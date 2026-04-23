As Financial Pressures Broaden, More Consumers Turn to Navicore Solutions for Whole-Budget Guidance

MANALAPAN, N.J., April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Growth in counseling demand reflects the need for broader financial support across household budgets.

Navicore Solutions, a national nonprofit leader in credit counseling, is reporting significant year-over-year growth in demand for its services as consumers seek help managing financial stress that extends beyond a single debt payment. In 2025, the organization served 21% more consumers than the prior year, reflecting increased demand for comprehensive financial guidance that addresses the full household budget. These trends come amid a challenging personal finance environment, with total household debt reaching $18.8 trillion at the end of 2025 and continued growth in non-housing balances, including credit cards, auto loans, and student loans.

Today’s financial strain is rarely limited to a single bill. Consumers are increasingly managing a combination of expenses, savings challenges, debt obligations, and housing costs. This broader financial picture helps explain why more individuals are seeking counseling that addresses the full household budget.

“Consumers today are managing an increasingly complex financial landscape,” said Diane Gray, Chief Operating Officer of Navicore Solutions. “For many households, the challenge extends beyond credit card debt to the cumulative pressure of everyday expenses, limited savings, student loan obligations, and competing financial priorities. This is precisely why a comprehensive, whole-budget approach to counseling is so critical.”

Navicore Solutions’ counseling model is designed to meet that need. Rather than treating debt as a stand-alone issue, the organization works with clients to review income, expenses, financial goals, and repayment options in the context of their full financial lives. This comprehensive approach helps consumers identify what is driving their financial stress and what solutions are most realistic for their circumstances.

The urgency behind that need continues to rise as many households are operating with limited financial flexibility. In that environment, consumers benefit from guidance that helps them make sense of competing obligations and prioritize the steps most likely to improve long-term stability.

“At Navicore, we view leadership in credit counseling as taking a holistic approach to each individual’s financial situation,” said Gray. “Our growth reflects a broader shift. Consumers are seeking trusted, nonprofit guidance that helps them develop a sustainable strategy, rather than simply responding to financial pressures month to month.”

Navicore Solutions encourages consumers experiencing budget strain, debt pressure, or difficulty balancing multiple financial obligations to seek guidance early. With the right support, households can better understand their options and take meaningful steps toward stronger financial footing.

About Navicore Solutions

Navicore Solutions is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to strengthening the financial well-being of individuals and families through education, guidance, advocacy, and support. Certified counselors provide financial assessments, credit counseling, housing counseling, and structured repayment guidance designed to promote long-term stability.

For more information, visit www.navicoresolutions.org.

Contact:

Lori Stratford

Digital Marketing Manager

Navicore Solutions

lstratford@navicoresolutions.org