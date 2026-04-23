Waterstone Financial, Inc. Announces Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2026

 | Source: Waterstone Financial, Inc. Waterstone Financial, Inc.

WAUWATOSA, Wis., April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSBF), holding company for WaterStone Bank, reported net income of $6.0 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, compared to $3.0 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. Net income totaled $7.7 million, or $0.44 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2025.

“We started 2026 on a strong note due to continued net interest margin expansion and increased loan origination volumes at the mortgage banking segment,” said William Bruss, Chief Executive Officer of Waterstone Financial, Inc. “The community banking segment had a record first quarter net interest income of $15.2 million, which represented a $2.8 million, or 22.8%, increase compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2025, as net interest margin grew to 2.97% for the quarter. The increases were primarily due to continued growth in yield on our loans held for investment and reduction of our cost of funds. We did increase our allowance for credit losses due to certain external qualitative factors even though asset quality metrics continue to stay strong. The mortgage banking segment increased pre-tax income $2.2 million due to an increase in loan origination activity as rates decreased periodically throughout the quarter. We increased our book value per share $0.33 during the quarter with continued strong earnings and the share repurchase program, prior to declaring an increased quarterly dividend of $0.17 per share. In total, $7.3 million was returned to shareholders through buybacks and dividends in the quarter.”

Highlights of the Quarter Ended March 31, 2026

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (Consolidated)

  • Consolidated net income of Waterstone Financial, Inc. totaled $6.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 compared to net income of $3.0 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2025.
  • Consolidated return on average assets (annualized) was 1.10% for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 and 0.57% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.
  • Consolidated return on average equity (annualized) was 6.88% for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 and 3.61% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.
  • Dividends declared during the quarter ended March 31, 2026 totaled $0.17 per common share.
  • During the quarter ended March 31, 2026, we repurchased approximately 246,000 shares at a cost (including the federal excise tax) of $4.4 million, or $17.89 per share.
  • Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets was 0.35% at March 31, 2026, 0.29% at December 31, 2025, and 0.35% at March 31, 2025.
  • Past due loans as a percentage of total loans was 0.58% at March 31, 2026, 0.86% at December 31, 2025, and 0.67% at March 31, 2025.
  • Book value per share was $19.19 at March 31, 2026 and $19.03 at December 31, 2025.

Community Banking Segment

  • Pre-tax income totaled $7.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, which represents a $1.4 million, or 23.7%, increase compared to $6.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.
  • Net interest income totaled $15.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, which represents a $2.8 million, or 22.8%, increase compared to $12.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.
  • Average loans held for investment totaled $1.68 billion during the quarter ended March 31, 2026, which represents an increase of $3.8 million, or 0.2%, compared to $1.67 billion for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. The increase was primarily due to increases in multi-family, construction, and commercial real estate mortgages offset by a decrease in single-family mortgages. Average loans held for investment decreased $33.3 million compared to $1.71 billion for the quarter ended December 31, 2025. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in single-family real estate mortgages.
  • Net interest margin increased 50 basis points to 2.97% for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 compared to 2.47% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, which was primarily driven by an increase in weighted average yield on loans receivable and held for sale and decreases in the cost of borrowings and weighted average cost of deposits. Net interest margin increased eight basis points compared to 2.89% for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, which was primarily driven by an increase in weighted average yield on loans receivable and held for sale and decreases in the cost of borrowings and weighted average cost of deposits.
  • Past due loans at the community banking segment totaled $6.9 million at March 31, 2026, $10.4 million at December 31, 2025, and $7.6 million at March 31, 2025.
  • The segment had a provision for credit losses related to funded loans of $240,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 compared to a negative provision for credit losses related to funded loans of $314,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. The current quarter increase was primarily due to increases in multi-family and construction loan balances along with an increase in multi-family external qualitative factors. The provision for credit losses related to unfunded loan commitments was $44,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 compared to a negative provision for credit losses related to unfunded loan commitments of $204,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. The provision for credit losses related to unfunded loan commitments for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 was due primarily to an increase of the loan pipeline balance at quarter end.
  • The efficiency ratio, a non-GAAP ratio, was 52.48% for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, compared to 59.66% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.
  • Average core retail deposits (excluding brokered and escrow accounts) totaled $1.33 billion during the quarter ended March 31, 2026, an increase of $54.8 million, or 4.3%, compared to $1.28 billion during the quarter ended March 31, 2025 due primarily to increases in money market and demand deposits balances. Average core retail deposits increased $8.7 million, or 2.6% annualized, compared to $1.32 billion for the quarter ended December 31, 2025. The segment had an average of $110.2 million in brokered certificate of deposits during the quarter ended March 31, 2026 compared to $97.1 million during the quarter ended March 31, 2025.

Mortgage Banking Segment

  • Pre-tax income totaled $22,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, compared to a pre-tax loss of $2.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.
  • Loan originations increased $120.6 million, or 31.1%, to $508.3 million during the quarter ended March 31, 2026, compared to $387.7 million during the quarter ended March 31, 2025. Origination volume relative to purchase activity accounted for 73.9% of originations for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 compared to 87.5% of total originations for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.
  • Mortgage banking non-interest income increased $3.4 million, or 21.5%, to $19.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, compared to $15.7 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.
  • Gross margin on loans sold totaled 3.65% for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, compared to 3.98% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.
  • Total compensation, payroll taxes and other employee benefits increased $2.4 million or 20.1%, to $14.5 million during the quarter ended March 31, 2026 compared to $12.1 million during the quarter ended March 31, 2025. The increase primarily related to increased commission expense, manager pay expense, production incentive expense, and salary expense.
  • Professional fees decreased $1.2 million, or 88.9%, to $152,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, compared to $1.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. The decrease was primarily related to legal services and the finalization of a settlement during the three months ended March 31, 2025.

About Waterstone Financial, Inc.
Waterstone Financial, Inc. is the savings and loan holding company for WaterStone Bank, a community-focused financial institution established in 1921. WaterStone Bank offers a comprehensive suite of personal and business banking products and operates 14 branch locations across southeastern Wisconsin. WaterStone Bank is also the parent company of WaterStone Mortgage Corporation, a national lender licensed in 48 states.

With a long-standing commitment to innovation, integrity, and community service, Waterstone Financial, Inc. supports the financial and homeownership goals of customers nationwide. For more information about WaterStone Bank, go to wsbonline.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains statements or information that may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding expected financial and operating activities and results that are preceded by, followed by, or that include words such as “may,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates” or “believes.” Any such statements are based upon current expectations that involve a number of risks and uncertainties and are subject to important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include changes in interest rates; demand for products and services; the degree of competition by traditional and nontraditional competitors; changes in banking regulation or actions by bank regulators; changes in tax laws; the impact of technological advances; governmental and regulatory policy changes; the outcomes of contingencies; trends in customer behavior as well as their ability to repay loans; changes in local real estate values; changes in the national and local economies; and other factors, including risk factors referenced in Item 1A. Risk Factors in Waterstone’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and as may be described from time to time in Waterstone’s subsequent SEC filings, which factors are incorporated herein by reference. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect only Waterstone’s belief as of the date of this press release.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Management uses non-GAAP financial information in its analysis of the Company's performance. Management believes that this non-GAAP measure provides a greater understanding of ongoing operations and enhance comparability of results of operations with prior periods. The Company’s management believes that investors may use this non-GAAP measure to analyze the Company's financial performance without the impact of unusual items or events that may obscure trends in the Company’s underlying performance. This non-GAAP data should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and is not a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results. Limitations associated with non-GAAP financial measures include the risks that persons might disagree as to the appropriateness of items included in this measure and that different companies might calculate this measure differently.


WATERSTONE FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
   
 For The Three Months Ended March 31, 
 2026  2025 
 (In Thousands, except per share amounts) 
Interest income:       
Loans$25,951  $25,078 
Mortgage-related securities 1,454   1,191 
Debt securities, federal funds sold and short-term investments 1,610   1,486 
Total interest income 29,015   27,755 
Interest expense:       
Deposits 10,373   11,332 
Borrowings 3,179   3,847 
Total interest expense 13,552   15,179 
Net interest income 15,463   12,576 
Provision (credit) for credit losses 264   (558)
Net interest income after provision (credit) for loan losses 15,199   13,134 
Noninterest income:       
Service charges on loans and deposits 374   593 
Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance 549   481 
Mortgage banking income 18,950   15,728 
Other 355   295 
Total noninterest income 20,228   17,097 
Noninterest expenses:       
Compensation, payroll taxes, and other employee benefits 19,842   17,047 
Occupancy, office furniture, and equipment 1,966   1,929 
Advertising 617   723 
Data processing 1,258   1,212 
Communications 258   235 
Professional fees 383   1,736 
Real estate owned 2   (10)
Loan processing expense 1,029   920 
Other 2,520   2,558 
Total noninterest expenses 27,875   26,350 
Income before income taxes 7,552   3,881 
Income tax expense 1,555   845 
Net income$5,997  $3,036 
Income per share:       
Basic$0.35  $0.17 
Diluted$0.34  $0.17 
Weighted average shares outstanding:       
Basic 17,373   18,267 
Diluted 17,430   18,280 



WATERSTONE FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
      
 March 31,  December 31, 
 2026  2025 
 (Unaudited)     
Assets(In Thousands, except per share amounts) 
Cash$38,759  $63,560 
Federal funds sold 5,598   7,255 
Interest-earning deposits in other financial institutions and other short term investments 296   292 
Cash and cash equivalents 44,653   71,107 
Securities available for sale (at fair value) 237,024   230,848 
Loans held for sale (at fair value) 144,350   145,057 
Loans receivable 1,684,312   1,675,552 
Less: Allowance for credit losses ("ACL") - loans 17,709   17,478 
Loans receivable, net 1,666,603   1,658,074 
        
Office properties and equipment, net 19,273   18,855 
Federal Home Loan Bank stock (at cost) 18,760   19,804 
Cash surrender value of life insurance 77,902   77,353 
Real estate owned, net 318   424 
Prepaid expenses and other assets 42,335   37,985 
Total assets$2,251,218  $2,259,507 
        
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity       
Liabilities:       
Demand deposits$181,758  $175,595 
Money market and savings deposits 342,527   329,031 
Time deposits 914,502   932,646 
Total deposits 1,438,787   1,437,272 
        
Borrowings 413,034   412,258 
Advance payments by borrowers for taxes 11,128   2,996 
Other liabilities 40,058   57,589 
Total liabilities 1,903,007   1,910,115 
        
Shareholders' equity:       
Preferred stock -   - 
Common stock 182   184 
Additional paid-in capital 74,488   78,014 
Retained earnings 296,027   292,957 
Unearned ESOP shares (9,199)  (9,496)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes (13,287)  (12,267)
Total shareholders' equity 348,211   349,392 
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$2,251,218  $2,259,507 
        
Share Information       
Shares outstanding 18,146   18,360 
Book value per share$19.19  $19.03 


WATERSTONE FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SUMMARY OF KEY QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA
(Unaudited)
   
 At or For the Three Months Ended 
 March 31,  December 31,  September 30,  June 30,  March 31, 
 2026  2025  2025  2025  2025 
 (Dollars in Thousands, except per share amounts) 
Condensed Results of Operations:                   
Net interest income$15,463  $15,711  $14,739  $13,708  $12,576 
Provision (credit) for credit losses 264   (558)  (269)  (9)  (558)
Total noninterest income 20,228   21,459   22,302   24,329   17,097 
Total noninterest expense 27,875   27,677   27,466   28,377   26,350 
Income before income taxes 7,552   10,051   9,844   9,669   3,881 
Income tax expense 1,555   2,338   1,918   1,942   845 
Net income$5,997  $7,713  $7,926  $7,727  $3,036 
Income per share – basic$0.35  $0.44  $0.45  $0.43  $0.17 
Income per share – diluted$0.34  $0.44  $0.45  $0.43  $0.17 
Dividends declared per common share$0.17  $0.15  $0.15  $0.15  $0.15 
                    
Performance Ratios (annualized):                   
Return on average assets - QTD 1.10%  1.35%  1.42%  1.39%  0.57%
Return on average equity - QTD 6.88%  8.74%  9.14%  9.04%  3.61%
Net interest margin - QTD 2.97%  2.89%  2.76%  2.60%  2.47%
                    
Return on average assets - YTD 1.10%  1.19%  1.13%  0.99%  0.57%
Return on average equity - YTD 6.88%  7.62%  7.23%  6.32%  3.61%
Net interest margin - YTD 2.97%  2.68%  2.61%  2.54%  2.47%
                    
Asset Quality Ratios:                   
Past due loans to total loans 0.58%  0.86%  0.50%  0.69%  0.67%
Nonaccrual loans to total loans 0.44%  0.37%  0.35%  0.49%  0.45%
Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.35%  0.29%  0.27%  0.37%  0.35%
Allowance for credit losses - loans to loans receivable 1.05%  1.04%  1.03%  1.07%  1.08%



WATERSTONE FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SUMMARY OF QUARTERLY AVERAGE BALANCES AND YIELD/COSTS
(Unaudited)
   
 At or For the Three Months Ended 
 March 31,  December 31,  September 30,  June 30,  March 31, 
 2026  2025  2025  2025  2025 
Average balances(Dollars in Thousands) 
Interest-earning assets                   
Loans receivable and held for sale$1,788,736  $1,842,908  $1,809,600  $1,812,065  $1,768,617 
Mortgage related securities 183,980   180,434   178,063   173,220   170,947 
Debt securities, federal funds sold and short term investments 137,861   133,781   131,165   131,710   123,004 
Total interest-earning assets 2,110,577   2,157,123   2,118,828   2,116,995   2,062,568 
Noninterest-earning assets 108,366   107,462   103,434   105,382   105,030 
Total assets$2,218,943  $2,264,585  $2,222,262  $2,222,377  $2,167,598 
                    
Interest-bearing liabilities                   
Demand accounts$90,133  $92,292  $90,015  $89,548  $87,393 
Money market, savings, and escrow accounts 343,416   339,368   334,300   320,908   300,686 
Certificates of deposit - retail 817,019   823,586   823,274   830,550   818,612 
Certificates of deposit - brokered 110,192   105,496   61,814   72,533   97,101 
Total interest-bearing deposits 1,360,760   1,360,742   1,309,403   1,313,539   1,303,792 
Borrowings 377,438   419,541   440,968   437,784   397,053 
Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,738,198   1,780,283   1,750,371   1,751,323   1,700,845 
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 88,975   89,673   88,799   85,665   80,372 
Noninterest-bearing liabilities 38,073   44,688   39,136   42,669   44,905 
Total liabilities 1,865,246   1,914,644   1,878,306   1,879,657   1,826,122 
Equity 353,697   349,941   343,956   342,720   341,476 
Total liabilities and equity$2,218,943  $2,264,585  $2,222,262  $2,222,377  $2,167,598 
                    
Average Yield/Costs (annualized)                   
Loans receivable and held for sale 5.88%  5.85%  5.84%  5.73%  5.75%
Mortgage related securities 3.21%  3.09%  3.04%  2.90%  2.83%
Debt securities, federal funds sold and short term investments 4.74%  4.54%  4.74%  4.74%  4.90%
Total interest-earning assets 5.58%  5.54%  5.53%  5.43%  5.46%
                    
Demand accounts 0.11%  0.11%  0.11%  0.11%  0.11%
Money market and savings accounts 2.25%  2.09%  2.04%  2.07%  2.10%
Certificates of deposit - retail 3.68%  3.78%  3.92%  4.11%  4.33%
Certificates of deposit - brokered 3.82%  3.89%  4.11%  4.35%  4.18%
Total interest-bearing deposits 3.09%  3.12%  3.19%  3.35%  3.52%
Borrowings 3.42%  3.51%  3.86%  3.67%  3.93%
Total interest-bearing liabilities 3.16%  3.21%  3.36%  3.43%  3.62%



COMMUNITY BANKING SEGMENT
SUMMARY OF KEY QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA
(Unaudited)
   
 At or For the Three Months Ended 
 March 31,  December 31,  September 30,  June 30,  March 31, 
 2026  2025  2025  2025  2025 
 (Dollars in Thousands) 
Condensed Results of Operations:                   
Net interest income$15,226  $15,521  $14,617  $13,640  $12,403 
Provision (credit) for credit losses 284   (518)  (276)  (19)  (518)
Total noninterest income 1,153   1,305   1,359   1,686   1,348 
Noninterest expenses:                   
Compensation, payroll taxes, and other employee benefits 5,575   5,646   5,036   5,027   5,212 
Occupancy, office furniture and equipment 1,103   1,026   907   920   1,076 
Advertising 212   250   213   219   171 
Data processing 765   741   733   806   712 
Communications 112   103   108   99   100 
Professional fees 228   185   200   196   347 
Real estate owned 2   (298)  4   (8)  (10)
Loan processing expense -   -   -   -   - 
Other 598   630   617   466   596 
Total noninterest expense 8,595   8,283   7,818   7,725   8,204 
Income before income taxes 7,500   9,061   8,434   7,620   6,065 
Income tax expense 1,538   2,063   1,518   1,400   1,427 
Net income$5,962  $6,998  $6,916  $6,220  $4,638 
                    
Efficiency ratio - QTD (non-GAAP) 52.48%  49.23%  48.94%  50.40%  59.66%
Efficiency ratio - YTD (non-GAAP) 52.48%  51.76%  52.71%  54.78%  59.66%


 

MORTGAGE BANKING SEGMENT
SUMMARY OF KEY QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA
(Unaudited)
   
 At or For the Three Months Ended 
 March 31,  December 31,  September 30,  June 30,  March 31, 
 2026  2025  2025  2025  2025 
 (Dollars in Thousands) 
Condensed Results of Operations:                   
Net interest income$214  $205  $103  $53  $152 
Provision (credit) for credit losses (20)  (40)  7   10   (40)
Total noninterest income 19,121   20,172   20,985   22,643   15,731 
Noninterest expenses:                   
Compensation, payroll taxes, and other employee benefits 14,471   15,489   15,716   16,312   12,054 
Occupancy, office furniture and equipment 863   798   781   833   853 
Advertising 405   446   499   527   552 
Data processing 490   465   475   507   498 
Communications 146   129   141   158   135 
Professional fees 152   33   180   303   1,373 
Real estate owned -   -   -   -   - 
Loan processing expense 1,029   571   688   817   920 
Other 1,777   1,586   1,271   1,230   1,751 
Total noninterest expense 19,333   19,517   19,751   20,687   18,136 
Income (loss) before income taxes expense (benefit) 22   900   1,330   1,999   (2,213)
Income tax expense (benefit) 10   244   382   531   (588)
Net income (loss)$12  $656  $948  $1,468  $(1,625)
                    
Efficiency ratio - QTD (non-GAAP) 99.99%  95.78%  93.66%  91.15%  114.18%
Efficiency ratio - YTD (non-GAAP) 99.99%  97.56%  98.17%  100.63%  114.18%
                    
Loan originations$508,314  $534,646  $539,404  $588,838  $387,729 
Purchase 73.9%  78.9%  90.1%  91.7%  87.5%
Refinance 26.1%  21.1%  9.9%  8.3%  12.5%
Gross margin on loans sold(1) 3.65%  3.80%  3.87%  3.84%  3.98%
                    

(1) Gross margin on loans sold equals mortgage banking income (excluding the change in interest rate lock value) divided by total loan originations.

Contact:
Mark R. Gerke
Chief Financial Officer
414-459-4012
markgerke@wsbonline.com


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