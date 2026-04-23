MLG Capital Announces Acquisition of Crosslakes Industrial Portfolio in Grand Rapids MSA

BROOKFIELD, Wis., April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MLG Capital – a national leader in private real estate investments, announced today the acquisition of the Crosslakes Industrial Portfolio, a five-property industrial portfolio across the Grand Rapids, Walker, and Norton Shores submarkets in West Michigan.

The Crosslakes Industrial Portfolio consists of functional, institutional‑quality industrial assets featuring a mix of multi‑tenant and single‑tenant buildings. Located within the Grand Rapids MSA, the portfolio benefits from proximity to major transportation infrastructure, including Interstate 96, U.S. Route 131, and Gerald R. Ford International Airport, providing strong regional and national connectivity. The market is supported by a diversified manufacturing employment base and limited new industrial supply, contributing to sustained tenant demand and long‑term fundamentals.

“This acquisition aligns with our strategy of investing in well-located, functional industrial assets below replacement cost,” said Daniel Price, Chief Investment Officer and Principal at MLG Capital. “The Crosslakes portfolio offers stable operations with high in-place cash flow and long-term upside potential supported by market fundamentals and experienced local management.”

MLG Capital is partnering with CORE Pacific Advisors through a recapitalization structure. CORE Pacific Advisors will continue to oversee day‑to‑day operations, leveraging its deep local presence, long‑standing ownership history, and established tenant relationships across the portfolio. The partnership structure provides continuity of management while positioning the portfolio to execute a long‑term leasing and value‑enhancement strategy.

Crosslakes Industrial is the seventh acquisition in MLG Private Fund VII.

About MLG Capital

MLG Capital is a sponsor of private real estate funds targeting investment from investment advisors, family offices, and accredited individuals. For more information about MLG Capital and its investments, visit the firm’s newsroom .

This release does not constitute an offer to sell an investment in a security. Offers to sell an investment in a security can only be made to a qualified purchaser by delivery of a Confidential Private Placement Memorandum (the “Memorandum”), any supplements to the Memorandum and accompanied by a Subscription Document Booklet. The information contained in this release may be preliminary in nature and may have not been independently verified by MLG Capital or its affiliates. The recipient of this release should consult with its own investment, tax, and/or legal professionals about the merits of the investment. MLG Capital does not make any representation or warranty as to the accuracy or completeness of any information presented in this release.

Securities offered through North Capital Private Securities, Member FINRA/SIPC. Its Form CRS may be found here and its BrokerCheck profile may be found here. NCPS does not make investment recommendations and no communication, through this release or in any other medium, should be construed as a recommendation for any security offered on or off this investment platform. This release is intended solely for qualified investors. Investments in private offerings are speculative, illiquid, and may result in a complete loss of capital. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Prospective investors should conduct their own due diligence and are encouraged to consult with a financial advisor, attorney, accountant, and any other professional that can help them to understand and assess the risks associated with any investment opportunity.

Any offering includes risks and uncertainty many of which are not outlined herein including, without limitation, risks involved in the real estate industry such as market, operational, interest rate, occupancy, inflationary, natural disasters, capitalization rate, regulatory, tax and other risks which may or may not be able to be identified at this time and may result in actual results differing from expected.

All figures as of 12/31/2025. Value consists of disposed of assets as well as the current internal valuation of currently held and pending assets as of 12/31/2025. Total market values may not have been reviewed by an independent 3rd party and may be internal projections.

Advisory services offered through MLG Fund Manager LLC, an investment adviser registered with U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission.