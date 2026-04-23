USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. Delivers Record Quarter: $0.51 diluted EPS, up 33% over prior year; ROAA 1.34%, ROAE 17.07%, and 22% Year‑Over‑Year Net Income Growth

MIAMI, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: USCB), the holding company for U.S. Century Bank (the “Bank”), reported net income of $9.4 million or $0.51 per fully diluted share for the three months ended March 31, 2026, compared with net income of $7.7 million or $0.38 per fully diluted share for the same period in 2025.

“The Company delivered a record quarter driven by strong core earnings performance and disciplined balance sheet execution. Diluted earnings per share reached a record $0.51, while quarterly ROAA increased to 1.34%. Net income increased 22% year-over-year, supported by 15.3% growth in net interest income, reflecting effective asset deployment and continued margin resilience. Credit quality remained strong, underscoring the strength of the Company’s underwriting standards and risk management framework,” said Luis de la Aguilera, Chairman, President, and CEO.

Unless otherwise stated, all percentage comparisons in the bullet points below are calculated at or for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 compared to at or for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 and annualized where appropriate.

Profitability

Annualized return on average assets for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 was 1.34% compared to 1.19% for the first quarter of 2025.





Annualized return on average stockholders’ equity for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 was 17.07% compared to 14.15% for the first quarter of 2025.





The efficiency ratio for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 was 52.34% compared to 52.79% for the first quarter of 2025.





Net interest margin for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 was 3.27% compared to 3.10% for the first quarter of 2025.





Net interest income before provision for credit losses was $22.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, an increase of $2.9 million or 15.3% compared to $19.1 million for the same period in 2025.





The Company recognized a $619 thousand income tax benefit in the first quarter of 2026 due to an adjustment to the deferred tax asset calculation from 2025.





Balance Sheet

Total assets were $2.8 billion at March 31, 2026, representing an increase of $168.4 million or 6.3% from $2.7 billion at March 31, 2025.





Total loans held for investment were $2.2 billion at March 31, 2026, representing an increase of $204.8 million or 10.1% from $2.0 billion at March 31, 2025.





Total deposits were $2.5 billion at March 31, 2026, representing an increase of $184.0 million or 8.0% from $2.3 billion at March 31, 2025.





Total stockholders’ equity was $223.2 million at March 31, 2026, representing a decrease of $1.8 million or 0.8% from $225.1 million at March 31, 2025. Total stockholders’ equity included accumulated other comprehensive loss of $31.3 million at March 31, 2026 compared to accumulated other comprehensive loss of $41.1 million at March 31, 2025. The decrease in total stockholders’ equity was driven primarily by the repurchase of 2.0 million shares of Class A common stock conducted in September 2025 as previously disclosed.





Asset Quality

The allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) increased by $1.4 million to $26.1 million at March 31, 2026 from $24.7 million at March 31, 2025.





The ACL represented 1.16% of total loans at March 31, 2026 and 1.22% of total loans at March 31, 2025.





The provision for credit loss was $801 thousand for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, an increase of $120 thousand compared to $681 thousand for the same period in 2025.





The ratio of non-performing loans to total loans was 0.16% for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 and 0.20% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. Non-performing loans totaled $3.6 million at March 31, 2026 and $4.2 million at March 31, 2025.





Non-interest Income and Non-interest Expense

Non-interest income was $4.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026, an increase of $434 thousand or 11.7% compared to $3.7 million for the same period in 2025.





Non-interest expense was $13.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026, an increase of $1.7 million or 13.8% compared to $12.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025.





Capital

On April 20, 2026, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.125 per share of the Company’s Class A common stock. The dividend will be paid on June 5, 2026 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 15, 2026.





As of March 31, 2026, total risk-based capital ratios for the Company and the Bank were 14.09% and 13.96%, respectively, well in excess of regulatory requirements (only applicable to the Bank currently).





Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP financial measure) was $12.23 at March 31, 2026, representing an increase of $1.00 or 8.9% from $11.23 at March 31, 2025. At March 31, 2026, tangible book value per common share was negatively affected by ($1.72) per share due to an accumulated other comprehensive loss of $31.3 million mostly due to changes in the market value of the Company’s available for sale securities. At March 31, 2025, tangible book value per common share was negatively affected by ($2.05) per share due to an accumulated other comprehensive loss of $41.1 million.





Conference Call and Webcast

The Company will host a conference call on Friday, April 24, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s unaudited financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2026. To access the conference call, dial (833) 816-1416 (U.S. toll-free) and ask to join the USCB Financial Holdings Call.

Additionally, interested parties can listen to a live webcast of the call in the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website at www.uscentury.com. An archived version of the webcast will be available in the same location shortly after the live call has ended.

About USCB Financial Holdings, Inc.

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. is the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank. Established in 2002, U.S. Century Bank is one of the largest community banks headquartered in Miami, and one of the largest community banks in the State of Florida. U.S. Century Bank is rated 5-Stars by BauerFinancial, the nation’s leading independent bank rating firm. U.S. Century Bank offers customers a wide range of financial products and services and supports numerous community organizations, including the Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce, the South Florida Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, and ChamberSouth. For more information about us or to find a banking center near you, please call (305) 715-5200 or visit www.uscentury.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This earnings release may contain statements that are not historical in nature and are intended to be, and are hereby identified as, forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provided by Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are those that are not historical facts. The words “may,” “will,” “anticipate,” “could,” “should,” “would,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “expect,” “aim,” “plan,” “estimate,” “seek,” “continue,” and “intend,”, the negative of these terms, as well as other similar words and expressions of the future, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements related to our projected growth, anticipated future financial performance, and management’s long-term performance goals, as well as statements relating to the anticipated effects on our results of operations and financial condition from expected or potential developments or events, or business and growth strategies, including anticipated internal growth and potential future additional balance sheet restructuring.

These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to:

the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which we conduct operations;

our ability to successfully manage interest rate risk, credit risk, liquidity risk, and other risks inherent to our industry;

the accuracy of our financial statement estimates and assumptions, including the estimates used for our allowance for credit losses and deferred tax asset valuation allowance;

the efficiency and effectiveness of our internal control procedures and processes;

our ability to comply with the extensive laws and regulations to which we are subject, including the laws for each jurisdiction where we operate;

adverse changes or conditions in capital and financial markets, including actual or potential stresses in the banking industry;

deposit attrition and the level of our uninsured deposits;

legislative or regulatory changes, including the enactment of the One Big Beautiful Bill and changes in accounting principles, policies, practices or guidelines, including the on-going effects of the Current Expected Credit Losses (“CECL”) standard;

the lack of a significantly diversified loan portfolio and our concentration in the South Florida market, including the risks of geographic, depositor, and industry concentrations, including our concentration in loans secured by real estate, in particular, commercial real estate;

the effects of climate change;

the concentration of ownership of our common stock;

fluctuations in the price of our common stock;

our ability to fund or access the capital markets at attractive rates and terms and manage our growth, both organic growth as well as growth through other means, such as future acquisitions;

inflation, interest rate, unemployment rate, and market and monetary fluctuations;

the effects of potential new or increased tariffs, retaliatory tariffs and trade restrictions;

the impact of international hostilities and geopolitical events;

increased competition and its effect on the pricing of our products and services as well as our interest rate spread and net interest margin;

the loss of key employees;

the effectiveness of our risk management strategies, including operational risks, including, but not limited to, client, employee, or third-party fraud and security breaches; and

other risks described in this earnings release and other filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).





All forward-looking statements are necessarily only estimates of future results, and there can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from expectations. Therefore, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Further, forward-looking statements included in this earnings release are made only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, unless required to do so under the federal securities laws. You should also review the risk factors described in the reports the Company has filed or will file with the SEC.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This earnings release includes financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). This financial information includes certain operating performance measures. Management has included these non-GAAP measures because it believes these measures may provide useful supplemental information for evaluating the Company’s operations and underlying performance trends. Further, management uses these measures in managing and evaluating the Company’s business and intends to refer to them in discussions about our operations and performance. Operating performance measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative to or substitute for, measures determined in accordance with GAAP, and are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP measures that may be presented by other companies. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures can be found in the ‘Non-GAAP Reconciliation Tables’ included in the exhibits to this earnings release.

All numbers included in this press release are unaudited unless otherwise noted.

Contacts:

Investor Relations

InvestorRelations@uscentury.com

Media Relations

Martha Guerra-Kattou

MGuerra@uscentury.com





USCB FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2026 2025 Interest income: Loans, including fees $ 32,789 $ 30,245 Investment securities 3,411 3,024 Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions 832 709 Total interest income 37,032 33,978 Interest expense: Interest-bearing checking deposits 310 338 Savings and money market deposits 8,133 9,335 Time deposits 4,700 3,918 FHLB advances 1,040 1,272 Subordinated notes 801 - Total interest expense 14,984 14,863 Net interest income before provision for credit losses 22,048 19,115 Provision for credit losses 801 681 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 21,247 18,434 Non-interest income: Service fees 3,100 2,331 Gain on sale of securities available for sale, net 14 - Gain on sale of loans held for sale, net 106 525 Other non-interest income 930 860 Total non-interest income 4,150 3,716 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 8,570 7,636 Occupancy 1,316 1,284 Regulatory assessments and fees 484 421 Consulting and legal fees 561 193 Network and information technology services 560 505 Other operating expense 2,220 2,013 Total non-interest expense 13,711 12,052 Income before income tax expense 11,686 10,098 Income tax expense 2,335 2,440 Net income $ 9,351 $ 7,658 Per share information: Net income per common share, basic $ 0.51 $ 0.38 Net income per common share, diluted $ 0.51 $ 0.38 Cash dividends declared $ 0.125 $ 0.10 Weighted average shares outstanding: Common shares, basic 18,214,041 20,020,933 Common shares, diluted 18,454,006 20,319,535





USCB FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) As of or For the Three Months Ended 3/31/2026 12/31/2025 9/30/2025 6/30/2025 3/31/2025 Income statement data: Net interest income before provision for credit losses $ 22,048 $ 22,207 $ 21,274 $ 21,034 $ 19,115 Provision for credit losses 801 480 105 1,031 681 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 21,247 21,727 21,169 20,003 18,434 Service fees 3,100 2,209 2,661 2,402 2,331 Gain (loss) on sale of securities available for sale, net 14 (7,498 ) (28 ) - - Gain on sale of loans held for sale, net 106 197 128 151 525 Other non-interest income 930 914 923 817 860 Total non-interest income 4,150 (4,178 ) 3,684 3,370 3,716 Salaries and employee benefits 8,570 8,668 7,909 7,954 7,636 Occupancy 1,316 1,327 1,382 1,337 1,284 Regulatory assessments and fees 484 443 377 396 421 Consulting and legal fees 561 900 585 263 193 Network and information technology services 560 599 656 564 505 Other operating expense 2,220 2,338 2,139 2,120 2,013 Total non-interest expense 13,711 14,275 13,048 12,634 12,052 Net income before income tax expense 11,686 3,274 11,805 10,739 10,098 Income tax expense 2,335 1,911 2,866 2,599 2,440 Net income $ 9,351 $ 1,363 $ 8,939 $ 8,140 $ 7,658 Per share information: Net income per common share, basic $ 0.51 $ 0.08 $ 0.46 $ 0.41 $ 0.38 Net income per common share, diluted $ 0.51 $ 0.07 $ 0.45 $ 0.40 $ 0.38 Cash dividends declared $ 0.125 $ 0.10 $ 0.10 $ 0.10 $ 0.10 Balance sheet data (at period-end): Cash and cash equivalents $ 78,963 $ 38,477 $ 56,811 $ 54,819 $ 97,984 Securities available-for-sale $ 277,160 $ 307,490 $ 324,179 $ 285,382 $ 275,139 Securities held-to-maturity $ 149,931 $ 153,941 $ 156,365 $ 158,740 $ 161,790 Total securities $ 427,091 $ 461,431 $ 480,544 $ 444,122 $ 436,929 Loans held for investment(1) $ 2,241,051 $ 2,189,257 $ 2,130,966 $ 2,113,318 $ 2,036,212 Allowance for credit losses $ (26,102 ) $ (25,500 ) $ (24,964 ) $ (24,933 ) $ (24,740 ) Total assets $ 2,845,735 $ 2,791,540 $ 2,767,945 $ 2,719,474 $ 2,677,382 Non-interest-bearing demand deposits $ 620,714 $ 583,860 $ 584,240 $ 584,895 $ 605,489 Interest-bearing deposits $ 1,872,866 $ 1,761,220 $ 1,871,374 $ 1,750,766 $ 1,704,080 Total deposits $ 2,493,580 $ 2,345,080 $ 2,455,614 $ 2,335,661 $ 2,309,569 FHLB advances $ 53,000 $ 158,250 $ 11,000 $ 108,000 $ 108,000 Subordinated notes $ 39,338 $ 39,300 $ 39,262 $ - $ - Total liabilities $ 2,622,489 $ 2,574,357 $ 2,558,850 $ 2,487,891 $ 2,452,294 Total stockholders' equity $ 223,246 $ 217,183 $ 209,095 $ 231,583 $ 225,088 Capital ratios:(2) Leverage ratio 8.61 % 8.46 % 8.47 % 9.72 % 9.61 % Common equity tier 1 capital 11.09 % 10.92 % 11.17 % 12.52 % 12.48 % Tier 1 risk-based capital 11.09 % 10.92 % 11.17 % 12.52 % 12.48 % Total risk-based capital 14.09 % 13.91 % 14.20 % 13.73 % 13.72 % (1) Loan amounts include deferred fees/costs. (2) Reflects the Company's regulatory capital ratios which are provided for informational purposes only; as a small bank holding company, the Company is not subject to regulatory capital requirements. The Bank's total risk-based capital at March 31, 2026 was 13.96%.





USCB FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. AVERAGE BALANCES, RATIOS, AND OTHER DATA (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands) As of or For the Three Months Ended 3/31/2026 12/31/2025 9/30/2025 6/30/2025 3/31/2025 Average balance sheet data: Cash and cash equivalents $ 112,107 $ 82,338 $ 139,389 $ 71,388 $ 82,610 Securities available-for-sale $ 295,065 $ 332,356 $ 299,892 $ 281,840 $ 265,154 Securities held-to-maturity $ 152,144 $ 155,269 $ 157,702 $ 160,443 $ 163,510 Total securities $ 447,209 $ 487,625 $ 457,594 $ 442,283 $ 428,664 Loans held for investment(1) $ 2,177,734 $ 2,130,898 $ 2,099,043 $ 2,057,445 $ 1,986,856 Total assets $ 2,834,717 $ 2,799,863 $ 2,798,115 $ 2,677,198 $ 2,606,593 Interest-bearing deposits $ 1,842,283 $ 1,857,218 $ 1,887,545 $ 1,710,568 $ 1,652,147 Non-interest-bearing demand deposits $ 584,784 $ 595,969 $ 569,522 $ 580,121 $ 563,040 Total deposits $ 2,427,067 $ 2,453,187 $ 2,457,067 $ 2,290,689 $ 2,215,187 FHLB advances $ 110,045 $ 51,462 $ 40,065 $ 116,527 $ 138,944 Subordinated notes $ 39,313 $ 39,287 $ 26,029 $ - $ - Total liabilities $ 2,612,491 $ 2,587,470 $ 2,572,799 $ 2,448,706 $ 2,387,088 Total stockholders' equity $ 222,226 $ 212,393 $ 225,316 $ 228,492 $ 219,505 Performance ratios: Return on average assets(2) 1.34 % 0.19 % 1.27 % 1.22 % 1.19 % Return on average equity(2) 17.07 % 2.55 % 15.74 % 14.29 % 14.15 % Net interest margin(2) 3.27 % 3.27 % 3.14 % 3.28 % 3.10 % Non-interest income to average assets(2) 0.59 % (0.59 )% 0.52 % 0.50 % 0.58 % Non-interest expense to average assets(2) 1.96 % 2.02 % 1.85 % 1.89 % 1.88 % Efficiency ratio(3) 52.34 % 79.18 % 52.28 % 51.77 % 52.79 % Loans by type (at period end):(4) Residential real estate $ 346,917 $ 307,692 $ 316,557 $ 307,020 $ 301,164 Commercial real estate $ 1,259,642 $ 1,244,835 $ 1,226,121 $ 1,206,621 $ 1,150,129 Commercial and industrial $ 291,333 $ 295,548 $ 269,430 $ 263,966 $ 256,326 Correspondent banks $ 128,722 $ 127,968 $ 104,598 $ 110,155 $ 103,026 Consumer and other $ 207,794 $ 207,215 $ 207,939 $ 218,426 $ 218,711 Asset quality data: Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.16 % 1.16 % 1.17 % 1.18 % 1.22 % Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans 717 % 813 % 1906 % 1825 % 595 % Total non-performing loans(5) $ 3,640 $ 3,138 $ 1,310 $ 1,366 $ 4,156 Non-performing loans to total loans 0.16 % 0.14 % 0.06 % 0.06 % 0.20 % Non-performing assets to total assets(5) 0.13 % 0.11 % 0.05 % 0.05 % 0.16 % Net charge-offs (recoveries of) to average loans(2) (0.00 )% (0.00 )% (0.00 )% 0.14 % 0.00 % Net charge-offs (recovery) of credit losses $ (4 ) $ (11 ) $ (4 ) $ 702 $ 2 Interest rates and yields:(2) Loans held for investment 6.11 % 6.16 % 6.21 % 6.23 % 6.17 % Investment securities 3.05 % 3.01 % 3.03 % 3.06 % 2.81 % Total interest-earning assets 5.49 % 5.54 % 5.56 % 5.64 % 5.51 % Deposits(6) 2.20 % 2.28 % 2.53 % 2.46 % 2.49 % FHLB advances 3.83 % 3.91 % 3.73 % 3.72 % 3.71 % Subordinated notes 8.26 % 8.09 % 6.16 % - - Total interest-bearing liabilities 3.05 % 3.14 % 3.34 % 3.32 % 3.37 % Other information: Full-time equivalent employees 211 204 206 203 201 (1) Loan amounts include deferred fees/costs. (2) Annualized. (3) Efficiency ratio is defined as total non-interest expense divided by sum of net interest income and total non-interest income. (4) Loan amounts exclude deferred fees/costs. (5) The amounts for total non-performing loans and total non-performing assets are the same at the dates presented since there was no other real estate owned (OREO) recorded at any of the dates presented. (6) Reflects effect of non-interest-bearing deposits.





USCB FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. NET INTEREST MARGIN (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2026

2025

Average

Balance Interest Yield/Rate(1) Average

Balance Interest Yield/Rate(1) Assets Interest-earning assets: Loans held for investment(2) $ 2,177,734 $ 32,789 6.11 % $ 1,986,856 $ 30,245 6.17 % Investment securities(3) 454,262 3,411 3.05 % 436,935 3,024 2.81 % Other interest-earning assets 105,457 832 3.20 % 75,182 709 3.82 % Total interest-earning assets 2,737,453 37,032 5.49 % 2,498,973 33,978 5.51 % Non-interest-earning assets 97,264 107,620 Total assets $ 2,834,717 $ 2,606,593 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing checking deposits $ 52,099 310 2.41 % $ 53,611 338 2.56 % Saving and money market deposits 1,256,418 8,133 2.63 % 1,199,027 9,335 3.16 % Time deposits 533,766 4,700 3.57 % 399,509 3,918 3.98 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,842,283 13,143 2.89 % 1,652,147 13,591 3.34 % FHLB advances 110,045 1,040 3.83 % 138,944 1,272 3.71 % Subordinated notes 39,313 801 8.26 % - - - % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,991,641 14,984 3.05 % 1,791,091 14,863 3.37 % Non-interest-bearing demand deposits 584,784 563,040 Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 36,066 32,957 Total liabilities 2,612,491 2,387,088 Stockholders' equity 222,226 219,505 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,834,717 $ 2,606,593 Net interest income $ 22,048 $ 19,115 Net interest spread(4) 2.44 % 2.14 % Net interest margin(5) 3.27 % 3.10 % (1) Annualized. (2) Average loan balances include non-accrual loans. Interest income on loans includes accretion of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs. (3) At fair value except for securities held to maturity. This amount includes FHLB stock. (4) Net interest spread is the average yield earned on total interest-earning assets minus the average rate paid on total interest-bearing liabilities. (5) Net interest margin is the ratio of net interest income to total interest-earning assets.





USCB FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands) As of or For the Three Months Ended 3/31/2026 12/31/2025 9/30/2025 6/30/2025 3/31/2025 Pre-tax pre-provision ("PTPP") income:(1) Net income $ 9,351 $ 1,363 $ 8,939 $ 8,140 $ 7,658 Plus: Income tax expense 2,335 1,911 2,866 2,599 2,440 Plus: Provision for credit losses 801 480 105 1,031 681 PTPP income $ 12,487 $ 3,754 $ 11,910 $ 11,770 $ 10,779 PTPP return on average assets:(1) PTPP income $ 12,487 $ 3,754 $ 11,910 $ 11,770 $ 10,779 Average assets $ 2,834,717 $ 2,799,863 $ 2,798,115 $ 2,677,198 $ 2,606,593 PTPP return on average assets(2) 1.79 % 0.53 % 1.69 % 1.76 % 1.68 % Operating net income:(1) Net income $ 9,351 $ 1,363 $ 8,939 $ 8,140 $ 7,658 Less: Net gains (losses) on sale of securities 14 (7,498 ) (28 ) - - Less: Tax effect on sale of securities (4 ) 1,900 7 - - Plus: Tax (benefit) liability expense from prior periods (619 ) (3) 1,096 (4) - - - Operating net income $ 8,722 $ 8,057 $ 8,960 $ 8,140 $ 7,658 Operating return on average assets:(1) Operating net income $ 8,722 $ 8,057 $ 8,960 $ 8,140 $ 7,658 Average assets $ 2,834,717 $ 2,799,863 $ 2,798,115 $ 2,677,198 $ 2,606,593 Operating net income return on average assets(2) 1.25 % 1.14 % 1.27 % 1.22 % 1.19 % Operating return on average equity:(1) Operating net income $ 8,722 $ 8,057 $ 8,960 $ 8,140 $ 7,658 Average equity $ 222,226 $ 212,393 $ 225,316 $ 228,492 $ 219,505 Operating net income return on average equity(2) 15.92 % 15.05 % 15.78 % 14.29 % 14.15 % Operating revenue:(1) Net interest income $ 22,048 $ 22,207 $ 21,274 $ 21,034 $ 19,115 Non-interest income 4,150 (4,178 ) 3,684 3,370 3,716 Less: Net gains (losses) on sale of securities 14 (7,498 ) (28 ) - - Operating revenue $ 26,184 $ 25,527 $ 24,986 $ 24,404 $ 22,831 Operating efficiency ratio:(1) Total non-interest expense $ 13,711 $ 14,275 $ 13,048 $ 12,634 $ 12,052 Operating revenue $ 26,184 $ 25,527 $ 24,986 $ 24,404 $ 22,831 Operating efficiency ratio 52.36 % 55.92 % 52.22 % 51.77 % 52.79 % (1) The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measurements are key indicators of the ongoing earnings power of the Company. (2) Annualized. (3) The Company recognized a $619 thousand income tax benefit in first quarter of 2026 due to an adjustment to the deferred tax asset calculation from 2025. (4) State tax liability expenses for 2024 and for the first three quarters of 2025 were recognized during the fourth quarter of 2025. The state tax expense is related to taxes due on interest income on loans whose collateral are located outside of the State of Florida.



