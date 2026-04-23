Agricultural Excellence Conference 2025 Celebrates Momentum, Announces AgEx 2026 in Calgary

OTTAWA, Ontario, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2025 Agricultural Excellence Conference (AgEx), held November 18–20 in Winnipeg, Manitoba, brought together nearly 200 thought leaders, innovators, farmers, and aspiring farmers from across Canada for three days of collaboration, learning, and inspiration. With the theme Gaining Ground, the conference focused on strengthening the foundations of farm businesses, embracing innovation, and building resilience in an evolving agricultural landscape.

AgEx 2025 delivered dynamic discussions, actionable insights, and meaningful connections, reinforcing its role as Canada’s premier event dedicated to advancing farm management excellence.

Highlights from AgEx 2025 included:

Young Farmer Reception: Hosted in the Arctic exhibit at the Assiniboine Park Zoo, this unforgettable evening combined networking with a uniquely Canadian experience alongside polar bears and seals.

Hosted in the Arctic exhibit at the Assiniboine Park Zoo, this unforgettable evening combined networking with a uniquely Canadian experience alongside polar bears and seals. FCC’s Young Farmer Summit: Held alongside AgEx, the Summit welcomed an additional 200 young and future farmers to explore key topics such as business planning, transition strategy, economics, and mental wellness, with expert speakers including Dr. Tom Deans, Leigh Anderson, Cynthia Beck, and Taylor Phillips.

Held alongside AgEx, the Summit welcomed an additional 200 young and future farmers to explore key topics such as business planning, transition strategy, economics, and mental wellness, with expert speakers including Dr. Tom Deans, Leigh Anderson, Cynthia Beck, and Taylor Phillips. Farm Tour Experiences: Attendees visited the University of Manitoba’s Glenlea Research Station and EMILI Innovation Farms, gaining firsthand exposure to cutting-edge research, technology, and practical innovations shaping the future of agriculture.

Attendees visited the University of Manitoba’s Glenlea Research Station and EMILI Innovation Farms, gaining firsthand exposure to cutting-edge research, technology, and practical innovations shaping the future of agriculture. Mix ’n’ Mingle Banquet: A signature event featuring global cuisine and vibrant networking, where Brad Barton was honoured with the 2025 Wilson Loree Award.

A signature event featuring global cuisine and vibrant networking, where Brad Barton was honoured with the 2025 Wilson Loree Award. Learning Sessions & Workshops: Featuring over 30 speakers, sessions covered topics ranging from proactive risk management and financial resilience to farm transition challenges and national resource sharing.

Featuring over 30 speakers, sessions covered topics ranging from proactive risk management and financial resilience to farm transition challenges and national resource sharing. Farm Risk Challenge: A crowd-favourite interactive game where participants tested their strategic decision-making skills to build resilient farm businesses in a fun, competitive environment.





Building on this momentum, Farm Management Canada is excited to announce AgEx 2026, taking place November 17–19 in Calgary, Alberta.

The 2026 theme, Growing Leaders, Strengthening Legacies, will explore how leadership development, transition planning, and purpose-driven decision-making can empower farm businesses and organizations to thrive for generations.

“AgEx continues to bring together the people, ideas, and energy needed to move Canadian agriculture forward,” said Heather Watson, Executive Director of Farm Management Canada. “We’re excited to build on the success of Winnipeg and create another impactful experience in Calgary.”

AgEx 2026 will once again feature inspiring keynote speakers, hands-on learning opportunities, and interactive experiences.

Attendees can expect another unforgettable gathering designed to strengthen skills, spark innovation, and foster meaningful connections across Canada’s agricultural sector.

Save the date and join us in Calgary, November 17–19, 2026.

For more registration details and updates, visit the conference website: AgExcellenceConference.ca.

About Farm Management Canada

Farm Management Canada is a national not-for-profit organization dedicated to enhancing the business-management capacity of Canadian farm enterprises. Through research, training and events like AgEx, Farm Management Canada supports producers in building resilient, forward-looking operations.

For more information and media inquiries, please contact:

Heather Oakley

Project Manager

Farm Management Canada

Heather.oakley@fmc-gac.com

For partnership opportunities, please contact:

Nick Oakley

Business Development Manager

Farm Management Canada

Sponsorship@FMC-GAC.com

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