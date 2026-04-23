Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Announces Results For The Quarter and Period Ended March 31, 2026

 | Source: Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Glacier Bancorp, Inc.

1st Quarter 2026 Highlights:

  • Net income was $82.1 million for the current quarter, an increase of $18.4 million, or 29 percent, from the prior quarter net income of $63.8 million and an increase of $27.6 million, or 51 percent, from the prior year first quarter net income of $54.6 million.
  • Diluted earnings per share for the current quarter was $0.63 per share, an increase of $0.14 per share, or 29 percent, from the prior quarter diluted earnings per share of $0.49 and an increase of $0.15 per share, or 31 percent, from the prior year first quarter diluted earnings per share of $0.48.
  • Diluted operating earnings per share1 for the current quarter was $0.70 per share, an increase of $0.01 per share, or 1 percent, from the prior quarter diluted operating earnings per share of $0.69 and an increase of $0.23 per share, or 49 percent, from the prior year first quarter diluted operating earnings per share of $0.47.
  • The loan portfolio of $21.034 billion at March 31, 2026 increased $106 million, or 2 percent annualized, from the prior quarter.
  • Total deposits of $24.742 billion at March 31, 2026 increased $151 million, or 2 percent annualized, from the prior quarter.
  • Non-interest bearing deposits of $7.427 billion at March 31, 2026 increased $113 million, or 6 percent annualized, from the prior quarter.
  • The net interest margin as a percentage of earning assets, on a tax-equivalent basis, for the current quarter was 3.80 percent, an increase of 22 basis points from the prior quarter net interest margin of 3.58 percent and an increase of 76 basis points from the prior year first quarter net interest margin of 3.04 percent.
  • The loan yield of 6.16 percent in the current quarter increased 7 basis points from the prior quarter loan yield of 6.09 percent and increased 39 basis points from the prior year first quarter loan yield of 5.77 percent.
  • The total earning asset yield of 5.11 percent in the current quarter increased 11 basis points from the prior quarter earning asset yield of 5.00 percent and increased 50 basis points from the prior year first quarter earning asset yield of 4.61 percent.
  • The total cost of funding (including non-interest bearing deposits) of 1.40 percent in the current quarter decreased 12 basis points from the prior quarter total cost of funding of 1.52 percent and decreased 28 basis points from the prior year first quarter total cost of funding of 1.68 percent.
  • The Company completed the core system conversion of Guaranty Bancshares, Inc., the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. (collectively, “Guaranty”). Guaranty was acquired on October 1, 2025 with total assets of $3.357 billion.
  • The Company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share. The Company has declared 164 consecutive quarterly dividends and has increased the dividend 49 times.

Financial Summary  

 At or for the Three Months ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share and market data)Mar 31,
2026		 Dec 31,
2025		 Mar 31,
2025
Operating results     
Net income$82,144  63,779  54,568 
Basic earnings per share$0.63  0.49  0.48 
Diluted earnings per share$0.63  0.49  0.48 
Operating diluted earnings per share 1$0.70  0.69  0.47 
Dividends declared per share$0.33  0.33  0.33 
Market value per share     
Closing$44.67  44.05  44.22 
High$53.99  49.56  52.81 
Low$41.87  39.90  43.18 
Selected ratios and other data     
Number of common stock shares outstanding 130,124,378  129,971,712  113,517,944 
Average outstanding shares - basic 130,052,858  129,950,587  113,451,199 
Average outstanding shares - diluted 130,242,765  130,145,104  113,546,365 
Return on average assets (annualized) 1.05% 0.78% 0.80%
Return on average equity (annualized) 7.82% 6.05% 6.77%
Efficiency ratio 63.05% 61.04% 65.49%
Loan to deposit ratio 85.18% 85.26% 83.64%
Number of full time equivalent employees 4,139  4,087  3,457 
Number of locations 282  281  227 
Number of ATMs 337  337  286 

______________________________

1Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. Supplemental “Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations” tables are provided to reconcile the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.
  

KALISPELL, Mont., April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: GBCI) reported net income of $82.1 million for the current quarter, an increase of $18.4 million, or 29 percent, from the prior quarter net income of $63.8 million and an increase of $27.6 million, or 51 percent, from the prior year first quarter net income of $54.6 million. Diluted earnings per share for the current quarter was $0.63 per share, an increase of $0.14 per share, or 29 percent, from the prior quarter diluted earnings per share of $0.49 and an increase of $0.15 per share, or 31 percent, from the prior year first quarter diluted earnings per share of $0.48. Diluted operating earnings per share for the current quarter was $0.70 per share, an increase of $0.01 per share, or 1 percent, from the prior quarter diluted operating earnings per share of $0.69 and an increase of $0.23 per share, or 49 percent, from the prior year first quarter diluted operating earnings per share of $0.47. The current quarter included $8.9 million in acquisition-related expenses and $2.8 million of compensation from acquisition-related employment agreements. “We opened 2026 with strong results, delivering record net income, net interest margin expansion and loan and deposit growth,” said Randy Chesler, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We also completed the Guaranty core systems conversion during the current quarter. This was an important milestone that positions us to capture the full benefits of the acquisition. Our teams remain focused on disciplined growth, delivering operating leverage and creating long-term value for shareholders.”

Asset Summary

       $ Change from
(Dollars in thousands)Mar 31,
2026		 Dec 31,
2025		 Mar 31,
2025		 Dec 31,
2025		 Mar 31,
2025
Cash and cash equivalents$1,385,237  1,235,261  981,485  149,976  403,752 
Debt securities, available-for-sale 3,585,531  4,007,512  4,172,312  (421,981) (586,781)
Debt securities, held-to-maturity 3,058,662  3,110,216  3,261,575  (51,554) (202,913)
Total debt securities 6,644,193  7,117,728  7,433,887  (473,535) (789,694)
Loans receivable 1         
Residential real estate 2,167,860  2,457,907  1,850,079  (290,047) 317,781 
Commercial real estate 13,918,178  13,565,512  10,952,809  352,666  2,965,369 
Other commercial 3,466,863  3,497,829  3,121,477  (30,966) 345,386 
Home equity 1,048,971  977,206  920,132  71,765  128,839 
Other consumer 431,791  429,342  374,021  2,449  57,770 
Loans receivable 21,033,663  20,927,796  17,218,518  105,867  3,815,145 
Allowance for credit losses (255,771) (255,319) (210,400) (452) (45,371)
Loans receivable, net 20,777,892  20,672,477  17,008,118  105,415  3,769,774 
Other assets 2,926,760  2,952,597  2,435,389  (25,837) 491,371 
Total assets$31,734,082  31,978,063  27,858,879  (243,981) 3,875,203 

______________________________

1In connection with the current quarter Guaranty core system conversion, Guaranty loans were reclassified to conform to the Company’s classifications. There were approximately $236 million of loans reclassified from residential loans into other categories, the majority of which were reclassified to commercial real estate loans.
  

The Company continues to maintain a strong cash position of $1.385 billion at March 31, 2026, which was an increase of $150 million, or 12 percent, over the prior quarter and an increase of $404 million, or 41 percent, over the prior year first quarter. Total debt securities of $6.644 billion at March 31, 2026 decreased $474 million, or 7 percent, during the current quarter and decreased $790 million, or 11 percent, from the prior year first quarter. Debt securities represented 21 percent of total assets at March 31, 2026 compared to 22 percent at December 31, 2025 and 27 percent at March 31, 2025.

The loan portfolio of $21.034 billion at March 31, 2026 increased $106 million, or 2 percent annualized, during the current quarter. The loan portfolio increased $3.815 billion, or 22 percent, from the prior year first quarter. Excluding the Bank of Idaho (“BOID”) acquisition on April 30, 2025 and the Guaranty acquisition on October 1, 2025, the loan portfolio organically increased $638 million, or 4 percent, from the prior year first quarter.

Credit Quality Summary

 At or for the
Three Months ended		 At or for the
Year ended		 At or for the
Three Months ended
(Dollars in thousands)Mar 31,
2026		 Dec 31,
2025		 Mar 31,
2025
Allowance for credit losses     
Balance at beginning of period$255,319  206,041  206,041 
Acquisitions   154   
Provision for credit losses 3,514  61,846  6,154 
Charge-offs (4,186) (18,682) (3,897)
Recoveries 1,124  5,960  2,102 
Balance at end of period$255,771  255,319  210,400 
Provision for credit losses     
Loan portfolio$3,514  61,846  6,154 
Unfunded loan commitments 2,550  9,554  1,660 
Total provision for credit losses$6,064  71,400  7,814 
Other real estate owned$1,417  284  1,085 
Other foreclosed assets 193  127  68 
Accruing loans 90 days or more past due 13,470  5,997  5,289 
Non-accrual loans 64,415  62,487  32,896 
Total non-performing assets$79,495  68,895  39,338 
Non-performing assets as a percentage of subsidiary assets 0.25% 0.22% 0.14%
Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of non-performing loans 328% 373% 551%
Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans 1.22% 1.22% 1.22%
Net charge-offs as a percentage of total loans 0.02% 0.06% 0.01%
Accruing loans 30-89 days past due$91,760  78,826  46,458 
U.S. government guarantees included in non-performing assets$8,066  8,733  685 
          

Non-performing assets of $79.5 million at March 31, 2026 increased $10.6 million, or 15 percent, over the prior quarter and increased $40.2 million, or 102 percent, over the prior year first quarter. Early stage delinquencies (accruing loans 30-89 days past due) of $91.8 million at March 31, 2026 increased $12.9 million from the prior quarter and increased $45.3 million from the prior year first quarter. Early stage delinquencies as a percentage of loans at March 31, 2026 were 0.44 percent compared to 0.38 percent for the prior quarter and 0.27 percent for the prior year first quarter and remain at historically low levels for the Company.

The current quarter provision for credit loss expense of $6.1 million included $3.5 million of credit loss expense on loans and $2.6 million of credit loss expense on unfunded loan commitments. The allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) on loans as a percentage of total loans outstanding was 1.22 percent at each of March 31, 2026, December 31, 2025 and March 31, 2025. Loan portfolio growth, composition, average loan size, credit quality considerations, economic forecasts, actual results, and other environmental factors will continue to determine the level of the ACL on loans. 

Credit Quality Trends and Provision for Credit Losses on the Loan Portfolio

(Dollars in thousands)Provision for Credit
Losses Loans		 Net Charge-Offs ACL
as a Percent
of Loans		 Accruing
Loans 30-89
Days Past Due
as a Percent of
Loans		 Non-Performing
Assets to
Total Subsidiary
Assets
First quarter 2026$3,514 $3,062 1.22% 0.44% 0.25%
Fourth quarter 2025 32,491  6,368 1.22% 0.38% 0.22%
Third quarter 2025 5,192  2,914 1.22% 0.21% 0.19%
Second quarter 2025 18,009  1,645 1.22% 0.29% 0.17%
First quarter 2025 6,154  1,795 1.22% 0.27% 0.14%
Fourth quarter 2024 6,041  5,170 1.19% 0.19% 0.10%
Third quarter 2024 6,981  2,766 1.19% 0.33% 0.10%
Second quarter 2024 5,066  2,890 1.19% 0.29% 0.06%
               

Net charge-offs for the current quarter were $3.1 million compared to $6.4 million in the prior quarter and $1.8 million for the prior year first quarter. The current quarter net charge-offs included $2.2 million in deposit overdraft net charge-offs and $896 thousand of net loan charge-offs.

Supplemental information regarding credit quality and identification of the Company’s loan portfolio based on the regulatory classification of loans is provided in the exhibits at the end of this press release. The regulatory classification of loans is based primarily on collateral type while the Company’s loan segments presented herein are based on the purpose of the loan.

Liability Summary

       $ Change from
(Dollars in thousands)Mar 31,
2026		 Dec 31,
2025		 Mar 31,
2025		 Dec 31,
2025		 Mar 31,
2025
Deposits         
Non-interest bearing deposits$7,427,280 7,314,779 6,100,548 112,501  1,326,732 
NOW and DDA accounts 6,217,728 6,236,551 5,676,177 (18,823) 541,551 
Savings accounts 3,193,293 3,158,939 2,896,378 34,354  296,915 
Money market deposit accounts 4,049,361 3,948,201 2,816,874 101,160  1,232,487 
Certificate accounts 3,851,209 3,928,550 3,140,333 (77,341) 710,876 
Core deposits, total 24,738,871 24,587,020 20,630,310 151,851  4,108,561 
Wholesale deposits 3,000 4,076 3,740 (1,076) (740)
Deposits, total 24,741,871 24,591,096 20,634,050 150,775  4,107,821 
Repurchase agreements 2,085,623 2,084,113 1,849,070 1,510  236,553 
Deposits and repurchase agreements, total 26,827,494 26,675,209 22,483,120 152,285  4,344,374 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances  440,000 1,520,000 (440,000) (1,520,000)
Other borrowed funds 51,564 51,473 62,216 91  (10,652)
Finance lease liabilities 31,209 28,808 20,227 2,401  10,982 
Subordinated debentures 188,032 187,492 133,145 540  54,887 
Other liabilities 387,284 381,260 352,563 6,024  34,721 
Total liabilities$27,485,583 27,764,242 24,571,271 (278,659) 2,914,312 
             

Total deposits of $24.7 billion at March 31, 2026 increased $151 million, or 2 percent annualized, during the current quarter and increased $4.108 billion, or 20 percent, from the prior year first quarter. Excluding acquisitions, total deposits organically increased $323 million, or 2 percent, from the prior year first quarter.

Non-interest bearing deposits of $7.427 billion at March 31, 2026 increased $113 million, or 6 percent annualized, from the prior quarter and increased $1.327 billion, or 22 percent, from the prior year first quarter. Excluding acquisitions, total non-interest bearing deposits organically increased $223 million, or 4 percent, from the prior year first quarter. Non-interest bearing deposits represented 30 percent of total deposits at March 31, 2026, December 31, 2025 and March 31, 2025.

The remaining $440 million of Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) advances were paid off during the current quarter. Subordinated debentures of $188 million increased $54.9 million, or 41 percent, from the prior year first quarter as a result of the acquisitions.

Stockholders’ Equity Summary

       $ Change from
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)Mar 31,
2026		 Dec 31,
2025		 Mar 31,
2025		 Dec 31,
2025		 Mar 31,
2025
Common equity$4,424,548  4,380,931  3,550,719  43,617  873,829 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (176,049) (167,110) (263,111) (8,939) 87,062 
Total stockholders’ equity 4,248,499  4,213,821  3,287,608  34,678  960,891 
Goodwill and intangibles, net (1,478,753) (1,483,552) (1,099,229) 4,799  (379,524)
Tangible stockholders’ equity (non-GAAP) 1$2,769,746  2,730,269  2,188,379  39,477  581,367 
Stockholders’ equity to total assets 13.39% 13.18 % 11.80%      
Tangible stockholders’ equity to total tangible assets (non-GAAP) 1 9.15% 8.95% 8.18%      
Book value per common share$32.65  32.42  28.96  0.23  3.69 
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) 1$21.29  21.01  19.28  0.28  2.01 

______________________________

1Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. Supplemental “Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations” tables are provided to reconcile the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.
  

Tangible stockholders’ equity of $2.770 billion at March 31, 2026 increased $39 million, or 1 percent, compared to the prior quarter and was primarily due to earnings retention. Tangible stockholders’ equity increased $581 million, or 27 percent, from the prior year first quarter and was primarily due to $765 million of Company stock issued in connection with the acquisitions of BOID and Guaranty and an $87 million decrease in other comprehensive loss. The increase was partially offset by the increase in goodwill and core deposit intangible associated with the BOID and Guaranty acquisitions. Tangible book value per common share of $21.29 at the current quarter end increased $0.28 per share, or 1 percent, from the prior quarter and increased $2.01 per share, or 10 percent, from the prior year first quarter.

Cash Dividends
On March 25, 2026, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.33 per share. The dividend was payable April 16, 2026 to shareholders of record on April 7, 2026. The dividend was the Company’s 164th consecutive regular dividend. Future cash dividends will depend on a variety of factors, including net income, capital, asset quality, general economic conditions and regulatory considerations.

Operating Results for Three Months Ended March 31, 2026 
Compared to December 31, 2025 and March 31, 2025

Income Summary

 Three Months ended $ Change from
(Dollars in thousands)Mar 31,
2026		 Dec 31,
2025		 Mar 31,
2025		 Dec 31,
2025		 Mar 31,
2025
Net interest income         
Interest income$362,337  372,754  289,925  (10,417) 72,412 
Interest expense 93,660  106,688  99,946  (13,028) (6,286)
Total net interest income 268,677  266,066  189,979  2,611  78,698 
Non-interest income         
Deposit service charges and other fees 15,265  15,904  13,215  (639) 2,050 
Payment services 11,368  12,626  9,328  (1,258) 2,040 
Miscellaneous loan fees and charges 2,279  2,519  1,691  (240) 588 
Gain on sale of loans 5,108  4,594  4,311  514  797 
Gain (loss) on sale of securities          
Other income 4,062  4,804  4,097  (742) (35)
Total non-interest income 38,082  40,447  32,642  (2,365) 5,440 
Total income$306,759  306,513  222,621  246  84,138 
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent) 3.80% 3.58% 3.04%    
Core Net Interest margin (tax-equivalent) (non-GAAP) 1 3.73% 3.51% 2.98%    

______________________________

1Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. Supplemental “Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations” tables are provided to reconcile the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.
  

Net Interest Income
Net interest income of $269 million for the current quarter increased $2.6 million, or 1 percent, from the prior quarter net interest income of $266 million and increased $78.7 million, or 41 percent, from the prior year first quarter net interest income of $190 million. The current quarter interest income of $362 million decreased $10.4 million, or 3 percent, over the prior quarter which primarily resulted from a decrease in debt securities. The current quarter interest income increased $72.4 million, or 25 percent, over the prior year first quarter and was primarily driven by both increased loans and increased interest rates on earning assets. The loan yield of 6.16 percent in the current quarter increased 7 basis points from the prior quarter loan yield of 6.09 percent and increased 39 basis points from the prior year first quarter loan yield of 5.77 percent.

The current quarter interest expense of $93.7 million decreased $13.0 million, or 12 percent, from the prior quarter, primarily due to a decrease in interest rates on deposits and a decrease in higher cost borrowings. The current quarter interest expense decreased $6.3 million, or 6 percent, from the prior year first quarter and was primarily attributable to the decrease in higher cost borrowings. Deposit cost (including non-interest bearing deposits) decreased to 1.20 percent in the current quarter compared to 1.26 percent in the prior quarter and 1.25 percent in the prior year first quarter.

The net interest margin as a percentage of earning assets, on a tax-equivalent basis, for the current quarter was 3.80 percent, an increase of 22 basis points from the prior quarter net interest margin of 3.58 percent and was primarily driven by an increase in loan yields and a decrease in the total cost of funding. The net interest margin as a percentage of earning assets, on a tax-equivalent basis, for the current quarter increased 76 basis points from the prior year first quarter net interest margin of 3.04 percent and was also primarily driven by the increase in loan yields and the decrease in the total cost of funding. Core net interest margin was 3.73 percent in the current quarter compared to 3.51 percent in the prior quarter and 2.98 percent in the prior year first quarter with the increases also primarily driven by an increase in loan yields and a decrease in total cost of funding. “The Company delivered improvement in both net interest margin and net interest income during the current quarter,” said Ron Copher, Chief Financial Officer. “Improved loan yields and continued reduction in funding costs strengthened core earnings and underscores the Company’s improving net interest income profile.”

Non-interest Income
Non-interest income for the current quarter totaled $38.1 million, which was a decrease of $2.4 million, or 6 percent, over the prior quarter and an increase of $5.4 million, or 17 percent, over the prior year first quarter. Deposit service charges and other fees of $15.3 million for the current quarter decreased $639 thousand, or 4 percent, compared to the prior quarter and was primarily due to seasonal fluctuations. Payment services of $11.4 million for the current quarter decreased $1.3 million, or 10 percent, from the prior quarter and was also primarily driven by seasonal fluctuations. Deposit service charges and other fees increased $2.1 million, or 15 percent, compared to the prior year first quarter and payment services increased $2.0 million, or 22 percent, over the prior year first quarter. Gain on the sale of residential loans of $5.1 million for the current quarter increased $514 thousand, or 11 percent, compared to the prior quarter and increased $797 thousand, or 18 percent, from the prior year first quarter. Other income of $4.1 million in the current quarter decreased $742 thousand, or 15 percent, and was primarily attributable to an $825 thousand decrease in income related to bank owned life insurance proceeds.

Non-interest Expense Summary

 Three Months ended $ Change from
(Dollars in thousands)Mar 31,
2026		 Dec 31,
2025		 Mar 31,
2025		 Dec 31,
2025		 Mar 31,
2025
Compensation and employee benefits$115,770 110,999 91,443 4,771  24,327
Occupancy and equipment 15,682 17,529 12,294 (1,847) 3,388
Advertising and promotions 5,256 4,609 4,144 647  1,112
Data processing 13,273 13,089 9,138 184  4,135
Other real estate owned and foreclosed assets 206 140 63 66  143
Regulatory assessments and insurance 6,403 5,495 5,534 908  869
Intangibles amortization 4,799 5,180 3,270 (381) 1,529
Other expenses 39,140 37,516 25,432 1,624  13,708
Total non-interest expense$200,529 194,557 151,318 5,972  49,211
            

Total non-interest expense of $201 million for the current quarter increased $6.0 million, or 3 percent, over the prior quarter. Total non-interest expense increased $49.2 million, or 33 percent, over the prior year first quarter and was primarily driven by increased costs from the acquired banks.

Compensation and employee benefits of $116 million for the current quarter increased by $4.8 million, or 4 percent, over the prior quarter which was primarily driven by annual salary increases and increased employee benefits. Compensation and employee benefits increased $24.3 million, or 27 percent, from the prior year first quarter and was primarily driven by annual salary increases and increases in staffing levels from the acquired banks. Occupancy and equipment expense of $15.7 million decreased $1.8 million, or 11 percent, from the prior quarter and was primarily due to the prior quarter including $1.1 million of expenses related to vacating branch locations. Regulatory assessment and insurance expense of $6.4 million increased $908 thousand, or 17 percent, from the prior quarter primarily from a $739 thousand decrease in expense reduction related to the FDIC special assessment. Other expenses of $39.1 million increased $1.6 million, or 4 percent, from the prior quarter and was primarily driven by increased acquisition-related expenses.

Acquisition-related expense was $8.9 million in the current quarter compared to $5.8 million in the prior quarter and $587 thousand in the prior year first quarter. In addition, compensation and employee benefits included $2.8 million of expense attributable to acquisition-related employment agreements in the current quarter compared to $2.9 million in the prior quarter and $251 thousand in the prior year first quarter.

Federal and State Income Tax Expense

Tax expense during the first quarter of 2026 was $18.0 million, an increase of $5.5 million, or 44 percent, compared to the prior quarter and an increase of $9.1 million, or 102 percent, from the prior year first quarter. The effective tax rate in the current quarter was 18.0 percent compared to 16.4 percent in the prior quarter and 14.1 percent in the prior year first quarter. The higher tax expense and higher effective tax rate in the current quarter compared to the prior quarter and prior year first quarter was primarily the result of an increase in pre-tax income.

Efficiency Ratio
The efficiency ratio was 63.05 percent in the current quarter compared to 61.04 percent in the prior quarter and 65.49 percent in the prior year first quarter. The increase from the prior quarter was principally driven by the increase in acquisition-related expenses. The decrease from the prior year first quarter was primarily due to the increase in net interest income which outpaced the increase in non-interest expense.

Forward-Looking Statements  
This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s plans, objectives, expectations and intentions that are not historical facts, and other statements identified by words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “will,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “should,” “projects,” “seeks,” “estimates” or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and expectations of management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. In addition, these forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that are subject to change. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results (express or implied) or other expectations in the forward-looking statements, including those made in this news release:

  • risks associated with lending and potential adverse changes in the credit quality of the Company’s loan portfolio;
  • changes in monetary and fiscal policies, including interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board, which could adversely affect the Company’s net interest income and margin, the fair value of its financial instruments, profitability, and stockholders’ equity;
  • legislative or regulatory changes, including the possibility of increases in FDIC insurance rates and assessments, changes in the review and regulation of bank mergers, or increases or changes in banking and consumer protection regulations, that may adversely affect the Company’s business and strategies;
  • risks related to overall economic conditions, including the impact on the economy of an uncertain interest rate environment, inflationary pressures, recently passed legislation and the potential for significant additional changes in economic and trade policies in the current administration;
  • risks to the Company’s business and the business of the Company’s customers arising from current or future tariffs or other trade restrictions, labor or supply chain issues, change in labor force, or geopolitical instability, including the wars in Iran and Ukraine, further conflicts in the Middle East, and potential for future conflicts or disruptions in other parts of the world;
  • risks associated with the Company’s ability to negotiate, complete, and successfully integrate acquisitions;
  • costs or difficulties related to the completion and integration of future or recently completed acquisitions;
  • impairment of the goodwill recorded by the Company in connection with acquisitions, which may have an adverse impact on earnings and capital;
  • reduction in demand for banking products and services, whether as a result of changes in customer behavior, economic conditions, banking environment, or competition;
  • deterioration of the reputation of banks and the financial services industry, which could adversely affect the Company's ability to obtain and maintain customers;
  • changes in the competitive landscape, including as may result from new market entrants, additional competition from internet-based financial institutions operating nationally, or further consolidation in the financial services industry, resulting in increased competition, including the creation of larger competitors with greater financial resources;
  • risks presented by public stock market volatility, which could adversely affect the market price of the Company’s common stock and the ability to raise additional capital or grow through acquisitions;
  • Risks related to rapidly evolving artificial intelligence technologies;
  • risks associated with dependence on the Chief Executive Officer, the senior management team and the Presidents of Glacier Bank’s divisions;
  • material failure, potential interruption or breach in security of the Company’s systems or changes in technology which could expose the Company to cybersecurity risks, fraud, system failures, or direct liabilities;
  • risks related to natural disasters, including droughts, fires, floods, earthquakes, pandemics, and other unexpected events;
  • success in managing risks involved in any of the foregoing; and
  • effects of any reputational damage to the Company resulting from any of the foregoing.

The Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly correct or update any forward-looking statement if it later becomes aware that actual results are likely to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statement.

Conference Call Information
A conference call for investors is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, April 24, 2026. Please note that our conference call host no longer offers a general dial-in number. Investors who would like to join the call may now register by following this link to obtain dial-in instructions: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BId56d290e29e945559b681adb3a18978d. To participate via the webcast, log on to: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/2ords9eb

About Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: GBCI), a member of the Russell 2000® and the S&P MidCap 400® indices, is the parent company for Glacier Bank and its Bank divisions located across its nine state footprint: Altabank (American Fork, UT), Bank of the San Juans (Durango, CO), Citizens Community Bank (Pocatello, ID), Collegiate Peaks Bank (Buena Vista, CO), First Bank of Montana (Lewistown, MT), First Bank of Wyoming (Powell, WY), First Community Bank Utah (Layton, UT), First Security Bank (Bozeman, MT), First Security Bank of Missoula (Missoula, MT), First State Bank (Wheatland, WY), Glacier Bank (Kalispell, MT), Guaranty Bank & Trust (Mount Pleasant, TX), Heritage Bank of Nevada (Reno, NV), Mountain West Bank (Coeur d’Alene, ID), The Foothills Bank (Yuma, AZ), Valley Bank (Helena, MT), Western Security Bank (Billings, MT), and Wheatland Bank (Spokane, WA).

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Certain financial measures and ratios the Company presents are supplemental measures that are not required by, or are not presented in accordance with, U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). The Company refers to these financial measures and ratios as “non-GAAP financial measures.” A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures is provided in the exhibits within this press release. The Company considers the use of select non-GAAP financial measures and ratios to be useful for financial and operational decision making and in evaluating period-to-period comparisons. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company’s performance by excluding certain income or intangible items that the Company believes are not indicative of its primary business operating results.

These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP and investors should not rely on non-GAAP financial measures alone as measures of our performance. The non-GAAP financial measures presented may differ from non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company’s peers or other companies. The Company compensates for these differences by providing the equivalent GAAP measures whenever the Company presents the non-GAAP financial measures and by including a reconciliation of the impact of the components adjusted for in the non-GAAP financial measure so that both measures and the individual components may be considered when analyzing our performance.

CONTACT: Randall M. Chesler, CEO
(406) 751-4722
Ron J. Copher, CFO
(406) 751-7706
 


Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition
      
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)Mar 31,
2026		 Dec 31,
2025		 Mar 31,
2025
Assets     
Cash on hand and in banks$350,801  321,526  322,253 
Interest bearing cash deposits 1,034,436  913,735  659,232 
Cash and cash equivalents 1,385,237  1,235,261  981,485 
Debt securities, available-for-sale 3,585,531  4,007,512  4,172,312 
Debt securities, held-to-maturity 3,058,662  3,110,216  3,261,575 
Total debt securities 6,644,193  7,117,728  7,433,887 
Loans held for sale, at fair value 41,652  39,186  40,523 
Loans receivable 21,033,663  20,927,796  17,218,518 
Allowance for credit losses (255,771) (255,319) (210,400)
Loans receivable, net 20,777,892  20,672,477  17,008,118 
Premises and equipment, net 492,031  486,184  411,095 
Right-of-use assets, net 76,344  75,574  54,441 
Other real estate owned and foreclosed assets 1,610  411  1,153 
Accrued interest receivable 122,795  120,092  103,992 
Deferred tax asset 103,863  101,337  122,942 
Intangibles, net 100,470  105,269  47,911 
Goodwill 1,378,283  1,378,283  1,051,318 
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 21,524  42,764  88,134 
Bank-owned life insurance 236,540  235,090  191,044 
Other assets 351,648  368,407  322,836 
Total assets$31,734,082  31,978,063  27,858,879 
Liabilities     
Non-interest bearing deposits$7,427,280  7,314,779  6,100,548 
Interest bearing deposits 17,314,591  17,276,317  14,533,502 
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 2,085,623  2,084,113  1,849,070 
FHLB advances   440,000  1,520,000 
Other borrowed funds 51,564  51,473  62,216 
Finance lease liabilities 31,209  28,808  20,227 
Subordinated debentures 188,032  187,492  133,145 
Accrued interest payable 30,512  32,786  30,231 
Operating lease liabilities 51,457  52,869  39,244 
Other liabilities 305,315  295,605  283,088 
Total liabilities 27,485,583  27,764,242  24,571,271 
Commitments and Contingent Liabilities      
Stockholders’ Equity     
Preferred shares, $0.01 par value per share, 1,000,000 shares authorized, none issued or outstanding      
Common stock, $0.01 par value per share, 234,000,000 shares authorized 1,301  1,300  1,135 
Paid-in capital 3,224,619  3,220,064  2,449,311 
Retained earnings - substantially restricted 1,198,628  1,159,567  1,100,273 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (176,049) (167,110) (263,111)
Total stockholders’ equity 4,248,499  4,213,821  3,287,608 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$31,734,082  31,978,063  27,858,879 
          


Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
  
 Three Months ended
(Dollars in thousands)Mar 31,
2026		 Dec 31,
2025		 Mar 31,
2025
Interest Income     
Investment securities$45,126 51,988 45,646
Residential real estate loans 33,708 35,164 24,275
Commercial loans 258,616 259,456 197,388
Consumer and other loans 24,887 26,146 22,616
Total interest income 362,337 372,754 289,925
Interest Expense     
Deposits 72,251 78,407 62,865
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 13,619 14,624 13,733
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 4,226 9,456 20,719
Other borrowed funds 443 745 402
Subordinated debentures 3,121 3,456 2,227
Total interest expense 93,660 106,688 99,946
Net Interest Income 268,677 266,066 189,979
Provision for credit losses 6,064 35,663 7,814
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 262,613 230,403 182,165
Non-Interest Income     
Deposit service charges and other fees 15,265 15,904 13,215
Payment services 11,368 12,626 9,328
Miscellaneous loan fees and charges 2,279 2,519 1,691
Gain on sale of loans 5,108 4,594 4,311
Gain (loss) on sale of securities   
Other income 4,062 4,804 4,097
Total non-interest income 38,082 40,447 32,642
Non-Interest Expense     
Compensation and employee benefits 115,770 110,999 91,443
Occupancy and equipment 15,682 17,529 12,294
Advertising and promotions 5,256 4,609 4,144
Data processing 13,273 13,089 9,138
Other real estate owned and foreclosed assets 206 140 63
Regulatory assessments and insurance 6,403 5,495 5,534
Intangibles amortization 4,799 5,180 3,270
Other expenses 39,140 37,516 25,432
Total non-interest expense 200,529 194,557 151,318
Income Before Income Taxes 100,166 76,293 63,489
Federal and state income tax expense 18,022 12,514 8,921
Net Income$82,144 63,779 54,568
       


Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations
      
(Dollars in thousands)Mar 31, 2026 Dec 31, 2025 Mar 31, 2025
Tangible Equity     
Total stockholders’ equity$4,248,499   4,213,821   3,287,608 
Less: goodwill and intangible assets, net (1,478,753)  (1,483,552)  (1,099,229)
Tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)$2,769,746   2,730,269   2,188,379 
      
Tangible Assets      
Total assets$31,734,082   31,978,063   27,858,879 
Less: goodwill and intangible assets, net (1,478,753)  (1,483,552)  (1,099,229)
Tangible assets (non-GAAP)$30,255,329   30,494,511   26,759,650 
      
Tangible equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) 9.15%  8.95%  8.18%
Book value per share$32.65  $32.42  $28.96 
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)$21.29  $21.01  $19.28 
            


 At or for the Three Months ended
(Dollars in thousands)Mar 31, 2026 Dec 31, 2025 Mar 31, 2025
Core Net Interest Margin     
Net interest income (tax equivalent) 1$272,383  269,618  193,400 
Purchase accounting (5,140) (4,628) (3,361)
Non-accrual loan (recovery) reversal (42) (693) 14 
Core net interest income (tax equivalent) (non-GAAP)$267,201  264,297  190,053 
      
Average earning assets$29,078,665  29,842,441  25,830,807 
      
Net interest margin 3.80% 3.58% 3.04%
Core net interest margin (non-GAAP) 3.73% 3.51% 2.98%

______________________________

1Includes tax effect of $3.7 million, $3.6 million and $3.4 million on tax-exempt municipal loan and lease income, tax-exempt debt securities income and federal income tax credits for the three months ended March 31, 2026 , December 31, 2025, and March 31, 2025, respectively.
  


 At or for the Three Months ended
(Dollars in thousands)Mar 31, 2026 Dec 31, 2025 Mar 31, 2025
Operating Diluted Earnings Per Share     
Net income$82,144   63,779   54,568 
Operating adjustments     
Loan interest (recovery) reversal (42)  (693)  14 
BOLI proceeds (776)  (1,601)  (1,114)
Acquisition-related compensation 2,775   2,946   251 
Lease terminations 200   1,101    
FDIC special assessment (87)  (827)  (219)
Loss (gain) on fixed assets 445   1,918   (1,010)
Acquisition ACL expense    27,247    
Acquisition-related expense 8,907   5,802   587 
Tax impact (3,018)  (9,274)  264 
Net operating adjustments 8,404   26,619   (1,227)
Operating net income (non-GAAP)$90,548   90,398   53,341 
      
Weighted average diluted commons shares outstanding 130,242,765   130,145,104   113,546,365 
Diluted EPS$0.63  $0.49  $0.48 
Operating diluted EPS (non-GAAP)$0.70  $0.69  $0.47 


Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Average Balance Sheets
  
 Three Months ended
 March 31, 2026 December 31, 2025
(Dollars in thousands)Average
Balance		 Interest &
Dividends		 Average
Yield/
Rate		 Average
Balance		 Interest &
Dividends		 Average
Yield/
Rate
Assets           
Residential real estate loans$2,360,462 $33,708 5.71% $2,515,221 $35,164 5.59%
Commercial loans 1 17,206,377  260,287 6.13%  17,061,043  261,088 6.07%
Consumer and other loans 1,425,664  24,887 7.08%  1,412,458  26,146 7.34%
Total loans 2 20,992,503  318,882 6.16%  20,988,722  322,398 6.09%
Tax-exempt debt securities 3 1,647,612  14,452 3.51%  1,665,176  14,189 3.41%
Taxable debt securities 4, 5 6,438,550  32,709 2.03%  7,188,543  39,719 2.21%
Total earning assets 29,078,665  366,043 5.11%  29,842,441  376,306 5.00%
Goodwill and intangibles 1,481,187      1,444,364    
Non-earning assets 1,203,188      1,201,340    
Total assets$31,763,040     $32,488,145    
Liabilities           
Non-interest bearing deposits$7,230,420 $ % $7,526,159 $ %
NOW and DDA accounts 6,167,696  15,897 1.05%  6,118,413  16,991 1.10%
Savings accounts 3,163,850  5,500 0.71%  3,174,869  6,014 0.75%
Money market deposit accounts 3,963,618  19,078 1.95%  3,993,241  20,962 2.08%
Certificate accounts 3,896,903  31,742 3.30%  3,929,727  34,407 3.47%
Total core deposits 24,422,487  72,217 1.20%  24,742,409  78,374 1.26%
Wholesale deposits 6 3,615  34 3.81%  3,257  33 4.15%
Repurchase agreements 2,074,082  13,619 2.66%  2,087,256  14,624 2.78%
FHLB advances 361,778  4,226 4.67%  792,290  9,456 4.67%
Subordinated debentures and other borrowed funds 267,450  3,564 5.40%  270,924  4,201 6.15%
Total funding liabilities 27,129,412  93,660 1.40%  27,896,136  106,688 1.52%
Other liabilities 372,547      406,289    
Total liabilities 27,501,959      28,302,425    
Stockholders’ Equity           
Stockholders’ equity 4,261,081      4,185,720    
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$31,763,040     $32,488,145    
Net interest income (tax-equivalent)  $272,383     $269,618  
Net interest spread (tax-equivalent)    3.71%     3.48%
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)    3.80%     3.58%

______________________________

1Includes tax effect of $1.7 million and $1.6 million on tax-exempt municipal loan and lease income for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively.
2Total loans are gross of the allowance for credit losses, net of unearned income and include loans held for sale. Non-accrual loans were included in the average volume for the entire period.
3Includes tax effect of $2.0 million and $1.8 million on tax-exempt debt securities income for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively.
4Includes interest income of $8.1 million and $11.2 million on average interest-bearing cash balances of $894.0 million and $1.1 billion for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively.
5Includes tax effect of $68 thousand and $151 thousand on federal income tax credits for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively.
6Wholesale deposits include brokered deposits classified as NOW, DDA, money market deposit and certificate accounts with contractual maturities.
  


Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Average Balance Sheets (continued)
  
 Three Months ended
 March 31, 2026 March 31, 2025
(Dollars in thousands)Average
Balance		 Interest &
Dividends		 Average
Yield/
Rate		 Average
Balance		 Interest &
Dividends		 Average
Yield/
Rate
Assets           
Residential real estate loans$2,360,462 $33,708 5.71% $1,885,497 $24,275 5.15%
Commercial loans 1 17,206,377  260,287 6.13%  14,091,210  198,921 5.73%
Consumer and other loans 1,425,664  24,887 7.08%  1,302,687  22,616 7.04%
Total loans 2 20,992,503  318,882 6.16%  17,279,394  245,812 5.77%
Tax-exempt debt securities 3 1,647,612  14,452 3.51%  1,604,851  13,936 3.47%
Taxable debt securities 4, 5 6,438,550  32,709 2.03%  6,946,562  33,598 1.93%
Total earning assets 29,078,665  366,043 5.11%  25,830,807  293,346 4.61%
Goodwill and intangibles 1,481,187      1,100,801    
Non-earning assets 1,203,188      847,855    
Total assets$31,763,040     $27,779,463    
Liabilities           
Non-interest bearing deposits$7,230,420 $ % $5,989,490 $ %
NOW and DDA accounts 6,167,696  15,897 1.05%  5,525,976  15,065 1.11%
Savings accounts 3,163,850  5,500 0.71%  2,861,675  5,159 0.73%
Money market deposit accounts 3,963,618  19,078 1.95%  2,849,470  13,526 1.93%
Certificate accounts 3,896,903  31,742 3.30%  3,152,198  29,075 3.74%
Total core deposits 24,422,487  72,217 1.20%  20,378,809  62,825 1.25%
Wholesale deposits 6 3,615  34 3.81%  3,600  40 4.53%
Repurchase agreements 2,074,082  13,619 2.66%  1,842,773  13,733 3.02%
FHLB advances 361,778  4,226 4.67%  1,744,000  20,719 4.75%
Subordinated debentures and other borrowed funds 267,450  3,564 5.40%  216,073  2,629 4.94%
Total funding liabilities 27,129,412  93,660 1.40%  24,185,255  99,946 1.68%
Other liabilities 372,547      326,764    
Total liabilities 27,501,959      24,512,019    
Stockholders’ Equity           
Stockholders’ equity 4,261,081      3,267,444    
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$31,763,040     $27,779,463    
Net interest income (tax-equivalent)  $272,383     $193,400  
Net interest spread (tax-equivalent)    3.71%     2.93%
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)    3.80%     3.04%

______________________________

1Includes tax effect of $1.7 million and $1.5 million on tax-exempt municipal loan and lease income for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025, respectively.
2Total loans are gross of the allowance for credit losses, net of unearned income and include loans held for sale. Non-accrual loans were included in the average volume for the entire period.
3Includes tax effect of $2.0 million and $1.7 million on tax-exempt debt securities income for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025, respectively.
4Includes interest income of $8.1 million and $6.1 million on average interest-bearing cash balances of $894.0 million and $559.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025, respectively.
5Includes tax effect of $68 thousand and $150 thousand on federal income tax credits for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025, respectively.
6Wholesale deposits include brokered deposits classified as NOW, DDA, money market deposit and certificate accounts with contractual maturities.
  

Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Loan Portfolio by Regulatory Classification

 Loans Receivable, by Loan Type % Change from
(Dollars in thousands)Mar 31,
2026		 Dec 31,
2025		 Mar 31,
2025		 Dec 31,
2025		 Mar 31,
2025
Custom and owner occupied construction$227,869  $263,713  $233,584  (14)% (2)%
Pre-sold and spec construction 268,831   255,542   200,921  5% 34%
Total residential construction 496,700   519,255   434,505  (4)% 14%
Land development 218,943   263,262   177,448  (17)% 23%
Consumer land or lots 234,467   247,769   197,553  (5)% 19%
Unimproved land 240,944   167,796   115,528  44% 109%
Developed lots for operative builders 50,056   69,786   64,782  (28)% (23)%
Commercial lots 120,528   155,631   95,574  (23)% 26%
Other construction 1,144,637   1,122,350   714,151  2% 60%
Total land, lot, and other construction 2,009,575   2,026,594   1,365,036  (1)% 47%
Owner occupied 3,908,697   3,950,726   3,182,589  (1)% 23%
Non-owner occupied 5,125,101   4,859,173   4,054,107  5% 26%
Total commercial real estate 9,033,798   8,809,899   7,236,696  3% 25%
Commercial and industrial 1,630,625   1,649,101   1,392,365  (1)% 17%
Agriculture 1,252,040   1,282,861   1,016,081  (2)% 23%
First lien 3,051,563   3,098,023   2,499,494  (1)% 22%
Junior lien 103,240   106,205   85,343  (3)% 21%
Total 1-4 family 3,154,803   3,204,228   2,584,837  (2)% 22%
Multifamily residential 1,068,813   1,019,484   874,071  5% 22%
Home equity lines of credit 1,081,438   1,076,201   989,043  % 9%
Other consumer 227,762   237,393   188,388  (4)% 21%
Total consumer 1,309,200   1,313,594   1,177,431  % 11%
States and political subdivisions 945,587   964,591   1,001,058  (2)% (6)%
Other 174,174   177,375   176,961  (2)% (2)%
Total loans receivable, including loans held for sale 21,075,315   20,966,982   17,259,041  1% 22%
Less loans held for sale 1 (41,652)  (39,186)  (40,523) 6% 3%
Total loans receivable$21,033,663  $20,927,796  $17,218,518  1% 22%

______________________________

1Loans held for sale are primarily first lien 1-4 family loans.
  


Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Credit Quality Summary by Regulatory Classification
        
  

Non-performing Assets, by Loan Type		 Non-
Accrual
Loans		 Accruing Loans 
90 Days
or More 
PastDue		 Other real estate
owned and
foreclosed assets
(Dollars in thousands)Mar 31,
2026		 Dec 31,
2025		 Mar 31,
2025		 Mar 31,
2026		 Mar 31,
2026		 Mar 31,
2026
Custom and owner occupied construction$404 183 194 404  
Pre-sold and spec construction 889 919 2,896 889  
Total residential construction 1,293 1,102 3,090 1,293  
Land development 866 898 935 866  
Consumer land or lots 17 79 173 17  
Developed lots for operative builders 567 456 531   567
Commercial lots  556 47   
Other construction 580 129    580
Total land, lot and other construction 2,030 2,118 1,686 883  1,147
Owner occupied 4,254 3,969 3,601 3,418 836 
Non-owner occupied 18,423 7,606 2,235 18,423  
Total commercial real estate 22,677 11,575 5,836 21,841 836 
Commercial and Industrial 26,480 27,308 12,367 22,225 4,144 111
Agriculture 6,119 3,549 2,382 2,371 3,748 
First lien 14,231 15,816 8,752 9,949 4,167 115
Junior lien 1,276 1,776 296 1,276  
Total 1-4 family 15,507 17,592 9,048 11,225 4,167 115
Multifamily residential 409 395 400 409  
Home equity lines of credit 3,746 3,968 3,479 3,420 171 155
Other consumer 1,151 1,229 1,003 748 321 82
Total consumer 4,897 5,197 4,482 4,168 492 237
Other 83 59 47  83 
Total$79,495 68,895 39,338 64,415 13,470 1,610
             

Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Credit Quality Summary by Regulatory Classification (continued)

 Accruing 30-89 Days Delinquent Loans,  by Loan Type % Change from
(Dollars in thousands)Mar 31,
2026		 Dec 31,
2025		 Mar 31,
2025		 Dec 31,
2025		 Mar 31,
2025
Custom and owner occupied construction$ $533 $786 (100)% (100)%
Pre-sold and spec construction 2,284  1,189   92% n/m
Total residential construction 2,284  1,722  786 33% 191%
Land development 416  3,994   (90)% n/m
Consumer land or lots 1,041  1,162  1,026 (10)% 1%
Unimproved land 454    32 n/m 1,319%
Developed lots for operative builders 5,218  2,300   127% n/m
Commercial lots   965  189 (100)% (100)%
Other construction   4,787   (100)% n/m
Total land, lot and other construction 7,129  13,208  1,247 (46)% 472%
Owner occupied 9,985  6,103  3,786 64% 164%
Non-owner occupied 21,459  15,388  346 39% 6,102%
Total commercial real estate 31,444  21,491  4,132 46% 661%
Commercial and industrial 11,662  10,215  5,358 14% 118%
Agriculture 4,424  2,390  5,731 85% (23)%
First lien 19,407  19,699  14,826 (1)% 31%
Junior lien 2,576  20  1,023 12,780% 152%
Total 1-4 family 21,983  19,719  15,849 11% 39%
Multifamily Residential 869  150   479% n/m
Home equity lines of credit 7,111  5,415  6,993 31% 2%
Other consumer 1,755  1,866  1,824 (6)% (4)%
Total consumer 8,866  7,281  8,817 22% 1%
States and political subdivisions     3,220 n/m (100)%
Other 3,099  2,650  1,318 17% 135%
Total$91,760 $78,826 $46,458 16% 98%

______________________________

n/m - not measurable

Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Credit Quality Summary by Regulatory Classification (continued)
     
 Net Charge-Offs (Recoveries), Year-to-Date
Period Ending, By Loan Type		Charge-Offs Recoveries
(Dollars in thousands)Mar 31,
2026		 Dec 31,
2025		 Mar 31,
2025		 Mar 31,
2026		 Mar 31,
2026
Land development$  (358) (341)  
Consumer land or lots   (5) (3)  
Developed lots for operative builders   (8)    
Total land, lot and other construction   (371) (344)  
Owner occupied   (2) (1)  
Non-owner occupied   2,232  (6)  
Total commercial real estate   2,230  (7)  
Commercial and industrial 576  2,104  92  607 31
Agriculture (2) (112) (1)  2
First lien 86  (182) (69) 121 35
Junior lien (19) (38) (5)  19
Total 1-4 family 67  (220) (74) 121 54
Home equity lines of credit 82  43  (20) 114 32
Other consumer 173  1,600  276  320 147
Total consumer 255  1,643  256  434 179
Other 2,166  7,448  1,873  3,024 858
Total$3,062  12,722  1,795  4,186 1,124

Visit our website at www.glacierbancorp.com 

1 Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. Supplemental “Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations” tables are provided to reconcile the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.


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