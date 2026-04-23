Canadian Entrepreneur Yanik Guillemette Releases National Study on AI Adoption Across SMEs and Industry Transformation in Canada

 | Source: Les Entreprises Yanik Guillemette Les Entreprises Yanik Guillemette

Montréal, Québec

Yanik Guillemette in Dubaï

BOISBRIAND, Quebec, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a move to better understand the accelerating impact of artificial intelligence on Canadian businesses, Yanik Guillemette, Canadian entrepreneur behind ventures including Hikerkind, Bezel, and FranShares, has released a new national study examining AI adoption among small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

The study analyzes how AI is being integrated across key sectors including manufacturing, healthcare, professional services, and technology. Based on aggregated industry data and market observations, the report highlights significant disparities in adoption speed, investment levels, and operational impact depending on sector and company size.

According to the findings, while awareness of artificial intelligence is widespread among Canadian SMEs, execution remains uneven. Early adopters are already leveraging AI to improve productivity, automate workflows, and enhance decision-making, while a large portion of businesses remain in exploratory or early implementation phases.

The report also examines how AI is influencing workforce dynamics, operational efficiency, and long-term competitiveness, particularly in industries facing labor shortages and increasing cost pressures.

“This is a structural shift, not a trend,” said Yanik Guillemette. “Canadian SMEs that integrate AI effectively are already gaining a measurable competitive advantage, while others risk falling behind as adoption accelerates across industries.”

The study positions Yanik Guillemette as a contributor to ongoing discussions around artificial intelligence, business transformation, and workforce evolution in Canada.

“This research highlights a critical inflection point,” added Guillemette. “The gap between awareness and execution is where the real opportunity — and risk — currently lies for SMEs.”

The full study is available at:
https://www.yanikguillemette.com/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6ffe1622-e7f6-4e61-8bff-27d4fed714d7

 

            




    

        


        

    





        

            

                

                    
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