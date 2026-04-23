TTM Technologies to Host 2026 Investor Day on May 27, 2026

SANTA ANA, Calif., April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTMI), a leading global manufacturer of technology products, including mission systems, radio frequency (“RF”) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and technologically advanced interconnect solutions, including printed circuit boards (“PCBs”) and substrates, today announced plans to discuss its business and future opportunities at its 2026 Investor Day on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at the Nasdaq Exchange in New York City. The event will feature presentations, as well as a question-and-answer session with members of the Company’s executive leadership team, including Edwin Roks, President, Chief Executive Officer and Board member, and Dan Boehle, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Due to limited capacity, in-person attendance is by invitation only. The live webcast of the event is scheduled to begin at approximately 8:30 a.m. ET and is expected to conclude at approximately 12:15 p.m. ET. All interested parties are invited to access the webcast through the following registration link: TTM Technologies, Inc. 2026 Investor Day.

A replay of the webcast and slides shown during the presentations will also be available on the Company’s website following the event.

About TTM

TTM Technologies, Inc. is a leading global manufacturer of technology products, including mission systems, radio frequency (“RF”) components, RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and technologically advanced interconnect products, including printed circuit boards (“PCBs”) and substrates. TTM stands for time-to-market, representing how TTM's time-critical, one-stop design, engineering and manufacturing services enable customers to reduce the time required to develop new products and bring them to market. Additional information can be found at www.ttm.com.

Contact:

Sean K.F. Hannan,

Vice President, Investor Relations

TTM Technologies, Inc.

sean.hannan@ttmtech.com

+1 339 466 7737

Winnie Ng

Vice President, Corporate Marketing

TTM Technologies, Inc.

winnie.ng@ttm.com

+852 2660 4287 / +1 714 327 3000