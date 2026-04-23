Nature’s Sunshine Sets First Quarter 2026 Conference Call for Thursday, May 7, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. ET

LEHI, Utah, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (Nasdaq: NATR) (“Nature’s Sunshine” and/or the “Company”), a global leader in manufacturing and marketing high-quality herbal and nutritional supplements, will conduct a conference call on Thursday, May 7, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (3:00 p.m. Mountain time) to discuss its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026. The Company will report its financial results in a press release prior to the conference call.

Nature’s Sunshine CEO Kenneth Romanzi and CFO Shane Jones will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer period.

Date: Thursday, May 7, 2026

Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (3:00 p.m. Mountain time)

Toll-free dial-in number: 1-800-717-1738

International dial-in number: 1-646-307-1865

Conference ID: 28116

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Group at 1-949-574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the Events section of the Nature’s Sunshine website here.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through Thursday, May 21, 2026.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921

International replay number: 1-412-317-6671

Replay ID: 1128116

About Nature’s Sunshine

Nature’s Sunshine Products (Nasdaq: NATR), a global leader in manufacturing and marketing high-quality herbal and nutritional supplements, distributes its products in more than 40 countries worldwide. Additional information about the Company can be obtained at its website, www.naturessunshine.com.

Investor Relations:

Gateway Group, Inc.

Cody Slach

1-949-574-3860

NATR@gateway-grp.com