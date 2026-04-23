The ROOT Brands Earns National Recognition for Patent‑Driven Wellness Innovation and Science‑Backed Consumer Products

Cellular Wellness Company Recognized for Proprietary Formulations, Intellectual Property, and Scalable Manufacturing Excellence

 | Source: The ROOT Brands The ROOT Brands

Franklin, Tennessee, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The ROOT Brands, a patent‑driven consumer wellness company built on science‑backed innovation and cellular health research, announced today that it has received a Gold Stevie® Award in the 2026 American Business Awards® for Patent‑Driven Wellness Innovation in Non‑Durable Consumer Products (Consumer Products – Non‑Durables – Small).

The recognition highlights the distinctive work behind The ROOT Brands’ innovation model, an approach grounded in proprietary formulations, protected intellectual property, and vertically aligned manufacturing systems designed to deliver consistent, research‑anchored wellness products at scale.

Founded on cellular health principles, The ROOT Brands develops non‑durable consumer wellness products focused on detoxification, nourishment, and cellular protection. Unlike trend‑driven wellness brands, the company emphasizes patents, regulatory discipline, and repeatable manufacturing processes, ensuring innovation remains intact from formulation through consumer delivery.

“Built different. Recognized nationally,” said Clayton Thomas, Chief Executive Officer of The ROOT Brands.
“Six years ago, we started with a belief your body deserves better—better science, cleaner ingredients, real results. We built more than 20 products around eight patented innovations and never cut a corner doing it. This recognition reflects the discipline, integrity, and long‑term vision behind The ROOT Brands.”

Judges reviewing national submissions cited The ROOT Brands for its clarity of innovation strategy, depth of intellectual property, and ability to translate science into manufacturable, trustworthy consumer products—key differentiators in the modern wellness industry.

The American Business Awards® are the United States’ premier business awards program, recognizing organizations across industries for excellence in innovation, leadership, and performance. Winners were selected by independent experts from more than 3,700 nominations nationwide.

Awards will be presented on June 9, 2026, in New York City.

About The ROOT Brands

The ROOT Brands is a science‑led, patent‑driven wellness company advancing health at the cellular level. Led by CEO Clayton Thomas and Founder and Chief Science Officer Dr. Christina Rahm, The ROOT Brands develops proprietary consumer wellness products grounded in research, protected by intellectual property, and supported by disciplined, scalable manufacturing systems.

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                2026 Gold Stevie Award Winner

                        

                
            
            
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