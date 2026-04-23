SoundThinking Announces First Quarter 2026 Financial Results Date and Conference Call

FREMONT, Calif., April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SoundThinking, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSTI) (“SoundThinking” or the “Company”), a leading public safety technology company, today announced the date for the release of its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026.

SoundThinking will release its first quarter 2026 financial results after the market closes on Thursday, May 14, 2026. The Company will host a live conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time) on that day to discuss its financial results and outlook.

Those wishing to participate via webcast should access the call through SoundThinking’s Investor Relations website at ir.soundthinking.com. Those wishing to participate via telephone may dial in at 1-877-407-8029 (USA) or 1-201-689-8029 (International). The replay will be available via webcast through SoundThinking’s Investor Relations website.

About SoundThinking

SoundThinking, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSTI) is a leading public safety technology company that delivers AI- and data-driven solutions for law enforcement, civic leadership, and security professionals. SoundThinking is trusted by more than 300 customers and has worked with approximately 2,100 agencies to drive more efficient, effective, and equitable public safety outcomes. The company’s SafetySmart™ platform includes ShotSpotter®, the leading acoustic gunshot detection system; CrimeTracer™, the largest crime data set for investigative lead generation; PlateRanger™ powered by Rekor®, a leading ALPR solution; and SafePointe®, an AI-based weapons detection system. SoundThinking has been designated a Great Place to Work® Company.

Company Contact:

Alan Stewart, CFO

SoundThinking, Inc.

+1 (510) 794-3100

astewart@soundthinking.com