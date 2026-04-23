California Defense Attorney Allen Sawyer Announces Transition to Professional Corporation: LAW OFFICE OF ALLEN SAWYER PC

STOCKTON, Calif., April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- California Defense Attorney Allen Sawyer is pleased to announce the formal transition of his legal practice from the Law Offices of Allen Sawyer to LAW OFFICE OF ALLEN SAWYER PC, marking a significant milestone in the firm’s continued growth and evolution.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

This transition to a professional corporation reflects the firm’s commitment to building a stronger, more sophisticated platform for serving clients throughout California. While the structure of the practice has evolved, the firm’s core mission remains unchanged: delivering aggressive, high-level defense in serious and complex criminal matters.

“Transitioning to a professional corporation is more than a formal business change,” said Allen Sawyer. “It represents the growth of the practice and our commitment to providing clients with a stable, modern, and scalable foundation for high-stakes litigation. LAW OFFICE OF ALLEN SAWYER PC is built to meet the demands of increasingly complex criminal defense work across California.”

For years, Allen Sawyer’s practice operated with a highly personal, hands-on approach that earned a reputation for relentless advocacy in difficult and high-profile cases. The move to a professional corporation preserves that client-centered philosophy while providing a more formalized framework to support long-term growth, operational efficiency, and continuity.

Why the Transition Matters

The professional corporation structure offers several meaningful advantages for both the firm and its clients:

Institutional Stability

As a professional corporation, the firm operates as a distinct legal entity, offering greater continuity and permanence for clients involved in complex or multi-year legal matters.

Operational Strength and Scalability

The new structure supports more advanced case management, resource allocation, and administrative efficiency, allowing the firm to better manage sophisticated criminal defense matters, including federal cases, white-collar investigations, and government inquiries.

Professional Accountability

The “PC” designation reflects compliance with California’s rigorous standards for incorporated legal practices and underscores the firm’s commitment to professionalism, ethical practice, and excellence in client representation.

Modernized Client Service

With a stronger organizational foundation in place, the firm is positioned to provide responsive, efficient service while maintaining intense focus on litigation strategy and courtroom advocacy.

Although the firm has entered a new chapter, its mission remains steadfast. LAW OFFICE OF ALLEN SAWYER PC continues to represent individuals facing serious felony charges, white-collar allegations, public corruption matters, and government investigations throughout California.

The firm’s digital presence has also been updated to reflect this transition. Clients, colleagues, and members of the media can find additional information at www.allensawyer.com .

About LAW OFFICE OF ALLEN SAWYER PC

LAW OFFICE OF ALLEN SAWYER PC is a California criminal defense firm led by attorney Allen Sawyer. With more than 20 years of legal experience, including service as a prosecutor, Sawyer provides strategic, trial-ready representation in high-profile and complex criminal matters. Based in Stockton, the firm serves clients throughout California, with a focus on federal defense, white-collar crime, public corruption, and serious criminal litigation.