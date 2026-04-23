LAS VEGAS' MOST LAID-BACK NEW SHOW OPENS MAY 24 — WASTIN' AWAY BRINGS THE JIMMY BUFFETT EXPERIENCE POOLSIDE AT SUNSET

Las Vegas, NV, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Modern Showrooms at Alexis Park Resort Hotel announced that Wastin' Away, Las Vegas's premier Jimmy Buffett tribute experience starring Las Vegas entertainer Jonny Bird, will open Sunday, May 24, 2026, at The Siren Poolside at Alexis Park Resort Hotel. The show will run every Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday evening at 6:30 p.m., timed to the desert sunset, with tickets currently on sale.

Wastin' Away The Poolside Tribute to Jimmy Buffett in Las Vegas

Jonny Bird delivers the full Buffett catalog — the classics, the deep cuts, and the spirit of a beach party that somehow feels perfectly at home in the Nevada desert. By showtime, the sun has slipped behind the building, and the evening takes over: cool air, tropical drinks, a glowing pool, and music made for exactly this moment.

"Every night I step on that stage, it's five o'clock somewhere — and in Las Vegas, it's always a party. Jimmy's music is about escaping, and that's exactly what we're giving people out here by the pool at sunset. Come as you are. Leave your worries at the gate," said Jonny Bird.

Wastin' Away joins an acclaimed lineup of tribute residencies at The Modern Showrooms at Alexis Park Resort, including All Motown, Sinatra Live, Sir Elton, Queen Selena, The Motown Brunch, and King of Diamonds — The Neil Diamond Tribute.

Tickets: General Admission $37.95 | Reserved $48.95 Available at WastinAwayShow.com and most major ticketing outlets. Group discounts and multi-show packages are available. Call the box office for details. Box Office: 702-483-8056

Performance Schedule: Sundays, Mondays & Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. Opens: Sunday, May 24, 2026 Location: The Siren Poolside, Alexis Park Resort Hotel, Las Vegas, NV.

Press Inquiries

Modern Showrooms at Alexis Park Resort Hotel

https://modernshowrooms.com

Denise Kraft

denise@modernvegas.com

206-852-1656

375 East Harmon Ave

Las Vegas, NV 89169