LLYC Named to PRovoke Media’s “100 Best Agencies in the U.S.”

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LLYC, a global Marketing and Corporate Affairs firm that advises companies in their most critical moments of growth, reputation and market visibility, has been named to PRovoke Media’s prestigious 100 Best Agencies in the United States for 2026.

This annual ranking evaluates firms based on performance, growth, quality of work, innovation and leadership, placing LLYC among the top tier of agencies operating in one of the most competitive and sophisticated communications markets in the world.

This recognition marks a defining moment in LLYC’s continued expansion in the U.S., where the firm has built a differentiated platform focused on helping growth-oriented companies navigate complexity, strengthen reputation and accelerate growth through integrated advisory.

LLYC is the only agency on this year’s Top 100 list with its U.S. headquarters in Michigan. With deep roots in Grand Rapids and Detroit, LLYC has expanded its national footprint across Miami, New York and Phoenix, while serving as a strategic bridge for companies navigating opportunities between the U.S., Latin America and Europe.

“Being recognized by PRovoke Media is a strong validation of what we are building in the U.S.,” said Mike Houston, CEO of LLYC U.S. “We’ve focused on becoming a partner to leadership teams in their most critical moments, helping them navigate complexity, unlock growth and move with confidence when the stakes are highest. This recognition reflects the relevance of that model and the results it is delivering.”

LLYC’s inclusion in the Top 100 follows a year of rapid evolution for the firm’s U.S. operations. Today, the agency offers an integrated suite of services that help companies strengthen leadership positioning, enhance brand relevance and navigate moments of transformation with greater clarity and alignment. At the same time, the firm has accelerated its investment in AI, data analytics and reputational intelligence, embedding these capabilities into its advisory model to help clients anticipate risk, identify opportunities, and make faster, more informed decisions that have a meaningful impact on business outcomes.

“Our approach is built around integration,” Houston continued. “We bring together strategy, creativity and data to solve business challenges, not just communications needs. That is especially important for middle-market and cross-border companies that need a partner who understands how reputation, growth and execution are connected. This is not just a recognition of where we are today. It is an indication of where we are going and the role we intend to play for ambitious companies operating across markets.”

Whether it’s a West Michigan startup seeking to stand out in a crowded market, a private equity firm looking to improve deal flow, or a Latin American public company entering the U.S. market, LLYC is uniquely positioned to combine global perspective with local market execution to help clients navigate complex cultural, regulatory, and business dynamics with confidence.

About LLYC

LLYC is a trusted global partner in Marketing and Corporate Affairs. In a world in constant flux, we help business leaders shape the future.

We bring together exceptional minds who combine the art of creativity, communication, and influence with the science of data to drive change, build reputation, and make the right decisions.

Founded in 1995, the firm has more than 1,300 professionals across 28 talent hubs in Europe, the United States, and Latin America. LLYC is ranked among the 35 largest independent firms in its sector worldwide, according to PRWeek and PRovoke.



Press contact:

Joseph DiBenedetto

joseph.dibenedetto@llyc.global

llyc.global