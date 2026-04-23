Palmetto Publishing Releases Psychologist Michael S. Levy's New Book on Human Nature's Dual Legacy

Charleston, SC, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palmetto Publishing has released The Splendor and Dangerousness of Homo Sapiens: A Psychological Perspective, a new book by licensed psychologist Michael S. Levy, PhD. The work presents a clinical framework for understanding why the same traits that distinguish human beings from all other species also drive conflict, environmental destruction, and widespread disinformation.

Levy, a former clinical director of multiple mental health and substance use treatment programs and a longtime lecturer at the Division of Addictions at Harvard Medical School, draws on decades of professional experience to isolate three defining human attributes: refined consciousness, advanced cognitive ability, and unmatched capacity for communication. The book argues that these traits, which have produced medicine, technology, and global connectivity, can also be very destructive when paired with unchecked self-interest. Levy traces how consciousness functions simultaneously as a gift and a burden, a proposition he notes has received little focused attention in existing literature on the human condition.

The stakes the book outlines are concrete. Wars rage across multiple continents. The global refugee population has doubled in twenty years. Inequality within countries continues to widen. Scientists warn that climate change demands urgent action, yet meaningful policy change stalls against denial and economic resistance. Across twenty-nine countries, majorities of citizens believe their nations are on the wrong path. Levy contends that addressing these crises requires something beyond political or technological solutions; it requires an honest reckoning with the species generating them.

The book is positioned for readers who engage with big-picture works about the human condition. It occupies shelf space alongside Yuval Noah Harari's Sapiens and Robert Sapolsky's Behave, but distinguishes itself through Levy's clinical lens and his specific focus on consciousness as a root cause of global turmoil. Levy is also the author of Take Control of Your Drinking and Celebrity and Entertainment Obsession: Understanding Our Addiction. At a moment when public trust in institutions, media, and one another continues to erode, the book arrives as a psychologist's attempt to explain why—and what can be done about it.

The Splendor and Dangerousness of Homo Sapiens is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com. For more information about the author, please visit any of their social media platforms.

Facebook: michaellevy205

Instagram: @michaellevy205

About the Author: Michael S. Levy, PhD, is a psychologist who has spent his career studying the complexities of human behavior. He previously served as the clinical director of several mental health and substance use treatment programs and was a longtime lecturer at the Division of Addictions, Harvard Medical School. He has published numerous journal articles and is the author of Take Control of Your Drinking—A Practical Guide to Alcohol Moderation, Sobriety, and When to Seek Professional Help and Celebrity and Entertainment Obsession: Understanding Our Addiction.



In The Splendor and Dangerousness of Homo Sapiens, Levy broadens his scope from individual pathology to the species as a whole, asking a question few authors have tackled head-on: What if human consciousness—the very trait that enables art, science, and civilization—is also the root cause of our most destructive impulses? Drawing on decades of clinical experience and a deep reading of the science, he examines how consciousness interacts with our cognitive abilities and capacity for communication to produce not only remarkable achievement but also conflict, disinformation, inequality, and environmental crisis. The result is a book that is both unflinching in its diagnosis and empowering in its call to action.



Follow Michael S. Levy for updates on new releases.

Media Contact: levym24@gmail.com

Available for interviews: Author, Michael S. Levy