Postal Realty Trust, Inc. to Report First Quarter 2026 Financial Results on May 5, 2026

CEDARHURST, N.Y., April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PSTL) (the “Company”), an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 2,300 properties leased primarily to the United States Postal Service (the “USPS”), ranging from last-mile post offices to industrial facilities, announced today that it will report its financial results for the period ended March 31, 2026, on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, after market close.

Webcast and Call Information:

The Company will host a webcast and conference call to discuss the first quarter 2026 financial results on Wednesday, May 6, 2026, at 9:00 A.M. Eastern Time. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company’s investor website at https://investor.postalrealtytrust.com/Investors/events-and-presentations/default.aspx. To participate in the conference call, callers from the United States and Canada should dial-in ten minutes prior to the scheduled call time at 1-877-407-9208. International callers should dial 1-201-493-6784.

Replay:

A telephonic replay of the call will be available starting at 1:00 P.M. Eastern Time on Wednesday, May 6, 2026, through 11:59 P.M. Eastern Time on Wednesday, May 20, 2026, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 in the United States and Canada or 1-412-317-6671 internationally. The passcode for the replay is 13757207.

About Postal Realty Trust, Inc.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 2,300 properties leased primarily to the USPS. More information is available at postalrealtytrust.com.

Contacts:

Steve Bakke

EVP and Chief Financial Officer

Email: Sbakke@postalrealty.com

Phone: (516) 734-0420

Jordan Cooperstein

Senior Vice President of Finance, Capital Markets

Email: Jcooperstein@postalrealty.com

Phone: (516) 295-7820