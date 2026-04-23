Financial Institutions, Inc. Reports Net Income Available to Common Shareholders of $20.6 million, or $1.04 per Diluted Share, for the First Quarter of 2026

WARSAW, N.Y., April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISI) (the "Company," "we" or "us"), parent company of Five Star Bank (the "Bank") and Courier Capital, LLC ("Courier Capital"), today reported financial and operational results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026, that reflect the Company's strong focus on high quality earnings and sustained profitability.

The Company reported net income of $21.0 million in the first quarter of 2026, compared to net income of $20.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 and $16.9 million in the first quarter of 2025. After preferred stock dividends, net income available to common shareholders was $20.6 million, or $1.04 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2026, compared to net income of $19.6 million, or $0.96 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2025, and $16.5 million, or $0.81 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2025.

First Quarter 2026 Highlights and Key Developments:

Net interest margin of 3.67% reflected expansion of 5 and 32 basis points from the linked and year-ago quarters, respectively.

Return on average assets of 1.37% and efficiency ratio of 57% reflected strong revenue generation, supported by net interest income of $52.0 million and noninterest income of $10.7 million, as well as disciplined expense management, as noninterest expenses totaled $35.6 million for the first quarter of 2026.

Total loans of $4.63 billion at March 31, 2026 were up $74.3 million, or 1.6%, from March 31, 2025, driven by commercial lending in the Bank's Western and Central New York markets. While loans were down modestly on a linked quarter basis, reflecting higher payoffs and paydowns, we continue to target full year growth of 5%.

Total deposits at March 31, 2026 were $5.34 billion, up $131.5 million, or 2.5%, from December 31, 2025, and down modestly from March 31, 2025, primarily due to lower use of brokered deposits year-over-year and the completion of the Company's BaaS wind-down.

The Company's strong capital position enabled the repurchase of 163,197 common shares at an average price of $31.50 per share, during the quarter. Since December 2025, the Company has repurchased 500,066 shares, reflecting our commitment to maximizing capital in the best interest of shareholders.

In February, the Company's Board of Directors approved a 3.2% increase in its quarterly cash dividend to $0.32 per common share, a reflection of both its ongoing commitment to building shareholder value and its confidence in the Company’s long-term sustainable growth strategy.





"Our first quarter results demonstrate the strength of our community bank franchise, disciplined execution by our team and focus on profitability, which came together to support a more than 28% year-over-year increase in earnings per diluted share, a 27-basis-point year-over-year expansion of return on average assets, and further improvement in our efficiency ratio," said President and Chief Executive Officer Martin K. Birmingham. "Credit-disciplined loan production remains a priority for our team, and while first quarter originations were offset by higher-than-typical payoffs and paydowns, our pipelines are healthy and continue to build, supporting our confidence in our 5% full year 2026 loan growth target. We also continue to expect full-year charge-off activity to fall within our guided range, even with first quarter’s charge-off of a portion of a single commercial exposure, which as previously disclosed has been on nonaccrual status and for which specific reserve was in place. Heading into the second quarter, we remain committed to building full relationships with current and prospective customers, demonstrating continued expense discipline and generating profitable growth in 2026."

Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer W. Jack Plants II added, "During the first quarter, we continued the execution of our strategic actions to further strengthen our capital position and enhance shareholder value. As previously disclosed, in January we completed the refinancing of $65.0 million of legacy sub-debt issuances. We also continued to return capital to shareholders during the first quarter through the repurchase of 163,197 common shares and the increase of our common stock dividend by 3.2%. We delivered meaningful expansion in our return on average tangible common equity ratio(1), which increased to 15.04%, up 102 basis points from the linked quarter and 168 basis points from the prior year quarter. Collectively, these results underscore the strength of our balance sheet, the effectiveness of our disciplined capital management strategy, and our ongoing commitment to sustainable profitability and long-term shareholder returns."

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income was $52.0 million for the first quarter of 2026, a decrease of $218 thousand from the fourth quarter of 2025, and an increase of $5.1 million from the first quarter of 2025.

Average interest-earning assets for the current quarter of $5.72 billion were down $21.4 million from the fourth quarter of 2025 and up $73.3 million from the first quarter of 2025. The linked quarter decrease reflected an $18.2 million decrease in the average balance of Federal Reserve interest-earning cash and an $11.4 million decrease in the average balance of investment securities, partially offset by an $8.2 million increase in average loans. On a year-over-year basis, a $145.1 million increase in average loans was partially offset by a $41.5 million decrease in the average balance of Federal Reserve interest-earning cash and a $30.3 million decrease in the average balance of investment securities.

Average interest-bearing liabilities for the current quarter were $4.51 billion, reflecting a decrease of $29.8 million from the linked quarter and an increase of $6.7 million from the year-ago quarter. The decrease from the fourth quarter of 2025 was primarily due to a $33.9 million decrease in average long-term borrowings, an $18.5 million decrease in average savings and money market deposits and a $9.0 million decrease in average time deposits, partially offset by a $28.2 million increase in average short-term borrowings and a $3.3 million increase in average interest-bearing demand deposits. The modest year-over-year increase was primarily due to a $118.2 million increase in average time deposits and a $12.9 million increase in average short-term borrowings, partially offset by a $70.0 million decrease in average savings and money market deposits, a $28.8 million decrease in interest-bearing demand deposits and a $25.6 million decrease in long-term borrowings. The BaaS platform wind-down completed in the first quarter of 2026 was the primary driver of the reduction in average savings and money market deposits.

Net interest margin was 3.67% in the current quarter as compared to 3.62% in the fourth quarter of 2025, and 3.35% in the first quarter of 2025. Both the 5-basis-point increase from the linked quarter and 32-basis point increase from the year-ago quarter were driven by lower interest-bearing liability costs.

Noninterest Income

The Company reported noninterest income of $10.7 million for the first quarter of 2026, compared to $11.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 and $10.4 million in the first quarter of 2025.

Investment advisory income of $3.1 million was relatively flat with the fourth quarter of 2025 and $324 thousand higher than the first quarter of 2025, reflecting both new business and market performance.

Income from investments in limited partnerships of $224 thousand was $233 thousand lower than the fourth quarter of 2025 and $191 thousand lower than the first quarter of 2025. The Company has made several investments in limited partnerships, primarily small business investment companies, and accounts for these investments under the equity method. Income from these investments fluctuates based on the maturity and performance of the underlying investments.

Income from derivative instruments, net, of $239 thousand was $871 thousand lower than the linked quarter, and relatively flat with the year-ago quarter. Income from derivative instruments, net, is based on the number and value of interest rate swap transactions executed during the quarter combined with the impact of changes in the fair value of borrower-facing trades.

A net gain on investment securities of $328 thousand was recognized in the first quarter of 2026, compared to a net gain of $225 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2025. No gain was recorded in the first quarter of 2025.

A net loss on other assets of $481 thousand was recognized in the first quarter of 2026 related to the write-down of two branch locations that are held for sale as of March 31, 2026, compared to a net loss of $225 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2025 related to ongoing asset reviews and disposals. No gain or loss was recorded in the first quarter of 2025.

Other noninterest income of $1.8 million was $340 thousand higher than the fourth quarter of 2025 and $194 thousand higher than the first quarter of 2025. The linked quarter and year-over-year variances were driven by a variety of factors, including insurance recoveries recorded in the first quarter of 2026 related to a previously disclosed deposit-related charge-off.





Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense was $35.6 million in the first quarter of 2026, compared to $36.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, and $33.7 million in the first quarter of 2025.

Salaries and employee benefits expense of $18.6 million was $722 thousand lower than the fourth quarter of 2025 and $1.7 million higher than the first quarter of 2025. The linked quarter variance was primarily driven by lower incentive compensation and lower medical expenses in the most recent quarter. The year-over-year increase reflected a combination of factors, including annual merit increases, incentive compensation and investments in personnel.

Professional services expense of $1.4 million was down $336 thousand and $341 thousand from the linked and year-ago quarters, respectively. The linked quarter decrease was due in part to the lower level of interest rate swap transactions executed during the most recent quarter and lower other professional and consulting fees. The year-over-year decline was primarily due to lower audit-related expenses and lower other professional and consulting fees.

Computer and data processing expense of $6.2 million was $277 thousand higher than the fourth quarter of 2025 and $724 thousand higher than the first quarter of 2025. The linked and year-over-year increases were due in part to the termination of a vendor relationship during the first quarter of 2026.

The Company recorded deposit-related charge-offs of $109 thousand, compared to $77 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2025. In the first quarter of 2025, the Company recorded deposit-related charge-off recoveries of $294 thousand, primarily driven by insurance proceeds related to a past commercial deposit charged-off item.

Other noninterest expense of $3.9 million was down $178 thousand from the linked quarter and $546 thousand from the year-ago quarter. The year-over-year variance was driven by a variety of factors, including lower other bank charges in the first quarter of 2026.





Income Taxes

Income tax expense was $3.8 million for the first quarter of 2026, compared to $4.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 and $3.7 million in the first quarter of 2025. The Company also recognized federal and state tax benefits related to tax credit investments placed in service and/or amortized during the first quarter of 2026, fourth quarter of 2025, and first quarter of 2025, resulting in income tax expense reductions of $1.0 million, $1.2 million, and $1.1 million, respectively.

The effective tax rate was 15.5% for the first quarter of 2026, 16.7% for the fourth quarter of 2025, and 18.2% for the first quarter of 2025. The effective tax rate fluctuates on a quarterly basis primarily due to the level of pre-tax earnings or loss and may differ from statutory rates because of interest income from tax-exempt securities, earnings on COLI, the tax impact of the COLI repositioning, and the impact of tax credit investments.

Balance Sheet and Capital Management

Total assets were $6.29 billion at March 31, 2026, up $20.6 million from December 31, 2025, and down $45.7 million from March 31, 2025.

Investment securities were $1.09 billion at March 31, 2026, up $78.6 million from December 31, 2025 and up $45.7 million from March 31, 2025.

Total loans were $4.63 billion at March 31, 2026, a decrease of $30.3 million, or 0.7%, from December 31, 2025, and an increase of $74.3 million, or 1.6%, from March 31, 2025.

Commercial business loans totaled $746.4 million, up $8.1 million, or 1.1%, from December 31, 2025, and up $37.3 million, or 5.3%, from March 31, 2025.

Commercial mortgage loans totaled $2.33 billion, a decrease of $10.5 million, or 0.4%, from December 31, 2025, and an increase of $103.5 million, or 4.6%, from March 31, 2025.

Residential real estate loans totaled $652.9 million, down $4.1 million, or 0.6%, from December 31, 2025, and up $8.9 million, or 1.4%, from March 31, 2025.

Consumer indirect loans totaled $787.9 million, down $19.4 million, or 2.4%, from December 31, 2025, and down $65.3 million, or 7.7%, from March 31, 2025.





Total deposits were $5.34 billion at March 31, 2026, up $131.5 million, or 2.5%, from December 31, 2025, and down $35.0 million, or 0.7%, from March 31, 2025. The increase from December 31, 2025 was primarily driven by seasonally higher public deposit balances and an increase in reciprocal deposits, partially offset by a decrease in non-public deposits. The decrease from March 31, 2025 was driven by a decrease in brokered and non-public deposits, partially offset by increases in reciprocal and public deposits. The recently completed wind-down of the Company's BaaS line of business was the primary driver of the decreases in both brokered and non-public deposits, as BaaS-related deposits declined from approximately $55 million at March 31, 2025, to zero at March 31, 2026. The Company carried a higher level of brokered deposits amid the BaaS wind-down, which it has since reduced given growth of reciprocal and public deposits. Public deposit balances represented 23% of total deposits at March 31, 2026, 21% at December 31, 2025, and 23% at March 31, 2025.

Short-term borrowings were $114.0 million at March 31, 2026, compared to $109.0 million at December 31, 2025, and $55.0 million at March 31, 2025. Short-term borrowings and brokered deposits have historically been used to manage the seasonality of public deposits. Long-term borrowings, net, were $78.6 million at March 31, 2026, compared to $193.7 million at December 31, 2025, and $124.9 million at March 31, 2025.

Shareholders' equity was $631.7 million at March 31, 2026, compared to $628.9 million at December 31, 2025, and $589.9 million at March 31, 2025. Both the linked quarter period-end and year-over-year increases were primarily due to net income, net of dividends, retained.

Common book value per share was $31.21 at March 31, 2026, an increase of $0.32, or 1.0%, from $30.89 at December 31, 2025, and an increase of $2.73, or 9.6%, from $28.48 at March 31, 2025. Tangible common book value per share(1) was $28.15 at March 31, 2026, an increase of $0.31, or 1.1%, from $27.84 at December 31, 2025, and an increase of $2.69, or 10.6%, from $25.46 at March 31, 2025. The common equity to assets ratio was 9.76% at March 31, 2026, compared to 9.75% at December 31, 2025, and 9.03% at March 31, 2025. Tangible common equity to tangible assets(1), or the TCE ratio, was 8.89%, 8.87% and 8.15% at March 31, 2026, December 31, 2025, and March 31, 2025, respectively. The year-over-year increases in both ratios were reflective of the increase in shareholders' equity.

During the first quarter of 2026, the Company declared a common stock dividend of $0.32 per common share, an increase of $0.01, or 3.2%, over the linked and year-ago quarters. The dividend returned 30% of first quarter net income to common shareholders.

The Company's regulatory capital ratios at March 31, 2026 continued to exceed all regulatory capital requirements to be considered well capitalized.

Leverage Ratio was 9.89% compared to 9.69% and 9.24% at December 31, 2025, and March 31, 2025, respectively.

Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 11.37% compared to 11.11% and 10.38% at December 31, 2025, and March 31, 2025, respectively.

Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 11.70% compared to 11.43% and 10.71% at December 31, 2025, and March 31, 2025, respectively.

Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio was 14.16%, compared to 14.90% and 13.09% at December 31, 2025, and March 31, 2025, respectively. The year-end 2025 total risk-based capital ratio was elevated as a result of the additional $80.0 million of capital on the balance sheet at that time related to the 2025 Notes, which impacted the ratio by approximately 150 basis points.





During the first quarter of 2026, the Company repurchased 163,197 common shares for an average price of $31.50 per share under the repurchase plan that was approved in September 2025. As of March 31, 2026, 503,313 shares remained available for repurchase under the plan, which does not have an expiration date.

Credit Quality

Non-performing loans were $38.5 million, or 0.83% of total loans, at March 31, 2026, compared to $35.8 million, or 0.77% of total loans, at December 31, 2025, and $40.0 million, or 0.88% of total loans, at March 31, 2025. The increase from December 31, 2025 primarily reflects one well-collateralized commercial business loan that moved to nonaccrual status in the first quarter of 2026, offset in part by the partial charge-off of a previously disclosed commercial business relationship placed on nonaccrual status in 2023 and for which a specific reserve was in place. Net charge-offs were $5.1 million, representing 0.44% of average loans on an annualized basis, for the current quarter, as compared to $2.4 million, or an annualized 0.21% of average loans, in the fourth quarter of 2025 and $2.4 million, or an annualized 0.21%, in the first quarter of 2025.

At March 31, 2026, the allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans ratio was 0.97%, compared to 1.02% at December 31, 2025 and 1.08% at March 31, 2025. The year-over-year decrease was due to a combination of factors, including a decrease in consumer indirect loan balances, lower loss rates due to higher prepayment assumptions and lower qualitative factors that are primarily quantitatively informed by historical data.

Provision for credit losses was $2.2 million in the current quarter, compared to $3.4 million in the linked quarter and $2.9 million in the prior year quarter. Provision for credit losses on loans was $2.4 million in the current quarter, compared to $2.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 and $3.3 million in the first quarter of 2025. The allowance for unfunded commitments, also included in provision for credit losses as required by the current expected credit loss standard ("CECL"), totaled a credit of $116 thousand in the first quarter of 2026, $899 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2025, and a credit of $364 thousand in the first quarter of 2025. The provision for credit losses for the first quarter of 2026 was driven by a combination of factors, including the fluctuation in the balance of unfunded commitments.

The Company has remained strategically focused on the importance of credit discipline, allocating resources to credit and risk management functions as the loan portfolio has grown. The ratio of allowance for credit losses on loans to non-performing loans was 116% at March 31, 2026, 133% at December 31, 2025, and 122% at March 31, 2025.

Subsequent Events

The Company is required, under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), to evaluate subsequent events through the filing of its consolidated financial statements for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 on Form 10-Q. As a result, the Company will continue to evaluate the impact of any subsequent events on critical accounting assumptions and estimates made as of March 31, 2026, and will adjust amounts preliminarily reported, if necessary, in its Form 10-Q as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

Conference Call

The Company will host an earnings conference call and audio webcast on April 24, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The call will be hosted by Martin K. Birmingham, President and Chief Executive Officer, and W. Jack Plants II, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. The live webcast will be available in listen-only mode on the Company’s website at www.FISI-investors.com. Within the United States, listeners may also access the call by dialing 1-833-470-1428 and providing the access code 416712. The webcast replay will be available on the Company’s website for at least 30 days.

About Financial Institutions, Inc.

Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISI) is a financial holding company with approximately $6.3 billion in assets offering banking and wealth management products and services. Its Five Star Bank subsidiary provides consumer and commercial banking and lending services to individuals, municipalities and businesses through banking locations spanning Western and Central New York and a commercial loan production office serving the Mid-Atlantic region. Its Courier Capital, LLC subsidiary offers customized investment management, consulting and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations and retirement plans. Learn more at Five-StarBank.com and FISI-Investors.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

In addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP, this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to GAAP measures is included in Appendix A to this document.

The Company believes that providing certain non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with information useful in understanding our financial performance, performance trends and financial position. Our management uses these measures for internal planning and forecasting purposes and we believe that our presentation and discussion, together with the accompanying reconciliations, allows investors, security analysts and other interested parties to view our performance and the factors and trends affecting our business in a manner similar to management. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP measures, and we strongly encourage investors to review our consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company. Non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations, are not uniformly applied and are not audited. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.



Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may contain forward-looking statements as defined by Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that involve significant risks and uncertainties. In this context, forward-looking statements often address our expected future business and financial performance and financial condition, and often contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "focus," "forecast," "intend," "may," "plan," "preliminary," "should," "target" or "will." Statements herein are based on certain assumptions and analyses by the Company and factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in or implied by such statements for a variety of reasons including, but not limited to: changes in interest rates; inflation; tariffs; changes in deposit flows and the cost and availability of funds; fraudulent deposit activity; the Company’s ability to implement its strategic plan, including by expanding its commercial lending footprint and integrating its acquisitions; whether the Company experiences greater credit losses than expected; whether the Company experiences breaches of its, or third party, information systems; the attitudes and preferences of the Company's customers; legal and regulatory proceedings and related matters, including any action described in our reports filed with the SEC, could adversely affect us and the banking industry in general; the competitive environment; fluctuations in the fair value of securities in its investment portfolio; changes in the regulatory environment and the Company's compliance with regulatory requirements; general economic and credit market conditions nationally and regionally; and macroeconomic volatility related to global political unrest. Consequently, all forward-looking statements made herein are qualified by these cautionary statements and the cautionary language and risk factors included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other documents filed with the SEC. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this press release.

(1) See Appendix A — Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this non-GAAP financial measure.

FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, INC.

Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) 2026 2025 SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA: March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, Cash and cash equivalents $ 85,451 $ 108,751 $ 185,945 $ 93,034 $ 167,352 Investment securities: Available for sale 1,003,697 922,472 923,592 916,149 926,992 Held-to-maturity, net 82,074 84,709 87,625 92,121 113,105 Total investment securities 1,085,771 1,007,181 1,011,217 1,008,270 1,040,097 Loans held for sale 1,034 3,365 2,252 2,356 387 Loans: Commercial business 746,425 738,307 740,603 726,218 709,101 Commercial mortgage–construction 513,615 488,558 441,034 536,552 566,359 Commercial mortgage–multifamily 578,731 588,732 592,634 496,223 475,867 Commercial mortgage–non-owner occupied 922,628 942,219 893,884 873,207 899,679 Commercial mortgage–owner occupied 316,781 322,776 321,555 309,171 286,391 Residential real estate loans 652,861 657,001 648,397 647,205 643,983 Residential real estate lines 74,779 75,121 76,109 75,675 74,769 Consumer indirect 787,888 807,310 838,671 833,452 853,176 Other consumer 33,879 37,842 37,536 38,299 43,953 Total loans 4,627,587 4,657,866 4,590,423 4,536,002 4,553,278 Allowance for credit losses – loans 44,661 47,386 47,292 47,291 48,964 Total loans, net 4,582,926 4,610,480 4,543,131 4,488,711 4,504,314 Total interest-earning assets 5,787,556 5,755,696 5,739,699 5,614,008 5,733,743 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 60,245 60,343 60,443 60,546 60,651 Total assets 6,294,783 6,274,140 6,288,052 6,143,766 6,340,492 Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand 953,397 962,724 959,404 940,341 945,182 Interest-bearing demand 744,690 672,323 776,445 704,871 773,475 Savings and money market 1,984,048 1,884,801 1,955,832 1,898,302 2,033,323 Time deposits 1,655,746 1,686,500 1,666,128 1,612,500 1,620,930 Total deposits 5,337,881 5,206,348 5,357,809 5,156,014 5,372,910 Short-term borrowings 114,000 109,000 55,000 101,000 55,000 Long-term borrowings, net 78,621 193,653 115,000 114,960 124,917 Total interest-bearing liabilities 4,577,105 4,546,277 4,568,405 4,431,633 4,607,645 Shareholders’ equity 631,670 628,854 621,720 601,668 589,928 Common shareholders’ equity 614,385 611,569 604,435 584,383 572,643 Tangible common equity(1) 554,140 551,226 543,992 523,819 511,992 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (39,327 ) $ (33,030 ) $ (36,758 ) $ (42,214 ) $ (41,995 ) Common shares outstanding 19,686 19,797 20,130 20,128 20,110 Treasury shares 1,013 902 570 572 590 CAPITAL RATIOS AND PER SHARE DATA: Leverage ratio 9.89 % 9.69 % 9.77 % 9.45 % 9.24 % Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio 11.37 % 11.11 % 11.15 % 10.84 % 10.38 % Tier 1 capital ratio 11.70 % 11.43 % 11.48 % 11.17 % 10.71 % Total risk-based capital ratio 14.16 % 14.90 % 13.60 % 13.27 % 13.09 % Common equity to assets 9.76 % 9.75 % 9.61 % 9.51 % 9.03 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets(1) 8.89 % 8.87 % 8.74 % 8.61 % 8.15 % Common book value per share $ 31.21 $ 30.89 $ 30.03 $ 29.03 $ 28.48 Tangible common book value per share(1) $ 28.15 $ 27.84 $ 27.02 $ 26.02 $ 25.46

See Appendix A — Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this non-GAAP financial measure.





FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, INC.

Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) 2026 2025 First Fourth Third Second First SELECTED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS DATA: Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Interest income $ 81,563 $ 84,649 $ 84,422 $ 82,867 $ 81,051 Interest expense 29,570 32,438 32,633 33,745 34,187 Net interest income 51,993 52,211 51,789 49,122 46,864 Provision for credit losses 2,239 3,404 2,732 2,562 2,928 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 49,754 48,807 49,057 46,560 43,936 Noninterest income: Service charges on deposits 1,044 1,082 1,137 1,089 1,052 Card interchange income 1,892 2,011 2,006 1,937 1,840 Investment advisory 3,061 3,074 3,023 2,885 2,737 Company owned life insurance 2,772 2,788 2,849 2,965 2,777 Investments in limited partnerships 224 457 223 307 415 Loan servicing 151 208 181 180 123 Income from derivative instruments, net 239 1,110 847 339 250 Net gain on sale of loans held for sale 125 195 285 140 117 Net gain on investment securities 328 225 703 3 - Net loss on other assets (481 ) (225 ) (281 ) - - Net loss on tax credit investments (452 ) (446 ) (513 ) (512 ) (514 ) Other 1,770 1,430 1,596 1,284 1,576 Total noninterest income 10,673 11,909 12,056 10,617 10,373 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 18,601 19,323 18,522 18,070 16,898 Occupancy and equipment 3,865 4,104 3,814 3,982 3,590 Professional services 1,350 1,686 1,688 1,451 1,691 Computer and data processing 6,211 5,934 5,789 5,879 5,487 FDIC assessments 986 984 1,227 1,392 1,467 Advertising and promotions 524 482 491 495 342 Amortization of intangibles 98 100 103 105 107 Deposit-related charged-off items (recoveries) expense 109 77 144 233 (294 ) Other 3,851 4,029 4,097 4,075 4,397 Total noninterest expense 35,595 36,719 35,875 35,682 33,685 Income before income taxes 24,832 23,997 25,238 21,495 20,624 Income tax expense 3,847 4,017 4,761 3,963 3,746 Net income 20,985 19,980 20,477 17,532 16,878 Preferred stock dividends 364 364 365 364 365 Net income available to common shareholders $ 20,621 $ 19,616 $ 20,112 $ 17,168 $ 16,513 FINANCIAL RATIOS: Earnings per share – basic $ 1.05 $ 0.98 $ 1.00 $ 0.85 $ 0.82 Earnings per share – diluted $ 1.04 $ 0.96 $ 0.99 $ 0.85 $ 0.81 Cash dividends declared on common stock $ 0.32 $ 0.31 $ 0.31 $ 0.31 $ 0.31 Common dividend payout ratio 30.48 % 31.63 % 31.00 % 36.47 % 37.80 % Dividend yield (annualized) 4.09 % 3.95 % 4.52 % 4.84 % 5.04 % Return on average assets (annualized) 1.37 % 1.27 % 1.32 % 1.13 % 1.10 % Return on average equity (annualized) 13.43 % 12.53 % 13.31 % 11.78 % 11.82 % Return on average common equity (annualized) 13.57 % 12.64 % 13.45 % 11.88 % 11.92 % Return on average tangible common equity (annualized)(1) 15.04 % 14.02 % 14.98 % 13.27 % 13.36 % Efficiency ratio(2) 57.06 % 57.43 % 56.78 % 59.68 % 58.79 % Effective tax rate 15.5 % 16.7 % 18.9 % 18.4 % 18.2 %

See Appendix A – Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this non-GAAP financial measure. The efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing noninterest expense by net revenue, i.e., the sum of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest income before net gains on investment securities. This is a banking industry measure not required by GAAP.





FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, INC.

Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands) 2026 2025 First Fourth Third Second First SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCES: Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Federal funds sold and interest-earning deposits $ 30,266 $ 48,418 $ 31,461 $ 39,027 $ 71,767 Investment securities(1) 1,055,385 1,066,829 1,059,244 1,071,628 1,085,649 Loans: Commercial business 736,942 731,314 726,315 720,347 677,700 Commercial mortgage 2,342,957 2,313,465 2,239,666 2,221,576 2,203,899 Residential real estate loans 654,614 650,190 648,642 645,007 647,005 Residential real estate lines 74,189 75,288 75,774 75,010 74,709 Consumer indirect 795,107 823,521 838,026 839,294 848,282 Other consumer 35,074 36,917 37,741 39,485 42,230 Total loans 4,638,883 4,630,695 4,566,164 4,540,719 4,493,825 Total interest-earning assets 5,724,534 5,745,942 5,656,869 5,651,374 5,651,241 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 60,305 60,404 60,505 60,610 60,717 Total assets 6,227,388 6,261,856 6,159,886 6,216,657 6,220,187 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand 716,370 713,033 687,978 730,979 745,210 Savings and money market 1,906,445 1,924,952 1,881,445 1,953,412 1,976,483 Time deposits 1,683,185 1,692,138 1,643,342 1,631,407 1,564,987 Short-term borrowings 108,138 79,913 110,011 86,099 95,223 Long-term borrowings, net 99,302 133,242 114,976 116,473 124,871 Total interest-bearing liabilities 4,513,440 4,543,278 4,437,752 4,518,370 4,506,774 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 950,644 955,880 960,089 923,409 926,696 Total deposits 5,256,644 5,286,003 5,172,854 5,239,207 5,213,376 Total liabilities 5,593,794 5,629,101 5,549,575 5,619,834 5,640,981 Shareholders’ equity 633,594 632,755 610,311 596,823 579,206 Common equity 616,309 615,470 593,026 579,538 561,921 Tangible common equity(2) 556,004 532,521 532,521 518,928 501,204 Common shares outstanding: Basic 19,642 20,093 20,122 20,107 20,073 Diluted 19,922 20,347 20,336 20,294 20,285 SELECTED AVERAGE YIELDS:

(Tax equivalent basis) Investment securities (3) 4.48 % 4.48 % 4.45 % 4.34 % 4.25 % Loans 6.07 % 6.20 % 6.29 % 6.26 % 6.20 % Total interest-earning assets 5.76 % 5.86 % 5.93 % 5.88 % 5.80 % Interest-bearing demand 1.04 % 1.20 % 1.09 % 1.21 % 1.15 % Savings and money market 2.29 % 2.46 % 2.62 % 2.67 % 2.75 % Time deposits 3.53 % 3.73 % 3.88 % 4.08 % 4.31 % Short-term borrowings 2.40 % 1.77 % 2.41 % 1.80 % 2.09 % Long-term borrowings, net 6.84 % 6.31 % 5.53 % 5.35 % 5.00 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2.65 % 2.83 % 2.92 % 3.00 % 3.07 % Net interest rate spread 3.11 % 3.03 % 3.01 % 2.88 % 2.73 % Net interest margin 3.67 % 3.62 % 3.65 % 3.49 % 3.35 %

Includes investment securities at adjusted amortized cost. See Appendix A – Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this non-GAAP financial measure. The interest on tax-exempt securities is calculated on a tax-equivalent basis assuming a Federal income tax rate of 21%.





FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, INC.

Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands) 2026 2025 First Fourth Third Second First ASSET QUALITY DATA: Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Allowance for Credit Losses – Loans Beginning balance $ 47,386 $ 47,292 $ 47,291 $ 48,964 $ 48,041 Net loan charge-offs (recoveries): Commercial business 2,990 46 123 1,903 57 Commercial mortgage–construction - (10 ) (357 ) - - Commercial mortgage–multifamily - - - - - Commercial mortgage–non-owner occupied (1 ) - (1 ) 596 (1 ) Commercial mortgage–owner occupied (1 ) - (1 ) (1 ) (1 ) Residential real estate loans 19 (4 ) (25 ) 92 41 Residential real estate lines (3 ) - - 27 - Consumer indirect 1,850 2,239 1,926 942 2,149 Other consumer 226 140 396 491 124 Total net charge-offs (recoveries) 5,080 2,411 2,061 4,050 2,369 Provision for credit losses – loans 2,355 2,505 2,062 2,377 3,292 Ending balance $ 44,661 $ 47,386 $ 47,292 $ 47,291 $ 48,964 Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (annualized): Commercial business 1.65 % 0.02 % 0.07 % 1.06 % 0.03 % Commercial mortgage–construction 0.00 % -0.01 % -0.31 % 0.00 % 0.00 % Commercial mortgage–multifamily 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % Commercial mortgage–non-owner occupied 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % Commercial mortgage–owner occupied 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % Residential real estate loans 0.01 % 0.00 % -0.02 % 0.06 % 0.03 % Residential real estate lines -0.03 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.14 % 0.00 % Consumer indirect 0.94 % 1.08 % 0.91 % 0.45 % 1.03 % Other consumer 2.61 % 1.50 % 4.16 % 4.99 % 1.19 % Total loans 0.44 % 0.21 % 0.18 % 0.36 % 0.21 % Supplemental information(1) Non-performing loans: Commercial business $ 6,698 $ 4,709 $ 3,799 $ 3,671 $ 5,672 Commercial mortgage–construction 20,520 20,321 19,794 19,621 19,684 Commercial mortgage–multifamily 540 540 540 - - Commercial mortgage–non-owner occupied - - - 164 4,766 Commercial mortgage–owner occupied 983 1,095 1,102 - 349 Residential real estate loans 7,434 6,443 5,877 5,885 6,035 Residential real estate lines 431 374 212 299 316 Consumer indirect 1,767 2,155 2,482 2,571 2,917 Other consumer 102 118 145 225 279 Total non-performing loans 38,475 35,755 33,951 32,436 40,018 Foreclosed assets 552 94 142 142 196 Total non-performing assets $ 39,027 $ 35,849 $ 34,093 $ 32,578 $ 40,214 Total non-performing loans to total loans 0.83 % 0.77 % 0.74 % 0.72 % 0.88 % Total non-performing assets to total assets 0.62 % 0.57 % 0.54 % 0.53 % 0.63 % Allowance for credit losses – loans to total loans 0.97 % 1.02 % 1.03 % 1.04 % 1.08 % Allowance for credit losses – loans to non-performing loans 116 % 133 % 139 % 146 % 122 %

At period end.





FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, INC.

Appendix A — Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts) 2026 2025 First Fourth Third Second First Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Ending tangible assets: Total assets $ 6,294,783 $ 6,274,140 $ 6,288,052 $ 6,143,766 $ 6,340,492 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 60,245 60,343 60,443 60,546 60,651 Tangible assets $ 6,234,538 $ 6,213,797 $ 6,227,609 $ 6,083,220 $ 6,279,841 Ending tangible common equity: Common shareholders’ equity $ 614,385 $ 611,569 $ 604,435 $ 584,383 $ 572,643 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 60,245 60,343 60,443 60,546 60,651 Tangible common equity $ 554,140 $ 551,226 $ 543,992 $ 523,837 $ 511,992 Tangible common equity to tangible assets(1) 8.89 % 8.87 % 8.74 % 8.61 % 8.15 % Common shares outstanding 19,686 19,797 20,130 20,128 20,110 Tangible common book value per share(2) $ 28.15 $ 27.84 $ 27.02 $ 26.03 $ 25.46 Average tangible assets: Average assets $ 6,227,388 $ 6,261,856 $ 6,159,886 $ 6,216,657 $ 6,220,187 Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets, net 60,305 60,404 60,505 60,610 60,717 Average tangible assets $ 6,167,083 $ 6,201,452 $ 6,099,381 $ 6,156,047 $ 6,159,470 Average tangible common equity: Average common equity $ 616,309 $ 615,470 $ 593,026 $ 579,538 $ 561,921 Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets, net 60,305 60,404 60,505 60,610 60,717 Average tangible common equity $ 556,004 $ 555,066 $ 532,521 $ 518,928 $ 501,204 Net income available to common shareholders $ 20,621 $ 19,616 $ 20,112 $ 17,168 $ 16,513 Return on average tangible common equity(3) 15.04 % 14.02 % 14.98 % 13.27 % 13.36 %