HomeSavvy Launches AI-Powered Real Estate Platform in Colorado, Saving Buyers Thousands in Fees

Boulder, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HomeSavvy, founded by experienced Colorado real estate investor and agent Rishi Dhir, is giving qualified homebuyers a cash rebate at closing worth 50% of the buyer's agent commission, with no reduction in service. On a $700,000 purchase, that can be upwards of $9,000 back in the buyer's pocket.

The model is built on a straightforward premise: AI-powered tools have made real estate transactions more efficient, and those savings should go to the client. It's a reduced fee real estate model that doesn't cut corners on service.

HomeSavvy's proprietary software platform delivers instant access to comparable sales, neighborhood pricing trends, hyperlocal insights, and real-time market data from the first conversation. Clients arrive at every decision with the same clarity that used to take days to assemble. Efficiencies like this are what make the commission rebate sustainable without sacrificing full-service support.

“Technology has fundamentally changed how people search for homes and how efficiently the transaction process can be handled on the backend, but the commission model itself hasn’t kept pace,” said Rishi. “We built a model that allows buyers quick access to real data throughout the process and gives real money back when they close.”

Lower fees shouldn't come at the expense of service. HomeSavvy clients receive hands-on expert guidance through every stage including pricing strategy, offer development, negotiations, inspections, and closing, with an experienced Colorado agent actively involved throughout.

HomeSavvy serves buyers and sellers across the Denver Metro and entire Front Range, including Colorado Springs, Denver, Boulder, and Ft. Collins, as well as select mountain markets including Silverthorne and Breckenridge.

To see how much you could get back on your next purchase, visit https://www.homesavvycolorado.com.

Find comparable sales, pricing insights, hyperlocal insights, and real time market data on any property instantly with HomeSavvy’s proprietary platform

About HomeSavvy

Colorado-based real estate platform that combines AI-powered property insights with full-service agent support to help buyers and sellers make smarter, more cost-effect decisions. We offer buyers significant commission rebates and sellers reduced listing fees, while providing proprietary data tools to evaluate home values and market trends in real time.

Press Inquiries

Rishi Dhir

303-656-9655

hello@homesavvycolorado.com

https://www.homesavvycolorado.com