National Advertising Division Finds Certain Eosera Ear Wax MD Claims Supported; Recommends Others Be Modified or Discontinued

New York, NY, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a challenge brought by Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc., BBB National Programs’ National Advertising Division reviewed advertising claims made by eosera Inc. for its Ear Wax MD product, finding certain establishment and mechanism-of-action claims were supported, while recommending that other comparative superiority and disparaging claims be discontinued or modified.

Prestige markets Debrox, an FDA-approved OTC earwax removal brand. eosera markets Ear Wax MD, a patented dual-action bicarbonate and glycolic acid formulation positioned as a cosmetic formulation under the Federal Food Drug and Cosmetic Act.

At issue for the National Advertising Division (NAD) were express and implied health-related claims featured on the eosera website and Amazon product pages regarding the speed and efficacy of Ear Wax MD compared to formulas such as Debrox.

Comparative Superiority Claims

NAD reviewed claims such as Ear Wax MD “Beats the Competition!” and that in head-to-head studies, it dissolves ear wax in as little as 15 minutes while the wax treated with the leading competitor had “very little, if any, effect.” eosera’s advertising also featured videos, including "The Wicked Witch of the Wax," comparing Ear Wax MD with a "competitor brand."

NAD found that the evidence presented provided a reasonable basis for comparative superiority claims against Debrox under specific laboratory test conditions. However, NAD determined that the evidence did not support unqualified claims that the leading competitor is ineffective or has "very little, if any, effect" in real-world use. Therefore, NAD recommended eosera discontinue or modify these claims to avoid conveying unsupported messages that Debrox has little or no effect in real-world use.

Establishment Claims

Eosera made several establishment claims, including that Ear Wax MD is “laboratory-proven” and “clinically proven to dissolve earwax in one dose, often within 15 minutes.”

NAD found eosera provided a reasonable basis for claims that the product is “laboratory-proven” and “clinically proven” based on a peer-reviewed in vitro study and a human clinical trial. However, NAD found that the broad phrasing of results occurring “in one dose” overstated the study findings as the record does not establish that consumers will typically experience meaningful ear canal clearance within 15 minutes, or that dissolution occurs “in one dose.”

Accordingly, NAD recommended that the advertiser discontinue the claims that Ear Wax MD dissolves earwax “in one dose” or “in 15 minutes,” or modify the claims to avoid the unsupported message that all or most consumers will achieve such results in that timeframe.

Performance Claims

At issue for NAD were monadic performance claims that the product’s “Dual-Action Formula” breaks down and dissolves earwax, including whether the use of the term “dissolve” implies chemical solvation.

NAD determined that in the context of over-the-counter earwax removal, the term “dissolve” can reasonably be understood by consumers to mean the breakdown or disintegration of earwax to facilitate its removal. Accordingly, NAD found that eosera provided a reasonable basis for its mechanism-based performance claims.

Lastly, NAD recommended that eosera discontinue or modify claims that appeared in videos on eosera’s website to clearly disclose that the demonstration reflects laboratory testing conditions.

In its advertiser statement, eosera stated it “agrees to comply with NAD’s recommendations.”

All BBB National Programs case decision summaries can be found in the case decision library. For the full text of NAD, NARB, and CARU decisions, subscribe to the online archive. This press release shall not be used for advertising or promotional purposes.

About BBB National Programs: BBB National Programs, a non-profit organization, is the home of U.S. independent industry self-regulation, currently operating more than 20 globally recognized programs that have been helping enhance consumer trust in business for more than 50 years. These programs provide third-party accountability and dispute resolution services that address existing and emerging industry issues, promote fair competition for businesses, and a better experience for consumers. BBB National Programs continues to evolve its work and grow its impact by providing business guidance and fostering best practices in arenas such as advertising, child-and-teen-directed marketing, data privacy, dispute resolution, automobile warranty, technology, and emerging areas. To learn more, visit bbbprograms.org.

About the National Advertising Division: The National Advertising Division of BBB National Programs provides independent self-regulation and dispute resolution services, guiding the truthfulness of advertising across the U.S. The National Advertising Division reviews national advertising in all media and its decisions set consistent standards for advertising truth and accuracy, delivering meaningful protection to consumers and promoting fair competition for business.