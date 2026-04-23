Vantiva - First Quarter 2026 Sales and Refinancing

Press Release

First Quarter 2026 Sales and Refinancing

Revenues down 14.1% YoY (-4.0% at constant exchange rate)

Refinancing agreement reached

Guidance maintained

Paris (France) – April 23, 2026 – Vantiva (Euronext Paris: VANTI), a global technology leader in connectivity, today announced its unaudited revenues for the first quarter of 2026.

Group sales declined by 14.1% year-on-year (YoY) in the first quarter, primarily due to the depreciation of the U.S. dollar. At constant exchange rates, revenues decreased by 4%, mainly driven by lower demand for video devices.

Group sales amounted to 349 million euros, down 14.1% YoY (-4% at constant exchange rates).

Broadband revenues increased by 1.4% (+13.2% at constant exchange rates), while Video revenues declined by 46.7% (-40.4% at constant exchange rates).

Vantiva and its current lenders have agreed on committed term sheets for the refinancing of the group’s debt for a period of 4 years.

The Group maintains its guidance for positive free cash flow for 2026.

Tim O’Loughlin, CEO, comments:

"Q1 followed the pattern we saw in the previous quarter: broadband momentum building in North America, and continued pressure in most markets for video. Importantly, we worked throughout the quarter on our debt refinancing activity, and we recently agreed favorable term sheets with the lenders. The agreed term sheets give us a solid foundation to continue executing our strategy and pursuing growth opportunities. Our environment remains dynamic, but we’re staying focused, and we will continue to deliver on our commitments."

Q1 2026 Sales

CPE / CUSTOMER PREMISES EQUIPMENT

In millions of euros, continuing operations Q1 2026 Q1 2025 Actual

Exchange

Rates



Constant

Exchange

Rates



Revenue 349 406 (14.1)% (4.0)% by product type Broadband 279 276 1.4% 13.2% Video 70 131 (46.7)% (40.4)%

First Quarter Highlights

Revenues declined by 14.1% primarily reflecting an unfavorable $/€ exchange rate which has decreased by about 10% over the period.



In the Americas, activity was supported by an acceleration in demand from several major customers, while Eurasia experienced softer market conditions. Demand for video devices continued to weaken, although some regional exceptions were observed.

Overall, this revenue performance is in line with management’s expectations.

Outlook

The Group maintains its full year 2026 guidance for a positive free cash flow.

Refinancing

Lenders have agreed to committed term sheets to refinance the capital structure extending the matuirites by 4 years, at favorable terms, compared to the existing terms and favorable versus the credit market.

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Warning: Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that constitute "forward-looking statements", including but not limited to statements that are predictions of or indicate future events, trends, plans or objectives, based on certain assumptions or which do not directly relate to historical or current facts. Such forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed, forecasted, or implied by such forward-looking statements. For a more complete list and description of such risks and uncertainties, refer to Vantiva’s filings with the French Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF). The Universal Registration Document (Document d’enregistrement universel) for fiscal year 2024 was filed with the Autorité des marchés financiers on April 17, 2025, under no. D.25-0279.

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About Vantiva

Pushing the Edge

Vantiva (Euronext Paris: VANTI) is a global technology leader in the Customer Premises Equipment (CPE) market. For over 130 years, Vantiva (formerly known as Technicolor) has delivered solutions that connect what matters most. Today, the company continues to redefine connectivity with industry-leading broadband, video, and digital home care solutions that elevate how people live, work, and connect globally.

Vantiva combines a customer-focused approach with decades of software development, electronics hardware design, and supply chain expertise to deliver high-quality solutions at scale. This proficiency has positioned Vantiva as a trusted provider to leading network service providers, enterprise customers, and consumers around the world.

A strong commitment to sustainability and responsible business practices has earned Vantiva multiple Gold and Platinum Medals from EcoVadis for environmental and social performance. These awards place the company among the top 1% of organizations in its category evaluated globally.

With its headquarters in Paris and major offices in Australia, Brazil, China, India, South Korea, the United Kingdom, and the United States, the company serves a diverse global customer base.

For more information, please visit vantiva.com and follow Vantiva on LinkedIn and X (Twitter).

Contacts

Vantiva Investor Relations Image 7 for Vantiva

investor.relations@vantiva.com vantiva.press@image7.fr

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