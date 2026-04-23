Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Market Size/Share Worth USD 584.63 Billion by 2035 at a 5.8% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth Rate, Value, SWOT Analysis)

Austin, TX, USA, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Water and Wastewater Treatment Market Size, Trends and Insights By Treatment Type (Physical Treatment (Sedimentation, Filtration, Screening, Flotation), Chemical Treatment (Coagulation/Flocculation, Disinfection, pH Adjustment, Advanced Oxidation), Biological Treatment (Activated Sludge, Membrane Bioreactor, MBBR, Anaerobic Digestion), Other Treatment Types (Ion Exchange, Electrochemical, Thermal Treatment)), By Technology (Membrane Filtration (UF, MF, NF), Reverse Osmosis (SWRO, BWRO, NF), UV Disinfection, Activated Sludge & Biological Nutrient Removal, Ion Exchange & Adsorption (GAC, IX Resins), Advanced Oxidation Processes (Ozone, Fenton, UV-H₂O₂), Other Technologies (Electrocoagulation, Constructed Wetlands)), By Application (Municipal Water Treatment (Drinking Water Production), Industrial Water Treatment (Process Water, Cooling Water, Boiler Feed), Municipal Wastewater Treatment (Secondary and Tertiary Treatment), Industrial Wastewater Treatment (Effluent Treatment, ZLD), Agricultural Water Management (Irrigation Water Treatment, Drainage Treatment), Other Applications (Stormwater, Desalination, Water Reuse)), By End-Use (Municipalities & Public Utilities, Power Generation (Thermal, Nuclear, Renewable), Oil & Gas (Produced Water, Process Water), Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare, Mining & Metals, Other End-Uses (Textiles, Pulp & Paper, Semiconductors)), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2026 – 2035” in its research database.

According to the latest research study, the global Water and Wastewater Treatment Market was valued at approximately USD 312.47 billion in 2025, is expected to reach USD 332.84 billion in 2026, and is projected to reach around USD 584.63 billion by 2035, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 5.8% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2035.

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Water and Wastewater Treatment Market Revenue and Trends

Water and wastewater treatment is a global market that includes equipment, chemicals, technologies, and services such as filtration systems, disinfection units, biological treatment processes, membrane modules, coagulants, and advanced monitoring services that can be used to purify municipal drinking water, treat industrial effluents, and recycle wastewater. The world water and wastewater treatment market is fast expanding due to increasing water scarcity, tougher and stricter environmental policies on discharge and reuse, growing urbanity and population, rising industrialization, the development of membrane applications, intelligent monitoring, and no-liquid-discharge systems all over the world.

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What are the factors that have a significant contribution to the growth of the water and wastewater treatment market?

The adoption has been accelerated by the increasing demand for effective treatment options that will guarantee a clean water supply and safe disposal of effluents, heightened regulations such as the EU Water Framework Directive and the U.S. Clean Water Act, and the increasing requirements of industries such as chemicals, food and beverage, and power generation for water.

The report released by the industry shows that the market is expected to grow drastically as more funds are invested in the infrastructure and reuse projects. With the increase in the rates of pollution and droughts due to climate changes, cities and factories are in search of modern solutions that will be efficient in eliminating contaminants and retrieving resources.

High-efficiency reverse osmosis and ultrafiltration membranes, AI-based predictive maintenance, real-time quality sensors on the IoT, and integrated zero-liquid-discharge plants have been introduced due to technological innovations and have enhanced energy efficiency, speed of treatment, and compliance. Other drivers include the increased attention given to circular water economy activities, better availability of higher-tier treatment facilities in emerging economies, and government subsidies and public watershed alliances for sustainable water management in both developed and emerging markets.

(A free sample of the Water and Wastewater Treatment report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the following:

The updated report for 2026 includes an introduction, an overview, and an in-depth industry analysis.

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on the Request.

Updated Regional Analysis with a Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2026.

Includes tables and figures that have been updated.

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis.

Custom Market Insights (CMI) research methodology

(Please note that the sample of the Water and Wastewater Treatment report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

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Segment Insight

By Product Type

As of 2025, the largest share of the water and wastewater treatment market is dominated by membrane filtration systems due to the need to remove dust, contaminants, microbes, and salts to the highest degree of accuracy in municipal and industrial markets. These systems are required in desalination, wastewater reuse, and ultrapure water, and their growth has been energetic due to low-energy and antifouling membrane innovations that improve throughput and life (which is considered by most utilities and plant operators highly significant to achieve high-quality standards and water recycling).

By Distribution Channel

Direct sales of manufacturers have the biggest market share and it is the main channel to design the system unique to the customers, technical support, installation, and continued maintenance services. These channels offer professional process optimization, documentation of regulatory guidelines and custom engineering to municipal authorities, industrial plants and the EPC contractors operating large-scale treatment plants, these channels are the choice of sectors with complex, high-volume and regulated water management processes.

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Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the Water and Wastewater Treatment market, and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Water and Wastewater Treatment market forward?

What are the Water and Wastewater Treatment Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Water and Wastewater Treatment Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players have?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Water and Wastewater Treatment market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2026−2035

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

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Regional Insights

The Asia Pacific is the front-runner in the world water and wastewater treatment market because of massive population growth, high industrialization, and grave water pollution problems in countries such as China and India, as well as massive government investments in infrastructure and reuse initiatives. The area also enjoys the growth of municipal and industrial capacity, large manufacturing hubs of gear, and a high need for sophisticated treatment decisions that spur constant development and new capacity inclusions.

In the meantime, the water and wastewater treatment market in North America is characterized by high growth rates due to strict regulatory frameworks, modernization of aging infrastructure, high priorities on innovative technologies such as smart monitoring and zero-liquid discharge, and heavy investments in water resilience by the people. Nations such as the United States enjoy the advantage of significant utility modernization efforts, industry compliance requirements, and early adaptation of membrane and digital technologies backed by federal funds and sustainability efforts.

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Browse the full “Water and Wastewater Treatment Market Size, Trends and Insights By Treatment Type (Physical Treatment (Sedimentation, Filtration, Screening, Flotation), Chemical Treatment (Coagulation/Flocculation, Disinfection, pH Adjustment, Advanced Oxidation), Biological Treatment (Activated Sludge, Membrane Bioreactor, MBBR, Anaerobic Digestion), Other Treatment Types (Ion Exchange, Electrochemical, Thermal Treatment)), By Technology (Membrane Filtration (UF, MF, NF), Reverse Osmosis (SWRO, BWRO, NF), UV Disinfection, Activated Sludge & Biological Nutrient Removal, Ion Exchange & Adsorption (GAC, IX Resins), Advanced Oxidation Processes (Ozone, Fenton, UV-H₂O₂), Other Technologies (Electrocoagulation, Constructed Wetlands)), By Application (Municipal Water Treatment (Drinking Water Production), Industrial Water Treatment (Process Water, Cooling Water, Boiler Feed), Municipal Wastewater Treatment (Secondary and Tertiary Treatment), Industrial Wastewater Treatment (Effluent Treatment, ZLD), Agricultural Water Management (Irrigation Water Treatment, Drainage Treatment), Other Applications (Stormwater, Desalination, Water Reuse)), By End-Use (Municipalities & Public Utilities, Power Generation (Thermal, Nuclear, Renewable), Oil & Gas (Produced Water, Process Water), Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare, Mining & Metals, Other End-Uses (Textiles, Pulp & Paper, Semiconductors)), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2026 – 2035” Report at https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/water-and-wastewater-treatment-market/

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2026 USD 332.84 billion Projected Market Size in 2035 USD 584.63 billion Market Size in 2025 USD 312.47 billion CAGR Growth Rate 5.8% CAGR Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Key Segment By Treatment Type, Technology, Application, End-Use and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Recent Developments

In March 2025: DuPont Water Solutions introduced WAVE PRO, a high-tech online modeling platform that can be used to optimize ultrafiltration water treatment systems and achieve faster design, energy savings, and performance improvements in a municipal or industrial water treatment facility.

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List of the prominent players in the Water and Wastewater Treatment Market:

Veolia Environment S.A.

Suez S.A.

Xylem Inc.

Evoqua Water Technologies (Xylem)

AECOM

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.

Pentair plc

DuPont de Nemours Inc. (Water Solutions)

Toray Industries Inc.

O. Smith Corporation

Kurita Water Industries Ltd.

Others

The Water and Wastewater Treatment Market is segmented as follows:

By Treatment Type

Physical Treatment (Sedimentation, Filtration, Screening, Flotation)

Chemical Treatment (Coagulation/Flocculation, Disinfection, pH Adjustment, Advanced Oxidation)

Biological Treatment (Activated Sludge, Membrane Bioreactor, MBBR, Anaerobic Digestion)

Other Treatment Types (Ion Exchange, Electrochemical, Thermal Treatment)

By Technology

Membrane Filtration (UF, MF, NF)

Reverse Osmosis (SWRO, BWRO, NF)

UV Disinfection

Activated Sludge & Biological Nutrient Removal

Ion Exchange & Adsorption (GAC, IX Resins)

Advanced Oxidation Processes (Ozone, Fenton, UV-H₂O₂)

Other Technologies (Electrocoagulation, Constructed Wetlands)

By Application

Municipal Water Treatment (Drinking Water Production)

Industrial Water Treatment (Process Water, Cooling Water, Boiler Feed)

Municipal Wastewater Treatment (Secondary and Tertiary Treatment)

Industrial Wastewater Treatment (Effluent Treatment, ZLD)

Agricultural Water Management (Irrigation Water Treatment, Drainage Treatment)

Other Applications (Stormwater, Desalination, Water Reuse)

By End-Use

Municipalities & Public Utilities

Power Generation (Thermal, Nuclear, Renewable)

Oil & Gas (Produced Water, Process Water)

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare

Mining & Metals

Other End-Uses (Textiles, Pulp & Paper, Semiconductors)

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Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

This Water and Wastewater Treatment Market Research/Analysis Report contains answers to the following questions.

Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Water and Wastewater Treatment Market? What are the company profiles, product information, and contact details for these key players?

What was the global market status of the water and wastewater treatment market? What was the capacity, production value, cost, and profit of the water and wastewater treatment market?

What Is the Current Market Status of the Water and Wastewater Treatment Industry? What's the market's competition in this industry, both company-wise and country-wise? What is the market analysis of the water and wastewater treatment market, considering its applications and types?

What Are the Projections for the Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Industry Considering Capacity, Production, and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimate of Cost and Profit? What Will Be the Market Share, Supply, and Consumption? What about imports and exports?

What is a Water and Wastewater Treatment market chain analysis of upstream raw materials and downstream industries?

What is the economic impact on the Water and Wastewater Treatment industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are the Market Dynamics of the Water and Wastewater Treatment Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What should be the entry strategies, countermeasures to economic impact, and marketing channels for the water and wastewater treatment industry?

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Reasons to Purchase Water and Wastewater Treatment Market Report

The Water and Wastewater Treatment Market Report gives both qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market by looking at economic and non-economic factors.

Water and Wastewater Treatment The Market report outlines market value (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment.

This report indicates the region and segment expected to witness the fastest growth and dominate the market.

Water and Wastewater Treatment Market Analysis by geography highlights the consumption of the product/service in the region and indicates the factors affecting the market within each region.

The competitive landscape incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled.

Extensive company profiles comprise a company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players.

Recent developments, including growth opportunities and drivers, as well as challenges and restraints in both emerging and developed regions, shape the industry's current and future market outlook.

Water and Wastewater Treatment Market: Includes in-depth market analysis from various perspectives through Porter's five forces analysis and offers an overview of the market through the value chain.

Reasons for the Research Report

The study provides a thorough overview of the global Water and Wastewater Treatment market. Compare your performance to that of the market as a whole.

Aim to maintain competitiveness while innovations from established leaders drive market growth.

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What does the report include?

Drivers, restrictions, and opportunities are among the qualitative elements covered in the worldwide Water and Wastewater Treatment market analysis.

The report covers the competitive environment of current and potential participants in the Water and Wastewater Treatment market, along with their strategic product development ambitions.

This study conducts a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Water and Wastewater Treatment market based on the component, application, and industry vertical. Additionally, the report provides comparable data for the key regions.

The report provides actual market sizes and forecasts for each segment mentioned above.

Who should buy this report?

Participants and stakeholders in the worldwide Water and Wastewater Treatment market should consider this report useful. The research will be useful to all market participants in the Water and Wastewater Treatment industry.

Managers in the Water and Wastewater Treatment sector are interested in publishing up-to-date and projected data about the worldwide Water and Wastewater Treatment market.

Governmental agencies, regulatory bodies, decision-makers, and organizations want to invest in Water and Wastewater Treatment products' market trends.

Analysts, researchers, educators, strategy managers, and government organizations seek market insights to develop plans.

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