Vote Run Lead Action Makes First-Ever State and Local Endorsements, Backing Barrier-Breaking Women in Critical 2026 Races

WASHINGTON, D.C., April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In its first-ever state and local endorsements, Vote Run Lead Action, a 501(c)(4) nonprofit that trains women and gender-expansive people to run for office, today announced its endorsement of three trailblazing women candidates running in pivotal races across the country—leaders who have already broken barriers and are now stepping forward to meet a defining moment for American democracy.

As the nation faces growing threats to democratic institutions and persistent inequities in representation, Vote Run Lead Action is proud to endorse: Peggy Flanagan for U.S. Senate; JoCasta Zamarripa for Wisconsin Secretary of State; and Ruwa Romman for Georgia State Senate.

“The country isn’t asking for leaders someday—it’s asking for leaders right now,” said Vote Run Lead Action Founder and CEO Erin Vilardi. “At a time when women who run are facing intimidation, threats, and violence, this support is not optional—it’s essential. Leaders like Peggy Flanagan, JoCasta Zamarripa, and Ruwa Romman have been part of our network for over a decade. They’ve taken on tough fights, delivered for their communities, and shown what values-driven leadership looks like in practice. Our support reflects where we believe the future is headed—toward bold, grounded leaders who don’t wait for change, but drive it. Our job is to make sure they don’t just run—they win, and they stay to lead.”

About the Candidates:

Peggy Flanagan (U.S. Senate)

As Minnesota’s Lieutenant Governor, Flanagan has delivered for working families while advancing equity in education and healthcare. The first Native American woman elected to statewide executive office in U.S. history, she leads with a style rooted in community, accountability, and long-term change.

“If we want values-aligned leaders in Congress who put people first, we should elect Peggy Flanagan,” said Vote Run Lead Action Board Treasurer Rhonda Briggins. “As Minnesota’s Lieutenant Governor, she has delivered for working families while advancing some of the most equitable education and healthcare policies in the country. As the first Native American woman elected to statewide executive office, she leads with integrity, inclusion, and the kind of vision and grit this moment demands, and the leadership capacity to serve at the highest levels, including the presidency.”

JoCasta Zamarripa (Wisconsin Secretary of State)

A longtime public servant and barrier-breaking leader, Zamarripa is the first Latina and first openly bisexual member of both the Wisconsin Legislature and the Milwaukee Common Council. She has spent her career advocating for working families, immigrant communities, and LGBTQ+ rights.

“If we want to protect our democracy, we need leaders like JoCasta Zamarripa in office,” said Vote Run Lead Action Board Treasurer Rhonda Briggins. “She has spent her career fighting for working families, immigrant communities, and LGBTQ+ rights—bringing a deep commitment to equity, access, and responsive government. JoCasta understands that democracy only works when it works for everyone, and she has the experience and resolve to deliver exactly that.”

Ruwa Romman (Georgia State Senate, District 7)

A history-maker and movement builder, Romman became the first Muslim woman and first Palestinian American elected to the Georgia General Assembly. She has been a leading voice on voting rights, healthcare access, and reproductive freedom while building durable grassroots power.

“As a Georgian, I’ve seen firsthand the leadership Ruwa Romman brings to the toughest fights for our democracy: principled, fearless, and deeply rooted in community,” said Vote Run Lead Action Board Treasurer Rhonda Briggins. “She has been a leading advocate for voting rights, healthcare access, and reproductive freedom—issues that disproportionately impact marginalized communities—while building lasting grassroots power. Her leadership reflects the kind of representation and results our communities need right now.”

Primary election dates for Minnesota and Wisconsin are August 11, and Georgia is May 19.

Learn more about our endorsements at VoteRunLeadAction.org.

About Vote Run Lead Action

Vote Run Lead Action is a 501(c)(4) organization dedicated to building women’s political power by supporting candidates to run, win, and lead at every level of government.

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