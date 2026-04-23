OceanFirst Financial Corp. Announces First Quarter Financial Results

 | Source: OceanFirst Financial Corp. OceanFirst Financial Corp.

RED BANK, N.J., April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) (the “Company”), the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. (the “Bank”), announced net income available to common stockholders of $20.5 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, as compared to $20.5 million, or $0.35 per diluted share, for the corresponding prior year period, and compared to $13.1 million, or $0.23 per diluted share, for the linked quarter. Selected performance metrics are as follows (refer to “Selected Quarterly Financial Data” for additional information):

 For the Three Months Ended,
Performance Ratios (Annualized)
March 31, December 31, March 31,
 2026  2025  2025 
Return on average assets0.57% 0.36% 0.62%
Return on average stockholders’ equity4.95  3.12  4.85 
Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity(a)7.22  4.57  7.05 
Return on average tangible common equity(a)7.22  4.57  7.40 
Efficiency ratio71.13  80.37  65.67 
Net interest margin2.93  2.87  2.90 

(a) Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity and return on average tangible common equity (“ROTCE”) are non-GAAP (“generally accepted accounting principles”) financial measures. Refer to “Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures,” “Selected Quarterly Financial Data” and “Other Items - Non-GAAP Reconciliation” tables for reconciliation and additional information regarding non-GAAP financial measures.

Core earnings1 for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 were $24.3 million, or $0.43 per diluted share, an increase from $20.3 million, or $0.35 per diluted share, for the corresponding prior year period, and an increase from $23.5 million, or $0.41 per diluted share, for the linked quarter.

Core earnings PTPP1 for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 were $34.4 million, or $0.60 per diluted share, an increase from $32.4 million, or $0.56 per diluted share, for the corresponding prior year period, and an increase from $33.2 million or $0.58 per diluted share, for the linked quarter. Selected performance metrics are as follows:

 For the Three Months Ended,
 March 31, December 31, March 31,
Core Ratios1(Annualized): 2026   2025   2025 
Return on average assets 0.68%  0.65%  0.62%
Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity 8.56   8.21   7.00 
Return on average tangible common equity 8.56   8.21   7.34 
Efficiency ratio 66.76   68.19   65.81 
Diluted earnings per share$0.43  $0.41  $0.35 
PTPP diluted earnings per share 0.60   0.58   0.56 


Key developments for the quarter, compared to the linked quarter, are described below:

  • Margin and Net Interest Expansion: Net interest margin increased six basis points to 2.93%, from 2.87%, and net interest income increased by $1.2 million, to $96.4 million.
  • Sustained Growth: Total loans increased $91.9 million, a 3% annualized growth rate, and included commercial and industrial loan growth of $105.1 million, a 19% annualized growth rate.
  • Controlled Expenses: Non-interest expense decreased by 13%, or $10.7 million, to $73.4 million, and operating expenses excluding non-core operations decreased to $69.1 million from $71.2 million.

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Christopher D. Maher, commented on the Company’s results, “We are pleased to report strong first quarter results driven by continued loan growth, net interest margin expansion, and expense discipline. The Company remains focused on growing our business and improving profitability through margin expansion and prudent expense discipline.” Mr. Maher added, “Our announced merger agreement with Flushing Financial Corporation (“Flushing”) has recently been approved by shareholders, the New York State Department of Financial Services and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. It remains subject to the receipt of the requisite regulatory approval from the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System and other customary closing conditions. We continue to expect the merger to close in the second quarter of 2026.”

The Company’s Board of Directors previously declared its 117th consecutive quarterly cash dividend on common stock. The quarterly cash dividend on common stock of $0.20 per share will be paid on May 8, 2026, to common stockholders of record on April 27, 2026.

1 Core earnings and core earnings before income taxes and provision for credit losses (“PTPP” or “Pre-Tax-Pre-Provision”), and ratios derived therefrom, are non-GAAP financial measures. For the periods presented, core earnings exclude the impact of net (gain) loss on equity investments, restructuring charges, credit risk transfer execution expense, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (“FDIC”) special assessment (release) expense, merger-related expenses, and the income tax effect of these items, as well as loss on redemption of preferred stock (collectively referred to as “non-core” operations). PTPP excludes the aforementioned pre-tax “non-core” items along with income tax expense (benefit) and provision for credit losses. Refer to “Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures,” “Selected Quarterly Financial Data” and the “Other Items - Non-GAAP Reconciliation” tables for additional information regarding non-GAAP financial measures.

Results of Operations
The current quarter included an additional $4.2 million of merger-related expenses for the anticipated merger with Flushing and $128,000 of restructuring charges for the discontinuation of residential loan originations.

Net Interest Income and Margin
Three months ended March 31, 2026 vs. March 31, 2025
Net interest income increased to $96.4 million, from $86.7 million, reflecting the net impact of the interest rate environment and an increase in average balances. Net interest margin increased to 2.93%, from 2.90%, which included the impact of purchase accounting accretion and prepayment fees of 0.01% and 0.03%, respectively. Net interest margin increased primarily due to the decrease in cost of funds.

Average interest-earning assets increased by $1.25 billion, primarily due to increases in commercial loans and securities. The average yield for interest-earning assets decreased to 5.10%, from 5.13%, primarily due to the repricing of assets tied to short-term rates.

The cost of average interest-bearing liabilities decreased to 2.66%, from 2.78%, primarily due to repricing of deposits and, to a lesser extent, Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) advances. The total cost of deposits decreased nine basis points to 1.97%, from 2.06%. Average interest-bearing liabilities increased by $1.19 billion, primarily due to increases in deposits and FHLB advances.

Three months ended March 31, 2026 vs. December 31, 2025
Net interest income increased by $1.2 million, to $96.4 million from $95.3 million, and net interest margin increased to 2.93%, from 2.87%, driven by a decrease in cost of funds. Net interest income included the impact of purchase accounting accretion and prepayment fees of 0.01% for both periods.

Average interest-earning assets increased by $200.5 million, primarily due to increases in commercial loans, while the yield on average interest-earning assets decreased to 5.10%, from 5.19%.

The cost of average interest-bearing liabilities decreased to 2.66%, from 2.83%, primarily due to a decrease in the cost of deposits and FHLB advances. The total cost of deposits decreased to 1.97%, from 2.13%. Average interest-bearing liabilities increased by $248.5 million, primarily due to an increase in FHLB advances.

Provision for Credit Losses
Provision for credit losses for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 was $2.7 million, as compared to $5.3 million for the corresponding prior year period, and $3.7 million in the linked quarter. The current quarter provision was primarily driven by net loan growth and an increase in criticized and classified loans, partly offset by a decrease in off-balance sheet commitments. 

Net loan charge-offs were $701,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, as compared to $636,000 for the corresponding prior year period and $2.0 million for the linked quarter. The prior year period included charge-offs of $720,000 related to the sale of $5.1 million of non-performing residential and consumer loans. The linked quarter included charge-offs of $1.1 million for three commercial relationships and charge-offs of $342,000 related to sales of non-performing residential and consumer loans.

Non-interest Income
Three months ended March 31, 2026 vs. March 31, 2025        
Other income decreased to $6.7 million, as compared to $11.3 million. Other income was adversely impacted by non-core operations of $354,000 related to net losses on equity investments in the current quarter. The prior year other income was favorably impacted by non-core operations of $205,000 related to net gains on equity investments.

Excluding non-core operations, other income decreased by $3.9 million. The primary drivers were a decrease in fees and service charges of $1.9 million related to disposition of the title business at the beginning of the fourth quarter last year, and a decrease in a net gain on sale of loans of $886,000 due to the discontinuation of residential loan originations. In addition, the prior period included non-recurring other income of $842,000.

Three months ended March 31, 2026 vs. December 31, 2025
Other income in the linked quarter was $9.4 million and included non-core operations of $230,000 related to net gain on equity investments. Excluding non-core operations, other income decreased by $2.1 million. The primary drivers were decreases in net gain on sale of loans of $779,000 and commercial loan swap income of $774,000 due to lower activity.

Non-interest Expense
Three months ended March 31, 2026 vs. March 31, 2025
Operating expenses increased to $73.4 million, as compared to $64.3 million. Operating expenses in the current quarter were adversely impacted by non-core operations of $4.3 million, due to merger-related expenses and restructuring charges.

Excluding non-core operations, operating expenses increased by $4.8 million. The primary driver was an increase in compensation and benefits of $2.7 million, mostly due to the net impact of discontinuation of residential initiatives and commercial banking hires adjusted for annual inflationary increases. The prior year also included a $1.3 million benefit from normal incentive-related adjustments released. Additional drivers were increases in professional fees of $797,000, partly due to higher consulting fees, other operating expenses of $627,000, mostly due to credit risk transfer premium expense, and data processing expense of $405,000.

Three months ended March 31, 2026 vs. December 31, 2025
Operating expenses in the linked quarter were $84.1 million and included non-core operations of $12.9 million related to restructuring charges, merger-related expenses and credit risk transfer execution expenses. Excluding non-core operations, operating expenses decreased by $2.1 million. The primary drivers were decreases in compensation and benefits of $1.5 million, partly due to fewer working days and the discontinuation of residential loan originations, and marketing expense of $503,000.

Income Tax Expense
The provision for income taxes was $6.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, as compared to $6.8 million for the same prior year period and $3.8 million for the linked quarter. The effective tax rate was 24.2% for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, as compared to 24.1% for the same prior year period and 22.3% for the linked quarter. The effective tax rate for the linked quarter was positively impacted by higher tax credits, partially offset by higher non-deductible merger expenses.

Financial Condition
March 31, 2026 vs. December 31, 2025
Total assets decreased by $8.0 million to $14.56 billion, primarily due to a decrease in total debt securities, offset by an increase in loans. Debt securities available-for-sale decreased by $50.7 million to $1.18 billion, from $1.23 billion, primarily due to principal reductions, maturities and calls. Debt securities held-to-maturity decreased by $28.7 million to $852.9 million, from $881.6 million, primarily due to principal repayments. Total loans increased by $91.9 million to $11.12 billion, from $11.03 billion, primarily due to an increase in commercial loans of $162.9 million, partly offset by a decrease in total consumer loans of $71.0 million.

Total liabilities decreased by $14.8 million to $12.89 billion, from $12.90 billion primarily related to a decrease in FHLB advances, partly offset by an increase in deposits. FHLB advances decreased by $217.0 million to $1.18 billion, from $1.40 billion driven by a shift to more favorably priced deposits. Deposits increased by $191.5 million to $11.16 billion, from $10.96 billion, primarily due to an increase in interest bearing deposits of $182.2 million. Time deposits decreased by $81.6 million to $2.39 billion, from $2.47 billion, representing 21.4% and 22.5% of total deposits, respectively. Time deposits included a decrease in brokered time deposits of $121.9 million, partly offset by an increase in retail time deposits of $40.6 million. The loan-to-deposit ratio was 99.7%, as compared to 100.6%.

Other liabilities decreased by $7.0 million to $202.3 million, from $209.3 million, mostly due to payment of annual incentive accruals, partly offset by collateral received from counterparties.

Capital levels remain strong and in excess of “well-capitalized” regulatory levels at March 31, 2026, including the Company’s estimated common equity tier one capital ratio of 10.7%.

Total stockholders’ equity increased to $1.67 billion, as compared to $1.66 billion, primarily due to net income, partially offset by capital returns comprised of dividends and share repurchases. Additionally, accumulated other comprehensive loss increased by $2.4 million primarily due to decreases in the fair market value of available-for-sale debt securities, net of tax.

During the quarter ended March 31, 2026, the Company repurchased 177,450 shares totaling $3.4 million representing a weighted average cost of $19.18, which represented repurchases of exercised options and vesting of awards from employees outside of the authorized share repurchase program. As of March 31, 2026, the Company had 3,226,284 shares available for repurchase under the authorized repurchase programs.

The Company’s tangible common equity2 increased by $7.7 million to $1.14 billion. The Company’s stockholders’ equity to assets ratio was 11.47% at March 31, 2026, and tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio increased by 6 basis points during the year to 8.15%, primarily due to the drivers described above.

Book value per common share increased to $28.98, as compared to $28.97. Tangible book value per common share2 increased to $19.86, as compared to $19.79.

2 Tangible book value per common share and tangible common equity to tangible assets are non-GAAP financial measures and exclude the impact of intangible assets, goodwill, and preferred equity from both stockholders’ equity and total assets. Refer to “Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the “Other Items - Non-GAAP Reconciliation” tables for additional information regarding non-GAAP financial measures.

Asset Quality
March 31, 2026 vs. December 31, 2025
Non-performing loans increased to $34.6 million, from $27.8 million, primarily related to one commercial loan, and represented 0.31% and 0.25% of total loans, respectively. The allowance for loan credit losses as a percentage of total non-performing loans was 248.60%, as compared to 301.27%. The level of 30 to 89 days delinquent loans increased to $55.9 million, from $47.8 million, primarily related to commercial loans. Criticized and classified loans and other real estate owned increased to $180.7 million, from $122.1 million, primarily due to one accruing commercial and industrial relationship of $50.4 million. The Company’s allowance for loan credit losses was 0.77% of total loans, as compared to 0.76%. Refer to “Provision for Credit Losses” section for further discussion.

The Company’s asset quality, excluding purchased with credit deterioration (“PCD”) loans, was as follows. Non-performing loans increased to $28.7 million, from $22.4 million. The allowance for loan credit losses as a percentage of total non-performing loans was 299.64%, as compared to 374.46%. The level of 30 to 89 days delinquent loans, excluding non-performing loans, increased to $47.1 million, from $44.7 million.

Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Reported amounts are presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company’s management believes that the supplemental non-GAAP information, which consists of reported net income excluding non-core operations and in some instances excluding income taxes and provision for credit losses, and reporting equity and asset amounts excluding intangible assets, goodwill or preferred stock, all of which can vary from period to period, provides a better comparison of period-to-period operating performance. Additionally, the Company believes this information is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company’s financial condition and, therefore, such information is useful to investors. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures, which may be presented by other companies. Refer to the Non-GAAP Reconciliation table at the end of this document for details on the earnings impact of these items.

Conference Call
As previously announced, the Company will host an earnings conference call on Friday, April 24, 2026 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The direct dial number for the call is (888) 596-4144, using the access code 3895064. For those unable to participate in the conference call, a replay will be available. To access the replay, dial (800) 770-2030 using the access code 3895064, from one hour after the end of the call until May 1, 2026. The conference call, as well as the replay, are also available (listen-only) by internet webcast at www.oceanfirst.com in the Investor Relations section.

OceanFirst Financial Corp.’s subsidiary, OceanFirst Bank N.A., founded in 1902, is a $14.6 billion regional bank providing financial services throughout New Jersey and in the major metropolitan areas from Massachusetts through Virginia. OceanFirst Bank delivers commercial and residential financing, treasury management, trust and asset management, and deposit services and is one of the largest and oldest community-based financial institutions headquartered in New Jersey. To learn more about OceanFirst, go to www.oceanfirst.com.  

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical information, this press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, which are based on certain assumptions and describe future plans, strategies and expectations of the Company. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of the words such as “ estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “intend,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “seek,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “may,” “could,” “target,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” or similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this document, and on the current expectations of the Company’s management and are not predictions of actual performance, and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict, may differ from assumptions and many are beyond the control of the Company. The forward-looking statements are intended to be subject to the safe harbor provided by Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

These forward-looking statements may include statements with respect to the proposed transaction between the Company and Flushing and the proposed investment by Warburg Pincus LLC (“Warburg”) in the Company’s equity securities.

Factors which could have a material adverse effect on the operations of the Company and its subsidiaries include, but are not limited to: changes in interest rates, inflation, general economic conditions, including potential recessionary conditions, levels of unemployment in the Company’s lending area, real estate market values in the Company’s lending area, potential goodwill impairment, natural disasters, potential increases to flood insurance premiums, the current or anticipated impact of military conflict, terrorism or other geopolitical events, the imposition of tariffs or other domestic or international governmental policies and retaliatory responses, the effects of a potential future federal government shutdown, the level of prepayments on loans and mortgage-backed securities, legislative/regulatory changes, monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, the quality or composition of the loan or investment portfolios, demand for loan products, deposit flows, the availability of low-cost funding, changes in liquidity, including the size and composition of the Company’s deposit portfolio and the percentage of uninsured deposits in the portfolio, changes in capital management and balance sheet strategies and the ability to successfully implement such strategies, competition, demand for financial services in the Company’s market area, our ability to enter into new markets and capitalize on growth opportunities, the adequacy of and changes in the economic assumptions and methodology for computing the allowance for credit losses, availability of capital, competition, our ability to maintain and increase market share and control expenses, changes in investor sentiment and consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits, changes in accounting principles, a failure in or breach of the Company’s operational or security systems or infrastructure, including cyberattacks and fraud, the failure to maintain current technologies, failure to retain or attract employees, the impact of pandemics on our operations and financial results and those of our customers and the Bank’s ability to successfully integrate acquired operations.

Additional forward-looking statements related to the proposed transaction with Flushing and the proposed investment by Warburg include, but are not limited to: (i) the risk that the proposed transaction may not be completed in a timely manner or at all; (ii) the failure to satisfy the conditions to the consummation of the proposed transaction, including obtaining the necessary regulatory approvals (and the risk that such regulatory approvals may result in the imposition of conditions that could adversely affect the combined company or the expected benefits of the transaction); (iii) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the merger agreement between the Company and Flushing; (iv) the inability to obtain alternative capital in the event it becomes necessary to complete the proposed transaction; (v) the effect of the announcement or pendency of the proposed transaction on Company’s and Flushing’s business relationships, operating results and business generally; (vi) risks that the proposed transaction disrupts current plans and operations of the Company and Flushing; (vii) potential difficulties in retaining Company and Flushing customers and employees as a result of the proposed transaction; (viii) potential litigation relating to the proposed transaction that could be instituted against the Company, Flushing or their respective directors and officers, including the effects of any outcomes related thereto; (ix) the possibility that the transaction may be more expensive to complete than anticipated, including as a result of unexpected expenses, factors or events; (x) the possibility that the anticipated benefits of the transaction are not realized when expected or at all, including as a result of the impact of, or problems arising from, the integration of the two companies or as a result of the strength of the economy and competitive factors in the areas where the Company and Flushing do business; and (xi) the dilution caused by the Company’s issuance of additional shares of its capital stock in connection with the transaction. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements set forth above.

These risks and uncertainties are further discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, under Item 1A - Risk Factors and elsewhere, and subsequent securities filings and should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to publicly release the result of any revisions which may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

OceanFirst Financial Corp.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(dollars in thousands)
 
  March 31, December 31, March 31,
   2026  2025  2025
  (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
Assets      
Cash and due from banks $136,981 $135,130 $163,721
Debt securities available-for-sale, at estimated fair value  1,181,087  1,231,827  746,168
Debt securities held-to-maturity, net of allowance for securities credit losses of $754 at March 31, 2026, $811 at December 31, 2025, and $898 at March 31, 2025 (estimated fair value of $793,409 at March 31, 2026, $825,790 at December 31, 2025, and $926,075 at March 31, 2025)  852,917  881,568  1,005,476
Equity investments  88,239  91,882  87,365
Restricted equity investments, at cost  119,503  129,329  102,172
Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan credit losses of $86,110 at March 31, 2026, $83,726 at December 31, 2025, and $78,798 at March 31, 2025  11,059,275  10,970,666  10,058,072
Loans held-for-sale    5,768  9,698
Interest and dividends receivable  49,588  49,010  44,843
Other real estate owned  10,393  10,266  1,917
Premises and equipment, net  112,066  112,743  114,588
Bank owned life insurance  271,650  270,301  269,398
Goodwill  517,481  517,481  523,308
Intangibles  8,198  9,046  11,740
Other assets  148,958  149,300  170,812
Total assets $14,556,336 $14,564,317 $13,309,278
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity      
Deposits $11,155,916 $10,964,405 $10,177,023
Federal Home Loan Bank advances  1,180,179  1,397,179  891,021
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase with customers  67,249  54,434  65,132
Other borrowings  255,518  255,233  197,808
Advances by borrowers for taxes and insurance  25,851  21,245  28,789
Other liabilities  202,255  209,271  240,388
Total liabilities  12,886,968  12,901,767  11,600,161
Stockholders’ equity:      
OceanFirst Financial Corp. stockholders’ equity  1,669,368  1,662,550  1,708,322
Non-controlling interest      795
Total stockholders’ equity  1,669,368  1,662,550  1,709,117
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $14,556,336 $14,564,317 $13,309,278


OceanFirst Financial Corp.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
 
  For the Three Months Ended,
  March 31, December 31, March 31,
   2026   2025   2025 
  |------------------- (Unaudited) -------------------|
Interest income:      
Loans $145,324  $146,550  $133,019 
Debt securities  19,810   21,681   17,270 
Equity investments and other  3,157   3,501   3,414 
Total interest income  168,291   171,732   153,703 
Interest expense:      
Deposits  53,695   59,615   51,046 
Borrowed funds  18,149   16,839   16,005 
Total interest expense  71,844   76,454   67,051 
Net interest income  96,447   95,278   86,652 
Provision for credit losses  2,738   3,700   5,340 
Net interest income after provision for credit losses  93,709   91,578   81,312 
Other income (loss):      
Bankcard services revenue  1,629   1,789   1,463 
Trust and asset management revenue  433   350   406 
Fees and service charges  2,813   2,994   4,712 
Net (loss) gain on sales of loans  (28)  751   858 
Net (loss) gain on equity investments  (354)  230   205 
Net loss from other real estate operations  (164)  (10)  (16)
Income from bank owned life insurance  1,874   2,127   1,852 
Commercial loan swap income  345   1,119   620 
Other  200   61   1,153 
Total other income  6,748   9,411   11,253 
Operating expenses:      
Compensation and employee benefits  39,484   40,984   36,740 
Occupancy  5,832   5,825   5,497 
Equipment  921   876   921 
Marketing  963   1,466   1,108 
Federal deposit insurance and regulatory assessments  3,215   3,102   2,983 
Data processing  7,052   7,104   6,647 
Check card processing  1,098   1,086   1,170 
Professional fees  3,222   4,862   2,425 
Amortization of intangibles  848   888   940 
Merger-related expenses  4,150   4,253    
Restructuring charges  128   7,379    
Other operating expenses  6,490   6,317   5,863 
Total operating expenses  73,403   84,142   64,294 
Income before provision for income taxes  27,054   16,847   28,271 
Provision for income taxes  6,548   3,754   6,808 
Net income  20,506   13,093   21,463 
Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest        (46)
Net income attributable to OceanFirst Financial Corp.  20,506   13,093   21,509 
Dividends on preferred shares        1,004 
Net income available to common stockholders $20,506  $13,093  $20,505 
Basic earnings per share $0.36  $0.23  $0.35 
Diluted earnings per share $0.36  $0.23  $0.35 
Average basic shares outstanding  57,043   56,942   58,102 
Average diluted shares outstanding  57,048   56,954   58,111 


OceanFirst Financial Corp.
SELECTED LOAN AND DEPOSIT DATA
(dollars in thousands)
 
LOANS RECEIVABLE  At
   March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,
    2026   2025   2025   2025   2025 
Commercial:           
Commercial real estate - investor  $5,478,832  $5,420,989  $5,211,220  $5,068,125  $5,200,137 
Commercial and industrial:           
Commercial and industrial - real estate  1,016,912   986,431   997,122   914,406   896,647 
Commercial and industrial - non-real estate  1,302,128   1,227,556   998,860   862,504   748,575 
Total commercial and industrial  2,319,040   2,213,987   1,995,982   1,776,910   1,645,222 
Total commercial  7,797,872   7,634,976   7,207,202   6,845,035   6,845,359 
Consumer:           
Residential real estate   3,128,023   3,194,264   3,135,200   3,119,232   3,053,318 
Home equity loans and lines and other consumer ("other consumer")  198,048   202,763   215,581   220,820   226,633 
Total consumer  3,326,071   3,397,027   3,350,781   3,340,052   3,279,951 
Total loans  11,123,943   11,032,003   10,557,983   10,185,087   10,125,310 
Deferred origination costs (fees), net  21,442   22,389   13,105   13,960   11,560 
Allowance for loan credit losses   (86,110)  (83,726)  (81,236)  (79,266)  (78,798)
Loans receivable, net $11,059,275  $10,970,666  $10,489,852  $10,119,781  $10,058,072 
Mortgage loans serviced for others $344,316  $365,431  $340,740  $288,211  $222,963 
 At March 31, 2026 Average Yield          
Loan pipeline(1):           
Commercial6.70% $417,356  $464,602  $710,933  $790,768  $375,622 
Residential real estate(2)6.07   461   9,457   136,797   146,921   116,121 
Other consumer(2)         16,184   17,110   12,681 
Total6.70% $417,817  $474,059  $863,914  $954,799  $504,424 


 For the Three Months Ended
 March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,
 2026  2025  2025  2025  2025
 Average Yield          
Loan originations:           
Commercial(3)6.68% $422,907 $786,186 $739,154 $425,877 $233,968
Residential real estate6.01   5,824  249,540  250,066  274,314  167,162
Other consumer     14,859  18,087  15,813  15,825
Total6.67% $428,731 $1,050,585 $1,007,307 $716,004 $416,955
Loans sold(4)  $2,704 $107,486 $145,735 $142,431 $104,991


(1)Loan pipeline includes loans approved but not funded.
(2)As of December 31, 2025, the Company has discontinued its residential and consumer originations, and the pipeline represents the remaining commitments expected to close in 2026.
(3)Excludes commercial loan pool purchases of $24.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025.
(4)Excludes sale of non-performing residential and consumer loans of $2.5 million, $2.2 million and $5.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025, June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025, respectively.


DEPOSITSAt
 March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,
  2026  2025  2025  2025  2025
Type of Account         
Non-interest-bearing$1,757,097 $1,741,958 $1,731,760 $1,686,627 $1,660,738
Interest-bearing checking 4,536,726  4,354,485  4,090,930  3,845,602  4,006,653
Money market 1,488,653  1,412,917  1,397,434  1,377,999  1,337,570
Savings 986,208  986,195  1,000,488  1,022,918  1,052,504
Time deposits(1) 2,387,232  2,468,850  2,215,382  2,299,296  2,119,558
Total deposits$11,155,916 $10,964,405 $10,435,994 $10,232,442 $10,177,023


(1) Includes brokered time deposits of $487.9 million, $609.8 million, $405.1 million, $522.8 million, and $370.5 million at March 31, 2026, December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025, and March 31, 2025, respectively.


OceanFirst Financial Corp.
ASSET QUALITY
(dollars in thousands)
          
ASSET QUALITY(1) (2)
March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,
  2026   2025   2025   2025   2025 
Non-performing loans:         
Commercial real estate - investor$18,970  $13,636  $23,570  $20,457  $23,595 
Commercial and industrial:         
Commercial and industrial - real estate 5,541   4,813   7,469   4,499   4,690 
Commercial and industrial - non-real estate 228   640   394   311   22 
Total commercial and industrial 5,769   5,453   7,863   4,810   4,712 
Residential real estate 7,011   6,200   7,334   5,318   5,709 
Other consumer 2,888   2,502   2,496   2,926   2,954 
Total non-performing loans(2)$34,638  $27,791  $41,263  $33,511  $36,970 
Other real estate owned 10,393   10,266   7,498   7,680   1,917 
Total non-performing assets$45,031  $38,057  $48,761  $41,191  $38,887 
Delinquent loans 30 to 89 days$55,876  $47,808  $19,817  $14,740  $46,246 
Modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty         
Non-performing (included in total non-performing loans above)$5,460  $956  $7,693  $8,129  $8,307 
Performing 15,083   23,898   23,952   31,986   27,592 
Total modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty$20,543  $24,854  $31,645  $40,115  $35,899 
Allowance for loan credit losses$86,110  $83,726  $81,236  $79,266  $78,798 
Allowance for unfunded commitments 3,738   4,028   4,636   3,289   2,846 
Allowance for loan credit losses as a percent of total loans receivable(3) 0.77%  0.76%  0.77%  0.78%  0.78%
Allowance for loan credit losses as a percent of total non-performing loans(3) 248.60   301.27   196.87   236.54   213.14 
Non-performing loans as a percent of total loans receivable 0.31   0.25   0.39   0.33   0.37 
Non-performing assets as a percent of total assets 0.31   0.26   0.34   0.31   0.29 
Supplemental PCD and non-performing loans         
PCD loans, net of allowance for loan credit losses$14,604  $14,968  $19,003  $20,934  $21,737 
Non-performing PCD loans 5,900   5,432   5,677   6,800   7,724 
Delinquent PCD and non-performing loans 30 to 89 days 8,794   3,103   2,987   2,590   10,489 
PCD modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty(2) 16   18   20   20   22 
Asset quality, excluding PCD loans         
Non-performing loans(2) 28,738   22,359   35,586   26,711   29,246 
Non-performing assets 39,131   32,625   43,084   34,391   31,163 
Delinquent loans 30 to 89 days (excludes non-performing loans) 47,082   44,705   16,830   12,150   35,757 
Modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty(2) 20,527   24,836   31,625   40,095   35,877 
Allowance for loan credit losses as a percent of total non-performing loans(3) 299.64%  374.46%  228.28%  296.75%  269.43%
Non-performing loans as a percent of total loans receivable 0.26   0.20   0.34   0.26   0.29 
Non-performing assets as a percent of total assets 0.27   0.22   0.30   0.26   0.23 


(1)Asset quality metrics exclude loans held for sale.
(2)The quarters ended December 31, 2025, June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025 included the sale of non-performing residential and consumer loans of $2.5 million, $2.2 million and $5.1 million, respectively.
(3)Loans acquired from acquisitions were recorded at fair value. The net unamortized credit and PCD marks on these loans, not reflected in the allowance for loan credit losses, was $3.8 million, $4.0 million, $4.4 million, $5.0 million and $5.6 million at March 31, 2026, December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025, and March 31, 2025, respectively.


NET LOAN CHARGE-OFFSFor the Three Months Ended
 March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,
  2026   2025   2025   2025   2025 
Net loan charge-offs:         
Loan charge-offs$(956) $(2,190) $(850) $(2,415) $(798)
Recoveries on loans 255   216   233   197   162 
Net loan charge-offs$(701) $(1,974) $(617) $(2,218) $(636)
Net loan charge-offs to average total loans (annualized) 0.03%  0.07%  0.02%  0.09%  0.03%
Net loan (charge-offs) recoveries detail:         
Commercial(1)$(736) $(1,676) $(522) $(1,666) $25 
Residential real estate(2) (7)  (268)  (24)  (348)  (720)
Other consumer(2) 42   (30)  (71)  (204)  59 
Net loan charge-offs$(701) $(1,974) $(617) $(2,218) $(636)


(1)The three months ended June 30, 2025 included charge-offs related to two commercial relationships of $1.6 million.
(2)The three months ended December 31, 2025, June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025 included charge-offs of $342,000, $445,000 and $720,000, respectively, related to the sale of non-performing residential and consumer loans.


OceanFirst Financial Corp.
ANALYSIS OF NET INTEREST INCOME
 
 For the Three Months Ended
 March 31, 2026 December 31, 2025 March 31, 2025
(dollars in thousands)Average
Balance		 Interest Average
Yield/
Cost(1)		 Average
Balance		 Interest Average
Yield/
Cost(1)		 Average
Balance		 Interest Average
Yield/
Cost(1)
Assets:                 
Interest-earning assets:                 
Interest-earning deposits and short-term investments$83,036  $662 3.23% $93,474  $988 4.19% $95,439  $983 4.18%
Securities(2) 2,282,663   22,305 3.96   2,339,646   24,194 4.10   2,003,206   19,701 3.99 
Loans receivable, net(3)                 
Commercial 7,687,461   109,097 5.76   7,382,168   109,795 5.90   6,781,005   98,260 5.88 
Residential real estate 3,167,262   33,141 4.19   3,194,529   33,377 4.18   3,065,679   31,270 4.08 
Other consumer 199,318   3,086 6.28   211,650   3,378 6.33   228,553   3,489 6.19 
Allowance for loan credit losses, net of deferred loan costs and fees (61,878)      (64,107)      (61,854)    
Loans receivable, net 10,992,163   145,324 5.34   10,724,240   146,550 5.43   10,013,383   133,019 5.37 
Total interest-earning assets 13,357,862   168,291 5.10   13,157,360   171,732 5.19   12,112,028   153,703 5.13 
Non-interest-earning assets 1,192,836       1,180,416       1,199,865     
Total assets$14,550,698      $14,337,776      $13,311,893     
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity:                 
Interest-bearing liabilities:                 
Interest-bearing checking$4,509,841   22,820 2.05% $4,464,604   25,575 2.27% $4,135,952   21,433 2.10%
Money market 1,472,989   8,808 2.43   1,643,192   11,500 2.78   1,322,003   9,353 2.87 
Savings 988,964   1,306 0.54   989,003   1,492 0.60   1,058,015   1,785 0.68 
Time deposits 2,372,824   20,761 3.55   2,270,671   21,048 3.68   1,916,109   18,475 3.91 
Total 9,344,618   53,695 2.33   9,367,470   59,615 2.52   8,432,079   51,046 2.46 
FHLB Advances 1,261,984   12,884 4.14   984,934   10,912 4.40   996,293   11,359 4.62 
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 59,806   384 2.60   65,891   427 2.57   64,314   428 2.70 
Other borrowings 299,919   4,881 6.60   299,565   5,500 7.28   283,150   4,218 6.04 
Total borrowings 1,621,709   18,149 4.54   1,350,390   16,839 4.95   1,343,757   16,005 4.83 
Total interest-bearing liabilities 10,966,327   71,844 2.66   10,717,860   76,454 2.83   9,775,836   67,051 2.78 
Non-interest-bearing deposits 1,731,789       1,755,211       1,597,972     
Non-interest-bearing liabilities 174,100       199,504       222,951     
Total liabilities 12,872,216       12,672,575       11,596,759     
Stockholders’ equity 1,678,482       1,665,201       1,715,134     
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$14,550,698      $14,337,776      $13,311,893     
Net interest income  $96,447     $95,278     $86,652  
Net interest rate spread(4)    2.44%     2.36%     2.35%
Net interest margin(5)    2.93%     2.87%     2.90%
Total cost of deposits (including non-interest-bearing deposits)    1.97%     2.13%     2.06%


(1)Average yields and costs are annualized.
(2)Amounts represent debt and equity securities, including FHLB and Federal Reserve Bank stock, and are recorded at average amortized cost, net of allowance for securities credit losses.
(3)Amount is net of deferred loan costs and fees, undisbursed loan funds, discounts and premiums and allowance for loan credit losses, and includes loans held-for-sale and non-performing loans.
(4)Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on interest-earning assets and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
(5)Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.



OceanFirst Financial Corp.
SELECTED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
 
  March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,
   2026  2025  2025  2025  2025
Selected Financial Condition Data:          
Total assets $14,556,336 $14,564,317 $14,324,664 $13,327,847 $13,309,278
Debt securities available-for-sale, at estimated fair value  1,181,087  1,231,827  1,261,580  735,561  746,168
Debt securities held-to-maturity, net of allowance for securities credit losses  852,917  881,568  919,734  968,969  1,005,476
Equity investments  88,239  91,882  90,731  87,808  87,365
Restricted equity investments, at cost  119,503  129,329  142,398  106,538  102,172
Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan credit losses  11,059,275  10,970,666  10,489,852  10,119,781  10,058,072
Deposits  11,155,916  10,964,405  10,435,994  10,232,442  10,177,023
Federal Home Loan Bank advances  1,180,179  1,397,179  1,705,585  938,687  891,021
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase from customers and other borrowings  322,767  309,667  263,007  259,509  262,940
Total stockholders’ equity  1,669,368  1,662,550  1,653,427  1,643,680  1,709,117


  For the Three Months Ended,
  March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,
   2026   2025  2025   2025  2025 
Selected Operating Data:          
Interest income $168,291  $171,732 $162,194  $154,825 $153,703 
Interest expense  71,844   76,454  71,537   67,189  67,051 
Net interest income  96,447   95,278  90,657   87,636  86,652 
Provision for credit losses  2,738   3,700  4,092   3,039  5,340 
Net interest income after provision for credit losses  93,709   91,578  86,565   84,597  81,312 
Other income (excluding equity investments)  7,102   9,181  12,311   11,245  11,048 
Net (loss) gain on equity investments  (354)  230  (7)  488  205 
Operating expenses (excluding non-core operations)  69,125   71,227  72,390   71,474  64,294 
Restructuring charges  128   7,379  4,147      
Credit risk transfer execution expense     1,283        
FDIC special assessment release       (210)     
Merger-related expenses  4,150   4,253        
Income before provision for income taxes  27,054   16,847  22,542   24,856  28,271 
Provision for income taxes  6,548   3,754  5,156   5,771  6,808 
Net income  20,506   13,093  17,386   19,085  21,463 
Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest       56   39  (46)
Net income attributable to OceanFirst Financial Corp. $20,506  $13,093 $17,330  $19,046 $21,509 
Net income available to common stockholders $20,506  $13,093 $17,330  $16,200 $20,505 
Diluted earnings per share $0.36  $0.23 $0.30  $0.28 $0.35 
Net accretion/amortization of purchase accounting adjustments included in net interest income $59  $222 $510  $420 $219 


  At or For the Three Months Ended
  March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,
  2026  2025  2025  2025  2025 
Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data(1) (2):          
Performance Ratios (Annualized):          
Return on average assets(3) 0.57% 0.36% 0.51% 0.49% 0.62%
Return on average tangible assets(3) (4) 0.59  0.38  0.53  0.51  0.65 
Return on average stockholders’ equity(3) 4.95  3.12  4.15  3.86  4.85 
Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity(3) (4) 7.22  4.57  6.13  5.66  7.05 
Return on average tangible common equity(3) (4) 7.22  4.57  6.13  5.66  7.40 
Stockholders’ equity to total assets 11.47  11.42  11.54  12.33  12.84 
Tangible stockholders’ equity to tangible assets(4) 8.15  8.09  8.12  8.67  9.19 
Tangible common equity to tangible assets(4) 8.15  8.09  8.12  8.67  8.76 
Net interest rate spread 2.44  2.36  2.36  2.37  2.35 
Net interest margin 2.93  2.87  2.91  2.91  2.90 
Operating expenses to average assets 2.05  2.33  2.23  2.16  1.96 
Efficiency ratio(5) 71.13  80.37  74.13  71.93  65.67 
Loan-to-deposit ratio 99.70  100.60  101.20  99.50  99.50 


  At or For the Three Months Ended
  March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,
   2026   2025   2025   2025   2025 
Trust and Asset Management:          
Wealth assets under administration and management (“AUA/M”) $142,962  $142,030  $143,708  $141,921  $149,106 
Nest Egg AUA/M  469,586   485,606   463,906   462,664   453,803 
Total AUA/M  612,548   627,636   607,614   604,585   602,909 
Per Share Data:          
Cash dividends per common share $0.20  $0.20  $0.20  $0.20  $0.20 
Book value per common share at end of period  28.98   28.97   28.81   28.64   29.27 
Tangible book value per common share at end of period(4)  19.86   19.79   19.52   19.34   19.16 
Common shares outstanding at end of period  57,600,069   57,390,569   57,388,603   57,383,975   58,383,525 
Preferred shares outstanding at end of period              57,370 
Number of full-service customer facilities:  41   41   40   40   39 
Quarterly Average Balances          
Total securities $2,282,663  $2,339,646  $1,990,917  $1,917,114  $2,003,206 
Loans receivable, net  10,992,163   10,724,240   10,278,610   10,036,785   10,013,383 
Total interest-earning assets  13,357,862   13,157,360   12,363,997   12,065,530   12,112,028 
Total goodwill and intangibles  526,228   529,006   533,835   534,734   535,657 
Total assets  14,550,698   14,337,776   13,551,194   13,248,073   13,311,893 
Time deposits  2,372,824   2,270,671   2,105,734   2,175,564   1,916,109 
Total deposits (including non-interest-bearing deposits)  11,076,407   11,122,681   10,263,523   10,176,895   10,030,051 
Total borrowings  1,621,709   1,350,390   1,432,196   1,201,878   1,343,757 
Total interest-bearing liabilities  10,966,327   10,717,860   9,975,062   9,739,728   9,775,836 
Non-interest bearing deposits  1,731,789   1,755,211   1,720,657   1,639,045   1,597,972 
Stockholders' equity  1,678,482   1,665,201   1,655,893   1,682,647   1,715,134 
Tangible stockholders’ equity(4)  1,152,254   1,136,195   1,122,058   1,147,913   1,179,477 
           
Quarterly Yields and Costs          
Total securities  3.96%  4.10%  3.83%  3.82%  3.99%
Loans receivable, net  5.34   5.43   5.49   5.41   5.37 
Total interest-earning assets  5.10   5.19   5.21   5.14   5.13 
Time deposits  3.55   3.68   3.73   3.74   3.91 
Total cost of deposits (including non-interest-bearing deposits)  1.97   2.13   2.06   2.06   2.06 
Total borrowed funds  4.54   4.95   5.07   4.98   4.83 
Total interest-bearing liabilities  2.66   2.83   2.85   2.77   2.78 
Net interest spread  2.44   2.36   2.36   2.37   2.35 
Net interest margin  2.93   2.87   2.91   2.91   2.90 


(1)With the exception of end of quarter ratios, all ratios are based on average daily balances.
(2)Performance ratios for each period are presented on a GAAP basis and include non-core operations. Refer to “Other Items - Non-GAAP Reconciliation.”
(3)Ratios for each period are based on net income available to common stockholders.
(4)Tangible stockholders’ equity and tangible assets exclude goodwill and other intangibles. Tangible common equity (also referred to as “tangible book value”) excludes goodwill, intangibles and preferred equity. Refer to “Other Items - Non-GAAP Reconciliation.”
(5)Efficiency ratio represents the ratio of operating expenses to the aggregate of other income and net interest income.


OceanFirst Financial Corp.
OTHER ITEMS
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION

  For the Three Months Ended
  March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,
   2026   2025   2025   2025   2025 
Core Earnings:          
Net income available to common stockholders(GAAP) $20,506  $13,093  $17,330  $16,200  $20,505 
Adjustments to exclude the impact of non-recurring and non-core items:          
Net loss (gain) on equity investments  354   (230)  7   (488)  (205)
Restructuring charges  128   7,379   4,147       
Credit risk transfer execution expense     1,283          
FDIC special assessment release        (210)      
Merger-related expenses  4,150   4,253          
Income tax (benefit) expense on items  (806)  (2,254)  (926)  115   49 
Loss on redemption of preferred stock           1,842    
Core earnings(Non-GAAP) $24,332  $23,524  $20,348  $17,669  $20,349 
Income tax expense $6,548  $3,754  $5,156  $5,771  $6,808 
Provision for credit losses  2,738   3,700   4,092   3,039   5,340 
Less: income tax (benefit) expense on non-core items  (806)  (2,254)  (926)  115   49 
Core earnings PTPP(Non-GAAP) $34,424  $33,232  $30,522  $26,364  $32,448 
Core earnings diluted earnings per share $0.43  $0.41  $0.36  $0.31  $0.35 
Core earnings PTPP diluted earnings per share $0.60  $0.58  $0.54  $0.46  $0.56 
           
Core Ratios (Annualized):          
Return on average assets  0.68%  0.65%  0.60%  0.53%  0.62%
Return on average tangible stockholders’ equity  8.56   8.21   7.19   6.17   7.00 
Return on average tangible common equity  8.56   8.21   7.19   6.17   7.34 
Efficiency ratio  66.76   68.19   70.30   72.28   65.81 


  March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,
   2026   2025   2025   2025   2025 
Tangible Equity:          
Total stockholders' equity $1,669,368  $1,662,550  $1,653,427  $1,643,680  $1,709,117 
Less:          
Goodwill  517,481   517,481   523,308   523,308   523,308 
Intangibles  8,198   9,046   9,934   10,834   11,740 
Tangible stockholders' equity  1,143,689   1,136,023   1,120,185   1,109,538   1,174,069 
Less:          
Preferred stock              55,527 
Tangible common equity $1,143,689  $1,136,023  $1,120,185  $1,109,538  $1,118,542 
           
Tangible Assets:          
Total assets $14,556,336  $14,564,317  $14,324,664  $13,327,847  $13,309,278 
Less:          
Goodwill  517,481   517,481   523,308   523,308   523,308 
Intangibles  8,198   9,046   9,934   10,834   11,740 
Tangible assets $14,030,657  $14,037,790  $13,791,422  $12,793,705  $12,774,230 
           
Tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets  8.15%  8.09%  8.12%  8.67%  9.19%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets  8.15%  8.09%  8.12%  8.67%  8.76%


Company Contact:

Patrick S. Barrett
Chief Financial Officer
OceanFirst Financial Corp.
Tel: (732) 240-4500, ext. 27507
Email: pbarrett@oceanfirst.com 


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