BACKGAMMON CASH PARTNERS WITH 5POINT TO BRING INDUSTRY-LEADING CHEAT DETECTION TO REAL-MONEY ONLINE BACKGAMMON

Los Angeles, CA, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Backgammon Cash, the premier real-money online backgammon app for U.S. players, today announced a formal partnership with 5POINT, the world's leading backgammon integrity intelligence company. The partnership integrates 5POINT's advanced behavior detection technology directly into the Backgammon Cash platform, ensuring every match is played fairly and every player can compete with complete confidence.

Backgammon Cash Teams with 5POINT to Eliminate Computer-Assisted Play

About Backgammon Cash

Backgammon Cash is a skill-based real-money gaming app that lets players across eligible U.S. states compete in the ancient game of backgammon for cash prizes. Designed for both casual players and serious competitors alike, Backgammon Cash combines a seamless mobile experience with legitimate, regulated gameplay, featuring: instant debit card withdrawals, ELO-based skill matching, and a certified random number generator. From day one, the company has operated on a single guiding principle: the integrity of the game is everything.

The Problem with Play for Money in Online Backgammon (Until Now)

When real money is on the line, so is the temptation to cheat. In online backgammon, the most common and damaging form of cheating is computer-assisted play - where a bad actor uses third-party software to calculate optimal moves in real time, giving them an unfair advantage over legitimate human players. This type of cheating is difficult to catch with the naked eye and, left unchecked, erodes trust in online backgammon as a whole. For a game that ought to be decided by skill, it is simply unacceptable.

Backgammon Cash takes this threat seriously. Protecting our players' money and their competitive experience is our top priority - and that commitment requires bringing in the best technology in the world to back it up.

Introducing 5POINT

5POINT is the pioneer of safe play in competitive online backgammon. Founded in 2020, the company has analyzed over 15 million live match decisions and is trusted by the sport's most prestigious organizations, including the World Backgammon Internet Federation (WBIF), which uses 5POINT to monitor its official tournaments.

What sets 5POINT apart is the sophistication of its approach. Rather than relying on any single metric, 5POINT builds a complete behavioral fingerprint of every player using a multi-layered system that includes:

Decision-level machine learning - Models trained on millions of real human moves to identify positions where even elite players make mistakes. When a player's decisions look statistically "too perfect" across many positions, the system flags it.

- Models trained on millions of real human moves to identify positions where even elite players make mistakes. When a player's decisions look statistically "too perfect" across many positions, the system flags it. Deep statistical profiling - Beyond win rates, 5POINT tracks decision difficulty calibration, error clustering, volatility response, and cross-match consistency to detect patterns that no human player would naturally produce.

- Beyond win rates, 5POINT tracks decision difficulty calibration, error clustering, volatility response, and cross-match consistency to detect patterns that no human player would naturally produce. Player history and baselines - Every game contributes to a player's long-term profile. 5POINT compares each player's behavior against their own history and against players of similar skill level, making anomalies increasingly hard to hide over time.

- Every game contributes to a player's long-term profile. 5POINT compares each player's behavior against their own history and against players of similar skill level, making anomalies increasingly hard to hide over time. Expert manual review - Suspected cases are not decided by an algorithm alone. 5POINT's human experts review flagged accounts before any determination is made, ensuring that innocent players are protected and only the guilty are penalized.

How It Works on Backgammon Cash

When 5POINT's system detects suspicious behavior on Backgammon Cash, the following process is triggered:

The player's account is immediately suspended pending review. Backgammon Cash will conduct a thorough manual analysis of the flagged match data. If cheating is confirmed, the player is permanently banned from the platform with no possibility of reinstatement.

This process is designed to be both decisive and fair - acting quickly to protect the community while ensuring no legitimate player is wrongly penalized.

A statement from Backgammon Cash CEO Jonathan Hakimi regarding the partnership with 5POINT:

"Backgammon is a game of skill, strategy, and genuine competition. The players on our platform work hard to improve their game, and they deserve to know that every match they play is unaffected by any outside influences. Partnering with 5POINT is our commitment to them. We will use every tool available to protect the integrity of what they love. When you play on Backgammon Cash, you are playing on a monitored, protected platform. If you attempt to cheat the game, you will be caught, permanently banned and reported to the international backgammon community.”

Backgammon Cash Real Money Gameplay with Doubling Cube

Press Inquiries

Backgammon Cash

team [at] backgammon-cash.com

https://www.backgammon-cash.com