ABM Recognized with Edison Award for Commercial Technology Innovation

NEW YORK, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ABM (NYSE: ABM), a leading provider of facility, engineering, and infrastructure solutions, today announced it has been recognized with an Edison Award in the Commercial Technology category for its innovative ABM Connect data intelligence platform.

ABM Connect was recognized for its ability to transform traditional facility operations into intelligent, data-driven ecosystems, unifying data from people, systems, and sensors to deliver real-time visibility, predictive insights, and measurable operational improvements.

“Recognition from the Edison Awards further validates the measurable impact that ABM Connect is having on our clients,” said Scott Salmirs, President and Chief Executive Officer of ABM. “In an industry that has historically lacked unified, real-time data, ABM Connect brings together operational, financial, and performance insights into a single platform so our clients can unlock greater value from their facilities.”

Winning an Edison Award is a mark of distinction, honoring those who push the boundaries of innovation to solve global challenges and improve lives. Named after Thomas Edison, one of history’s greatest inventors, the awards celebrate forward-thinking solutions and bold ideas that shape the future.

The recognition follows ABM’s recent inclusion on Fast Company’s 2026 World’s Most Innovative Companies list, which also highlighted the impact of ABM Connect in elevating facilities into intelligent, data-driven environments.

Transforming Facilities Through Data, Intelligence, and Workforce Enablement

ABM Connect integrates AI, IoT sensors, robotics, and operational data into a centralized platform, creating a single source of truth for facility performance. The platform enables janitorial and engineering operations to inform and enhance one another, connecting task, occupancy, asset, and comfort data to elevate both performance and occupant experience.

With ABM Connect, organizations can:

Anticipate and prevent equipment failures through predictive maintenance

Gain real-time visibility across operations, services, and financial performance

Deploy frontline teams based on live demand signals

Optimize energy use and sustainability outcomes through data-driven insights

Across complex, high-traffic environments, ABM Connect delivers measurable results. In aviation settings, for example, the platform leverages live flight data to dynamically route services such as wheelchair assistance and cleaning crews, improving efficiency, and enhancing the passenger experience.

Advancing the Future of Facilities Management

ABM’s recognition by the Edison Awards reinforces its broader commitment to modernizing one of the world’s largest and most essential industries. By digitizing workflows and embedding intelligence into daily operations, ABM is helping redefine facilities management as a more predictive, data-driven, and strategic function.

About ABM

ABM (NYSE: ABM) is one of the world’s largest providers of integrated facility, engineering, and infrastructure solutions. Every day, our over 100,000 team members deliver essential services that make spaces cleaner, safer, and more efficient, enhancing the overall occupant experience.

ABM serves a wide range of market sectors including commercial real estate, aviation, mission critical, and manufacturing and distribution. With over $8 billion in annual revenue and a blue-chip client base, ABM delivers innovative technologies and sustainable solutions that enhance facilities and empower clients to achieve their goals. Committed to creating smarter, more connected spaces, ABM is investing in the future to meet evolving challenges and build a healthier, thriving world. ABM: Driving possibility, together.

For more information, visit www.abm.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Michael Valentino

media@abm.com