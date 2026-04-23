Cook County Health Recognizes 60th Anniversary of Trauma Unit

Chicago, IL, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On April 23, Cook County Health proudly celebrated the 60th anniversary of the Trauma & Burn Department at John H. Stroger, Jr. Hospital, honoring six decades of pioneering lifesaving care and service to the people of Cook County.

Founded in 1966 by Drs. Robert Baker and Robert Freeark, the trauma unit was established at Cook County Hospital to provide urgent, specialized care to acutely injured patients. The unit treated 1,000 patients in its first year. Today, the unit cares for an average of 4,000 patients annually, treating complex injuries from car accidents, falls, and penetrating injuries such as gunshots and stabbings, along with burn injuries.

“For 60 years, the trauma team at Cook County Health and John H. Stroger Hospital has represented the very best of public service with an unwavering commitment to care for every person who needs it,” Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle said. “This department helped transform trauma medicine in Chicago and across the nation, proving that world-class care and human dignity must go hand in hand. Generations of physicians, nurses, first responders and support staff have saved countless lives and Cook County is stronger because of their extraordinary work.”

As a national leader in trauma care, the unit integrates surgical excellence, critical care, rehabilitation and social services. This multidisciplinary approach ensures that patients receive comprehensive support necessary not just to survive, but thrive, after a devastating injury.

“Cook County Health has long worked to ensure that every patient has access to the care they need,” Cook County Health CEO Dr. Erik Mikaitis said. “But we have also long believed that it’s not enough to simply treat the injury, we must also treat the person. Our trauma team’s legacy is built on the idea that world-class care should be available to everyone, regardless of their circumstances.”

To commemorate the milestone anniversary, Cook County leaders, Stroger Hospital officials and trauma department staff, and former patients came together on April 23 to celebrate and reflect on the department’s impact – from the lives saved to medical advancements to the professionals who have trained in the unit and taken their skills across the globe.

“We are here today because decades ago, Drs. Baker and Freeark knew that we could deliver care in a better way,” Stroger Chair of Trauma and Burn Services Dr. Mallory Williams said. “Their legacy ensures that lives that might not have been able to have been saved in a previous era can be saved today. We carry their work forward every day because Cook County residents deserve to know we are here for them in their most vulnerable moments.”

Stroger Hospital became the only hospital in Chicago and only second in Illinois to earn Level I trauma center verification from the American College of Surgeons in 2025.

The Stroger Hospital Trauma & Burn Department also serves as an essential training partner for the U.S. Navy, providing collaborative learning experiences for the Navy’s medical personnel. This partnership started in 2013 and the scope expanded in 2022.

Hospital leaders also noted the impact the trauma unit has on the broader medical services available at Stroger Hospital.

“When you build one of the strongest trauma programs in the country, you don’t just improve trauma care at a hospital, you elevate all of the other services that support it,” said Donnica Austin Cathey, Chief Hospital Executive, Stroger Hospital. “A trauma patient’s care may include experts in anesthesiology, neurology, gastroenterology, orthopedics, rehabilitation and more. Bringing those disciplines together at this level of medical complexity enhances quality and outcomes of care across our entire health system.”

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