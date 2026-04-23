OfficeSpace CEO Erin Mulligan Helgren Named AI Leader of the Year for AI Innovation in the Built World Workplace

Atlanta, GA, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OfficeSpace Software, provider of the leading AI operating system for the built world, today announced that CEO Erin Mulligan Helgren has been named a Gold Stevie® Award winner for AI Leader of the Year in the 24th Annual American Business Awards®.

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.’s premier business awards program, recognizing excellence across organizations, leadership, and innovation. Helgren was honored for her role in accelerating OfficeSpace’s AI-first vision and driving meaningful transformation in how organizations design, manage, and experience the workplace.

Under Helgren’s leadership, OfficeSpace has rapidly advanced its platform with deeply embedded AI capabilities that move beyond automation to deliver predictive intelligence and real-time decision-making. From innovations like AI Canvas to the integration of advanced analytics and workflow automation, OfficeSpace is helping organizations unlock new value from their spaces while improving the employee experience.

“AI is fundamentally reshaping how organizations understand and operate their workplaces, and we’re proud to be at the forefront of that transformation," said Erin Mulligan Helgren, CEO of OfficeSpace Software. "What makes this recognition especially meaningful is the real impact our platform is having for our clients, helping them make smarter decisions, adapt in real time, and create workplaces that truly support their people. We’re just getting started, and I’m incredibly proud of our team and the work we’re doing together to build what’s next for the built world."

More than 3,600 nominations from organizations of all sizes and industries were submitted for consideration this year. Winners were selected by more than 250 professionals worldwide, recognizing excellence in categories ranging from Executive of the Year to emerging technology leadership.

"Organizations across the United States continue to set a high standard for innovation and performance," said Stevie Awards President Maggie Miller. "We congratulate all of this year’s Stevie Award winners and look forward to celebrating their accomplishments."

This recognition underscores OfficeSpace’s continued momentum as a category leader in AI-driven workplace technology. As organizations navigate increasingly complex workplace dynamics, OfficeSpace remains focused on delivering intelligent solutions that connect people, space, and performance in more meaningful ways.

About OfficeSpace Software

OfficeSpace Software provides the leading AI operating system for the built world, that helps teams plan, connect, and perform in the workplace with space planning, desk and room booking, employee wayfinding and announcements, visitor management, enterprise asset management, real-time reporting and analytics, AI workflows, and predictive intelligence.

OfficeSpace is named Easiest to Use, Best Meets Requirements, Users Most Likely to Recommend, Best Enterprise ROI, OverallLeader, and a Top 1% Office Software winner on G2’s enterprise software review site. OfficeSpace is also a top supplier in Gartner’s 2025 Market Guide for Workplace Experience Applications, and on AppsCRE corporate real estate marketplace. The company is backed by Vista Equity Partners and Resurgens Technology Partners.

Follow OfficeSpace on LinkedIn, @OfficeSpace Software.

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