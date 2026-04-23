Onity Group Schedules First Quarter 2026 Results Conference Call

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onity Group Inc. (NYSE: ONIT) (“Onity” or the “Company”) today announced that it will hold a conference call on Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at 8:30 a.m. (ET) to review the Company’s first quarter 2026 operating results and provide a business update.

All interested parties are welcome to participate. You can access the conference call by dialing (800) 267-6316 or (203) 518-9783 approximately 10 minutes prior to the call; please reference the conference ID “Onity.” Participants can also access the conference call through a live audio webcast available from the Shareholder Relations page at onitygroup.com under Events and Presentations.

An investor presentation will accompany the conference call and be available by visiting the Shareholder Relations page at onitygroup.com prior to the call.

A replay of the conference call will be available via the website approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call. A telephonic replay will also be available approximately three hours following the call’s completion through May 19, 2026, by dialing (844) 512-2921 or (412) 317-6671; please reference access code 11161434.

About Onity Group

Onity Group Inc. (NYSE: ONIT) is a leading non-bank financial services company delivering mortgage servicing and originations solutions through Onity Mortgage Corporation. As one of the largest mortgage servicers in the country, we help consumers and business clients achieve their homeownership and financial goals with a wide range of servicing and lending programs powered by a technology-enabled, customer-centric platform. Headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida, with offices and operations in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, India and the Philippines, we have been serving our customers since 1988. For additional information, please visit onitygroup.com or onitymortgage.com.

For Further Information Contact:

Investors:

Valerie Haertel, VP, Investor Relations

(561) 570-2969

shareholderrelations@onitygroup.com

Media:

Dico Akseraylian, SVP, Corporate Communications

(856) 917-0066

mediarelations@onitygroup.com