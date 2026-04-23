New York, USA, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Perfusion Systems Market to Register Incremental Growth at a CAGR of ~5% by 2034 | DelveInsight

The global perfusion systems market is largely fueled by the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular disorders and the growing number of cardiac surgeries performed worldwide. In addition, the rising cases of organ failure, including kidney, liver, heart, and lung failure, have significantly increased the number of organ transplant procedures, thereby driving greater demand for advanced perfusion technologies.

DelveInsight’s Perfusion Systems Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market analysis, individual leading perfusion systems companies’ market shares, challenges, perfusion systems market drivers, barriers, trends, and key perfusion systems companies in the market.

Perfusion Systems Market Summary

2025 Perfusion Systems Market Size: USD 1.5 Billion

USD 1.5 Billion 2034 Projected Perfusion Systems Market Size: USD 2.4 Billion

USD 2.4 Billion Perfusion Systems Market Growth Rate (2026-2034): ~ 5%

5% Largest Perfusion Systems Market: North America

North America Largest Product Type Segment: Cardiopulmonary Bypass Systems Category within the System Segment

Cardiopulmonary Bypass Systems Category within the System Segment Key Companies in the Perfusion Systems Market: LivaNova PLC, TransMedica, Inc., Medtronic, Organ Recovery Systems, Inc., Transmedics Inc., Terumo Corporation, XVIVO Perfusion AB, Visionary Medicare Solutions Pvt Ltd., Bridge to Life Ltd., Ala Scientific Instruments Inc., Quantum Technologies, Cytiva, Harvard Apparatus, Pedra Technology Pte Ltd., Getinge AB, Vascular Perfusion Solutions, Inc., Paragonic Technologies, Eurosets S.r.l, Soma Tech Intl, Repligen Corporation, and others

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Key Factors Contributing to the Rise in Growth of the Perfusion Systems Market

Rising Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases: Cardiovascular diseases remain the single largest demand driver for perfusion systems. The steady global increase in heart disease, strokes, and coronary artery disease directly increases the number of cardiac surgeries, such as coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG) and heart valve procedures, that require cardiopulmonary bypass systems.

Cardiovascular diseases remain the single largest demand driver for perfusion systems. The steady global increase in heart disease, strokes, and coronary artery disease directly increases the number of cardiac surgeries, such as coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG) and heart valve procedures, that require cardiopulmonary bypass systems. Surge in Organ Transplantation Procedures: The growing incidence of multi-organ failure, driven by cardiovascular, respiratory, renal, and hepatic disorders, is fueling a parallel surge in organ transplantation.

The growing incidence of multi-organ failure, driven by cardiovascular, respiratory, renal, and hepatic disorders, is fueling a parallel surge in organ transplantation. Technological Innovations and AI Integration: Continuous advancements in perfusion technology are broadening its clinical applications and improving outcomes.

Continuous advancements in perfusion technology are broadening its clinical applications and improving outcomes. Growing Aging Population: An aging global population is a structural tailwind for the market, as older patients require frequent life-supporting treatments, including organ transplantation and critical care surgeries.

An aging global population is a structural tailwind for the market, as older patients require frequent life-supporting treatments, including organ transplantation and critical care surgeries. Expansion of Biopharmaceutical R&D: Beyond surgical applications, biopharmaceutical manufacturing is emerging as a significant growth opportunity.

Beyond surgical applications, biopharmaceutical manufacturing is emerging as a significant growth opportunity. Government Support and Healthcare Infrastructure Investment: Favorable government policies and increased healthcare spending have provided robust structural support to the market.

Favorable government policies and increased healthcare spending have provided robust structural support to the market. Shift Toward Minimally Invasive Surgeries: The global shift toward minimally invasive surgical procedures is increasing demand for compact and portable perfusion technologies.

Get a sneak peek at the perfusion systems market dynamics @ Perfusion Systems Market Trends

Regional Perfusion Systems Market Insights

North America

North America held the largest share of the Perfusion Systems market in 2025, representing 41% of the global market across all regions.

This leading position is supported by the increasing number of organ failure cases and transplant procedures, the rising burden of cardiovascular and respiratory diseases, and ongoing technological progress in ex vivo organ preservation systems.

Europe

In Europe, the perfusion systems market is expanding, driven by the increasing incidence of organ failure, a growing number of transplantation procedures, and the high burden of cardiovascular and respiratory disorders.

Continuous advancements in ex vivo organ preservation technologies, which enhance organ viability and prolong preservation duration, are also contributing to market growth.

Asia-Pacific

In the Asia Pacific region, the perfusion systems market is expanding, driven by the increasing incidence of organ failure, a rise in transplant procedures, and the growing burden of cardiovascular and respiratory disorders.

Additionally, advancements in ex vivo organ preservation technologies are further accelerating market growth.

To know more about why North America is leading the market growth in the perfusion systems market, get a snapshot of the Perfusion Systems Market Share

Recent Developmental Activities in the Perfusion Systems Market

In January 2026, Bridge to Life Ltd. secured U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) De Novo clearance for its VitaSmart™ Hypothermic Oxygenated Perfusion (HOPE) System, becoming the first device cleared in the United States for hypothermic oxygenated perfusion of donor livers.

secured U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) De Novo clearance for its VitaSmart™ Hypothermic Oxygenated Perfusion (HOPE) System, becoming the first device cleared in the United States for hypothermic oxygenated perfusion of donor livers. In September 2025, OrganOx Ltd., the organ technology company focused on addressing complex transplant challenges, announced that its metra® normothermic machine perfusion (NMP) device had received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for operation during air transport.

What are Perfusion Systems?

Perfusion systems are specialized medical devices designed to circulate blood or oxygenated fluids through the body or specific organs when natural physiological functions are impaired or temporarily stopped. Commonly used during complex surgeries such as cardiac procedures, organ transplantation, and critical care management, these systems help maintain tissue oxygenation, nutrient delivery, and waste removal. They typically include pumps, oxygenators, tubing circuits, heat exchangers, and monitoring components that work together to regulate blood flow, temperature, and gas exchange. Perfusion systems are also increasingly used in extracorporeal life support therapies such as ECMO (Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation) and in organ preservation technologies, where they sustain donor organs outside the body before transplantation. By ensuring continuous circulation and organ support, perfusion systems play a vital role in modern surgical and intensive care settings.

Perfusion Systems Market Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2023–2034 Perfusion Systems Market CAGR ~5% Perfusion Systems Market Size by 2034 USD 2.4 Billion Key Perfusion Systems Companies LivaNova PLC, TransMedica, Inc., Medtronic, Organ Recovery Systems, Inc., Transmedics Inc., Terumo Corporation, XVIVO Perfusion AB, Visionary Medicare Solutions Pvt Ltd., Bridge to Life Ltd., Ala Scientific Instruments Inc., Quantum Technologies, Cytiva, Harvard Apparatus, Pedra Technology Pte Ltd., Getinge AB, Vascular Perfusion Solutions, Inc., Paragonic Technologies, Eurosets S.r.l, Soma Tech Intl, Repligen Corporation, and others

Perfusion Systems Market Assessment

Perfusion Systems Market Segmentation Perfusion Systems Market Segmentation By Product Type: System {Cardiopulmonary Bypass Perfusion Systems, Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) System, Organ Perfusion Systems [Hypothermic Perfusion Systems and Normothermic Perfusion system]}, Component {Oxygenator, Reservoir, Centrifugal Pumps, and Others}, and Consumables & Accessories Perfusion Systems Market Segmentation By Application: Cardiac Surgery, Organ Preservation, Respiratory Support, and Others Perfusion Systems Market Segmentation By End User: Hospitals, Transplant Centers, and Others Perfusion Systems Market Segmentation By Geography : North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL’s Views, Analyst’s View

Which MedTech key players in the perfusion systems market are set to emerge as the trendsetter explore @ Perfusion Systems Market Analysis

Table of Contents

1 Perfusion Systems Market Report Introduction 2 Perfusion Systems Market Executive Summary 3 Perfusion Systems Market Key Factors Analysis 4 Impact Analysis 5 Regulatory Analysis 6 Perfusion Systems Market Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 7 Perfusion Systems Market Assessment 8 Competitive Landscape 9 Startup Funding & Investment Trends 10 Perfusion Systems Market Company and Product Profiles 11 KOL Views 12 Project Approach 13 About DelveInsight 14 Disclaimer & Contact Us

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