industry, academic, and government innovators. With this fourth and final installment in our predictive maintenance series, we show how an NCMS initiative has solved three technical challenges of many IVHM systems.

These challenges include:

On-vehicle and on-asset requirements for IVHM are often not adequately defined or addressed early in the vehicle/asset design and development process, which limits the ability to create health-management-ready subsystems

IVHM systems are often not fully integrated into a vehicle’s solid-state power distribution (SSPD) systems, which limits the amount of data that can be exported and included in IVHM analyses

IVHM systems typically analyze data using traditional reliability models based on mean time between failure (MTBF) measurements, which are often insufficient, as they assume independent, stationary failures without accounting for fault coupling or subsystem interactions





To see how these challenges were overcome, read the Technology Brief: “Enhancing Predictive Maintenance Technologies for Vehicles and Other Fleet Assets.” To see the rest of the predictive maintenance series, visit the NCMS Technology Brief Archive.

About NCMS

NCMS is a cross-industry technology development consortium dedicated to improving the competitiveness and strength of the US industrial base. For 40 years, NCMS has been leveraging a network of industry, government, and university partners to develop, demonstrate, and transition innovative technologies efficiently, with less risk and lower cost. NCMS enables world-class companies to work effectively with other members on new opportunities—matching highly capable companies with the providers and end users who need their innovations and technology solutions. The NCMS network benefits from an accelerated progression of idea creation through execution.

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