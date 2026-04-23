This Alcohol Awareness Month, Oxford Treatment Center Raises Red Flag, Citing Significant Rise in Patients Seeking Help for Alcohol Addiction

ETTA, Miss., April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With April designated as Alcohol Awareness Month, Oxford Treatment Center, a leading provider of addiction and co-occurring disorder treatment in Mississippi, is sounding the alarm over a concerning rise in alcohol-related admissions at its inpatient rehab facility in Etta. Over the past year, the Mississippi treatment center has experienced a 35% increase in patients identifying alcohol as their primary substance of concern over the past year, an uptick that reflects serious public health issue.

Alcohol use disorder (AUD) currently affects approximately one in 10 people aged 12 or older in the United States. The consequences of excessive alcohol use extend far beyond physical dependence. Chronic, heavy drinking is linked to a wide range of serious health risks, including an increased risk for several types of cancer (such as mouth, throat, liver, breast, and colorectal), liver disease, cardiovascular issues, pregnancy complications, increased risk of injury and violence, and mental health struggles like anxiety and depression.

While overall drinking has decreased in the U.S. in recent years, particularly among Gen Z and younger adults, Oxford Treatment Center staff report a different and more concerning trend among older populations.

“Although we’re seeing younger generations reevaluate their relationship with alcohol with trends like the ‘sober curious’ movement, problematic drinking is quietly increasing among adults in midlife and beyond,” said Paige Havens, Executive Director of Oxford Treatment Center. “A significant amount of the patients seeking treatment for alcohol use disorder with us are in their 40s or older. Many of these individuals grew up believing that moderate drinking was harmless, or even beneficial, and over time found that what began as occasional use escalated, especially during periods of stress, isolation, or anxiety.”

Left unaddressed, alcohol use disorder worsens over time, often making it increasingly difficult for individuals to stop without professional support. "One of the biggest challenges with alcohol is that it’s the only substance people question you for not using,” said Kate Bell, Oxford Treatment Center’s Program Director. “It’s built into our social lives and constantly promoted, so it doesn’t always ‘look’ like a problem, even when it is. This can make it incredibly difficult for people to recognize when their relationship with alcohol isn’t healthy, or to feel comfortable asking for help when it isn’t."

Attempting to quit alcohol without medical supervision can also pose serious health risks. Alcohol is one of the most dangerous drugs from which to detox; withdrawal symptoms may be severe and, in some cases, life-threatening.

“Alcohol withdrawal isn’t just uncomfortable; it can be dangerous,” said Dr. Lucas Trautman, Medical Director at Oxford Treatment Center. “We encourage those struggling with their drinking to seek professional help in a supervised detox setting, such as at our inpatient facility in Etta. We closely monitor all patients during the detox process, ensuring a safe withdrawal process and a smooth transition into ongoing treatment that addresses both the physical and psychological aspects of addiction.”

Oxford Treatment Center emphasizes that recovery is not only possible but highly achievable with the right level of care and support.

“We want people to know that they don’t have to wait until things get worse to ask for help,” said Havens. “Alcohol use disorder is a progressive condition, but it’s also highly treatable. With professional care, individuals can regain control of their lives, build healthier coping strategies, and achieve long-term recovery.”

About Oxford Treatment Center:



Oxford Treatment Center, located in Etta, MS, with outpatient locations in Oxford and Southaven, serves Mississippi and the Memphis area, as well as individuals nationwide with evidence-based addiction and mental health treatment. We provide a full continuum of inpatient and outpatient services, as well as sober living, for individuals facing substance use and co-occurring mental health disorders. We believe in the power of recovery and are committed to restoring hope, empowering individuals and families, and breaking the stigma of addiction. Our specialized programs, including tailored support for Veterans and couples, offer a strong foundation for lasting recovery that transforms lives. Oxford Treatment Center is part of American Addiction Centers, a national leader in addiction treatment. Learn more at oxfordtreatment.com .

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