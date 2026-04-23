Quest Resource Holding Corporation to Report First Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Host Earnings Call on May 7, 2026

IRVING, Texas, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quest Resource Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: QRHC) (“Quest” or the “Company”), a national leader in environmental waste and recycling services, today announced that it will release results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2026, on Thursday, May 7, 2026, after market close.

Management will host a conference call that same day at 5:00 PM ET to review the Company's financial results and business outlook. Investors interested in participating in the live call can dial 1-877-270-2148 or 1-412-317-6060 (International). Investors can also access the call online through a listen-only webcast on the investor relations section of Quest’s website at http://investors.qrhc.com/.

The webcast, which may include forward-looking information, will be archived on the Quest investor relations website for at least 90 days and a telephonic playback of the conference call will be available by calling 1-855-669-9658 or 1-412-317-0088 (International). The replay access code is 6087781. The telephonic playback will be available approximately three hours after the conference ends and will be available through June 7, 2026.

About Quest Resource Holding Corporation

Quest is a national provider of waste and recycling services that empower larger businesses to excel in achieving their environmental and sustainability goals and responsibilities. Quest delivers focused expertise across multiple industry sectors to build single-source, client-specific solutions that generate quantifiable business and sustainability results. Addressing a wide variety of waste streams and recyclables, Quest provides information and data that tracks and reports the environmental results of Quest’s services, gives actionable data to improve business operations, and enables Quest’s clients to excel in their business and sustainability responsibilities. For more information, visit www.qrhc.com.

Investor Relations Contact

Alpha IR Group

Ryan Coleman or Nick Nelson

QRHC@alpha-ir.com

312-445-2870