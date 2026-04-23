Bullhorn promotes Jason Heilman to Chief Innovation & Labs Officer, Ryan Murphy to Chief Corporate Development Officer

BOSTON, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bullhorn, the global leader in software for the staffing and recruitment industry, today announced the promotions of Jason Heilman to Chief Innovation & Labs Officer and Ryan Murphy to Chief Corporate Development Officer. As members of the executive leadership team, they will help drive the company’s next wave of growth and innovation.

Jason Heilman, Chief Innovation & Labs Officer

Heilman joined Bullhorn in 2020 when the company acquired Herefish, the automation platform he led as CEO, in what became the most successful acquisition in Bullhorn's history. Since joining, Heilman has grown Bullhorn Automation more than 25x and most recently led the development and launch of Bullhorn Amplify , the company's next-generation AI solution.

In addition to Bullhorn Amplify, in his new role, Heilman will lead Bullhorn Labs, the company's dedicated innovation hub focused on incubating and scaling new technology offerings. He will focus on long-term, strategic market opportunities while continuing to serve as one of Bullhorn's most prominent voices with customers on product vision and roadmap.

"Jason turned an acquisition into one of the most important growth engines in our company's history, and then he did it again with Bullhorn Amplify," said Art Papas, founder and CEO of Bullhorn. "He has a rare ability to see where the market is headed and build products that get there first.”

Ryan Murphy, Chief Corporate Development Officer

Murphy joined Bullhorn in 2006 and over his tenure has led the company's largest and most strategic customer engagements, building Enterprise Sales into a cornerstone of Bullhorn's growth.

"Ryan is one of the most trusted leaders in this company and the industry. He spent nearly 20 years building our enterprise business on relationships, and that is the foundation of great corporate development," said Papas. "He knows how to earn trust, navigate complexity and deliver results. That's exactly what this role demands."

Acquisitions have been central to Bullhorn's growth, with more than 15 completed to date across five countries. Murphy's track record of building long-term relationships and structuring complex, multi-stakeholder agreements positions him to lead this next phase of the company's expansion.