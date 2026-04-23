Century Aluminum resumes production at Grundartangi ahead of schedule

CHICAGO, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) restarted production this week in the second potline at its Norðurál smelter in Grundartangi, Iceland, several months earlier than planned.

Employees energized the first pots in Grundartangi’s second potline and will continue restarting the remaining pots on an accelerated schedule to reach close to full production by the end of July. Potline two represents about two-thirds of the plant’s total capacity. The restart comes after specialists, collaborating with the designers and the manufacturer of the equipment, made repairs to the transformers following an unanticipated failure. Permanent replacement transformers have been ordered and will be installed upon expected delivery this fall.

“We’re proud of our Grundartangi team, who worked tirelessly to resume production under difficult circumstances,” said Jesse Gary, President and CEO of Century Aluminum. “The team demonstrated resolve and resilience in undertaking repairs to resume production faster. Coupled with our recent production expansion at Mt. Holly, Grundartangi’s restart reinforces Century’s commitment to meeting our customers’ needs with the urgency the marketplace demands.”

About Century Aluminum Company

With its corporate headquarters located in Chicago, IL, Century Aluminum owns and operates primary aluminum smelting facilities in the United States and Iceland and is the majority owner and managing partner of the Jamalco alumina refinery in Jamaica. Visit www.centuryaluminum.com for more information.

Investors: Chad Rigg, 312.696.3132, investorrelations@centuryaluminum.com

Media: Tawn Earnest, 614.698.6351, tawn.earnest@centuryaluminum.com