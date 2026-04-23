AVITA Medical to Announce First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

VALENCIA, Calif., April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AVITA Medical®, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCEL, ASX: AVH), a leading therapeutic acute wound care company, today announced that it will report its first quarter 2026 financial results after the close of the U.S. financial markets on Thursday, May 14, 2026. AVITA Medical will host a conference call and webcast that day at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (Friday, May 15, 2026, at 6:30 a.m. Australian Eastern Standard Time) to discuss its financial results and recent business highlights.

First Quarter 2026 Webcast and Conference Call Information



To listen to the conference call webcast, please register and join using the following link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/t54pdcd4.

To participate in the live earnings conference call, please register in advance to receive dial-in details and a personal PIN using the following link: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI27b7d18fc52c43599f75b727d38f8883.

For those unable to participate in the live broadcast, a replay will be available on the Events page of the Company’s investor relations website at: https://ir.avitamedical.com/events-and-presentations.

About AVITA Medical, Inc.

AVITA Medical® is a leading therapeutic acute wound care company delivering transformative solutions. Our technologies are designed to optimize wound healing, effectively accelerating the time to patient recovery. At the forefront of our platform is RECELL®, approved by the FDA for the treatment of thermal burn and trauma wounds. RECELL harnesses the healing properties of a patient’s own skin to create Spray-On Skin™, offering an innovative solution for improved clinical outcomes at the point-of-care. In the U.S., AVITA Medical also holds the exclusive rights to market, sell, and distribute Cohealyx®, an AVITA Medical-branded collagen-based dermal matrix, and the exclusive rights to manufacture, market, sell, and distribute PermeaDerm®, a biosynthetic wound matrix.

In international markets, RECELL is approved to promote skin healing in a wide range of applications, including thermal burn and trauma wounds. RECELL and RECELL GO® are CE-marked in Europe; RECELL is TGA-registered in Australia and PMDA-approved in Japan.

To learn more, visit www.avitamedical.com.

Investor & Media Contact:

Ben Atkins

Phone +1-805 341 1571

investor@avitamedical.com | media@avitamedical.com

Authorized for release by the Chief Financial Officer of AVITA Medical, Inc.

©2026 AVITA Medical. AVITA Medical®, Cohealyx®, RECELL®, RECELL GO®, and Spray-On Skin™ are trademarks of AVITA Medical. PermeaDerm® is a registered trademark owned by Stedical Scientific, Inc. All other trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.