Aleta Appoints Family Office Industry Veteran Thomas Nicholson as Vice President, North America

NEW YORK, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aleta, a leading family office software platform, today announced the appointment of Thomas Nicholson, a longtime family office industry veteran, as Vice President, North America. From the company’s New York office, Nicholson will work alongside CEO Ken Gamskjaer and Aleta’s existing U.S. team to accelerate growth across North America.

Nicholson brings over a decade of family office experience from both sides of the desk. He began his career inside single- and multi-family offices, where he managed investment operations, performance analytics, and liquidity planning across complex multi-entity structures, coordinating with accountants, attorneys, and advisors to bring order and transparency to families' financial lives, and building the reporting frameworks that improved oversight and accountability.

He most recently held senior provider-side roles in the family office technology space, engaging with hundreds of family offices of all shapes and sizes, from newly formed SFOs to long-established, multi-generational organizations.

“Choosing a senior operator to lead our work in North America reflects something we’ve believed from day one: the family office market is best served by people who have lived it,” said Ken Gamskjaer, CEO and Co-founder of Aleta. “Thomas has felt first-hand the cost of running multi-entity wealth on spreadsheets and tools that were never built for the job. He knows where they fail, what gets lost, and what families actually need to run well. That understanding is exactly why he's the right person for this role.”

Aleta was originally built inside a family office that had outgrown the legacy tools available to it. Today, Aleta remains owned by a family office and is built in close collaboration with its clients — an ownership structure and development model that, Nicholson said, sets the company apart in a crowded category.

“I’ve spent my career on both sides of the family office desk, and I’ve seen a lot of platforms claim to be built by operators. Very few actually were,” said Nicholson. “Aleta genuinely lives and breathes family offices. It was built by a family office for its own use, and that origin shows up in every layer of the product and the team. That’s quite unique, and it’s the reason I’m here. I’ve joined to help more North American families access infrastructure that has been designed with the care and seriousness this work deserves.”

Nicholson's appointment deepens Aleta's long-term commitment to North America, where the platform serves a growing roster of U.S. family offices and has been recognized at the 2026 Family Wealth Report Awards. From the New York office, he will strengthen relationships with existing U.S. clients and grow the North American team in the coming quarters.

About Aleta

Aleta is a purpose-built family office software platform for consolidated wealth reporting and wealth intelligence. The platform serves single- and multi-family offices managing complex wealth across public portfolios, private equity, real estate, and alternative investments. Aleta delivers a single verified picture of total wealth with a built-in investment General Ledger, open API and MCP architecture, and an award-winning interface designed for zero learning curve.

Aleta was named Best Data Provider at the Family Wealth Report Awards 2026 and Best Consolidated Reporting at the WealthBriefing Awards 2026.

Media Contact

Isabella Rasmussen, Head of Marketing & Communications

Aleta

isabella@aleta.io