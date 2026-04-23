Midland States Bancorp, Inc. Announces 2026 First Quarter Results

 | Source: Midland States Bancorp, Inc. Midland States Bancorp, Inc.

EFFINGHAM, Ill., April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: MSBI) (the “Company”) today reported net income available to common shareholders of $16.2 million, or $0.74 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2026, compared to a net loss available to common shareholders of $5.1 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2025. This also compares to a net loss of $143.2 million, or $6.58 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2025.

Financial results for the first quarter of 2026 included $2.1 million of gains from the sale of the Company’s residential servicing portfolio and a portion of the Company’s commercial servicing portfolio, losses of $1.7 million from the sale of investment securities and a loss of $1.7 million related to our limited partnership investments.

Financial results for the fourth quarter of 2025 included a loss of $21.4 million from the sale of substantially all of the Company’s equipment finance portfolio, in addition to a $1.6 million loss on the sale of a small consumer loan portfolio.

Financial results for the first quarter of 2025 included goodwill impairment expense of $154.0 million.

2026 First Quarter Results

  • Net income available to common shareholders of $16.2 million, or $0.74 per diluted share; Adjusted earnings available to common shareholders of $17.2 million, or $0.79 per diluted share
  • Adjusted pre-provision net revenue of $30.5 million, or $1.43 per diluted share, compared to $31.6 million, or $1.44 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2025
  • Net interest margin of 3.91% compared to 3.74% in the prior quarter
  • Community Bank loan portfolio increased $68.8 million, or 8.3% annualized, compared to prior quarter. Total loans decreased $13.4 million, primarily due to anticipated runoff within our specialty finance and non-core portfolios
  • Total capital to risk-weighted assets of 15.27% and common equity tier 1 capital of 9.98%
  • Ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets of 0.91%, a decrease of 10 basis points from the prior quarter
  • Provision for credit losses on loans was $5.4 million for the first quarter of 2026, compared to $11.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2025

Discussion of Outlook; President & Chief Executive Officer, Jeffrey G. Ludwig:

“We delivered a solid start to 2026, reflecting the actions taken throughout 2025 to strengthen credit quality and reduce portfolio risk. Credit metrics continued to improve, with non-performing assets declining and trending toward our 0.75% target, while profitability returned to normalized levels. As a result, we generated earnings of $0.74 per share and a return on average assets of 1.16%.

“Our capital position continued to strengthen, with the common equity tier 1 ratio increasing to 9.98%, approaching our 10% target. We remained disciplined in our capital allocation, repurchasing $7.8 million of common stock during the quarter while continuing to invest in our core businesses. Net interest margin expanded meaningfully, driven primarily by lower funding costs.

“Growth in our Community Bank remains a key priority for 2026, with loan growth supported by strong client relationships, while non-core portfolios continued to run off as planned. Our wealth management business delivered another solid quarter. We are encouraged by the momentum entering 2026, and we see opportunities to further improve efficiency in the Company as the year progresses.”

Financial Highlights and Key Performance Indicators

  As of and for the Three Months Ended
  March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,
   2026   2025   2025   2025   2025 
Return on average assets (annualized)  1.16%  (0.17)%  0.43%  0.67%  (7.66)%
Adjusted pre-provision net revenue to average assets (1)  1.91%  1.86%  1.81%  1.86%  1.50%
Net interest margin (annualized)  3.91%  3.74%  3.79%  3.56%  3.49%
Efficiency ratio (1)  62.17%  63.01%  61.01%  59.85%  63.77%
Noninterest expense to average assets  3.16%  4.54%  2.86%  2.80%  11.02%
Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized)  0.64%  3.69%  0.99%  2.34%  1.35%
Tangible book value per share at period end (1) $20.77  $20.70  $21.16  $20.68  $20.54 
Diluted earnings (loss) per common share $0.74  $(0.24) $0.24  $0.44  $(6.58)
Common shares outstanding at period end  20,813,975   21,169,854   21,543,557   21,515,138   21,503,036 
Trust assets under administration $4,474,234  $4,478,999  $4,363,756  $4,181,180  $4,101,414 

(1) Non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to pages 11-12 for a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measures.


Key Points for First Quarter and Outlook

Solid Growth Trends in Community Bank & Wealth Management

  • Total loans at March 31, 2026 were $4.34 billion, a decrease of $13.4 million from December 31, 2025. Key changes in the loan portfolio were as follows:
    • Community Bank balances increased $68.8 million, or 2.1%. We originated $130 million of new loans during the first quarter of 2026, down from $180 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, primarily reflecting typical seasonal softness at the start of the year. First quarter production benefited from ongoing expansion of full-relationship commercial clients.
    • Specialty finance loans decreased $54.7 million to $613.5 million from December 31, 2025.
    • Non-core loans, which include our third party lending and servicing programs and remaining equipment finance portfolio, decreased $27.5 million to $328.1 million from December 31, 2025.
  • Total deposits were $5.44 billion at March 31, 2026, an increase of $15.7 million from December 31, 2025. Key changes in deposits were as follows:
    • Retail deposits increased $81.6 million driven primarily by growth in existing consumer and small business customer relationships and growth in new accounts as a result of targeted initiatives.
    • Deposits among wealth management clients declined $22.8 million, reflecting normal fluctuations in client cash balances. Servicing deposits decreased $20.0 million due to the sales of the residential servicing portfolio and a portion of the commercial servicing portfolio.
    • Higher-cost brokered deposits decreased $17.2 million.
  • Wealth Management revenue totaled $8.2 million in the first quarter of 2026, which was relatively stable compared to the prior quarter. Assets under administration were $4.47 billion at March 31, 2026, compared to $4.48 billion at December 31, 2025. Market volatility experienced at the end of the first quarter had a limited effect on our results.
  • Net interest margin was 3.91%, up 17 basis points compared to the fourth quarter of 2025, driven primarily by a continued decline in funding costs. The cost of deposits decreased 14 basis points to 1.81% in the first quarter of 2026, reflecting the ongoing impact of Federal Reserve rate cuts that began in late 2024. Margin expansion also benefited from a modest 2 basis point increase in loan yields and a favorable shift in the investment securities mix.

The following table presents the Company’s net interest margin for the first quarter of 2026 compared to the fourth quarter of 2025 and the first quarter of 2025.

  For the Three Months Ended
(dollars in thousands) March 31, 2026 December 31, 2025 March 31, 2025
Interest-earning assets Average Balance Interest & Fees Yield/Rate Average Balance Interest & Fees Yield/Rate Average Balance Interest & Fees Yield/Rate
Cash and cash equivalents $89,412 $809 3.67% $81,080 $802 3.92% $68,671 $718 4.24%
Investment securities (1)  1,592,433  18,702 4.76   1,457,778  16,807 4.57   1,311,887  15,517 4.80 
Loans (1)(2)  4,254,321  66,044 6.30   4,671,538  73,889 6.28   5,057,394  78,118 6.26 
Loans held for sale  6,892  102 6.01   11,035  145 5.21   326,348  4,563 5.67 
Nonmarketable equity securities  31,547  583 7.50   36,053  673 7.41   35,614  647 7.37 
Total interest-earning assets  5,974,605  86,240 5.85   6,257,484  92,316 5.85   6,799,914  99,563 5.94 
Noninterest-earning assets  496,233      486,216      667,940    
Total assets $6,470,838     $6,743,700     $7,467,854    
                   
Interest-Bearing Liabilities                  
Interest-bearing deposits $4,430,873 $24,203 2.22% $4,501,366 $27,147 2.39% $5,074,007 $34,615 2.77%
Short-term borrowings  33,236  231 2.82   110,069  1,035 3.73   73,767  700 3.85 
FHLB advances & other borrowings  273,444  2,670 3.96   359,380  3,648 4.03   299,578  3,163 4.28 
Subordinated debt  27,022  380 5.70   27,017  380 5.58   77,752  1,387 7.23 
Trust preferred debentures  51,948  1,121 8.75   51,771  1,183 9.07   51,283  1,200 9.49 
Total interest-bearing liabilities  4,816,523  28,605 2.41   5,049,603  33,393 2.62   5,576,387  41,065 2.99 
Noninterest-bearing deposits  996,926      1,015,629      1,052,181    
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities  87,907      95,770      123,613    
Shareholders’ equity  569,482      582,698      715,673    
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $6,470,838     $6,743,700     $7,467,854    
                   
Net Interest Margin   $57,635 3.91%   $58,923 3.74%   $58,498 3.49%
                   
Cost of Deposits     1.81%     1.95%     2.29%

(1) Interest income and average rates for tax-exempt loans and investment securities are presented on a tax-equivalent basis, assuming a federal income tax rate of 21%. Tax-equivalent adjustments totaled $0.2 million for each of the three months ended March 31, 2026, December 31, 2025 and March 31, 2025.
(2) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans. Interest income on loans includes amortization of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs.


Trends in Noninterest Income and Expense

  • Noninterest income was $22.1 million for the first quarter of 2026 compared to $26.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2025. Noninterest income for the first quarter of 2026 included $2.1 million of gains from the sale of the Company’s residential servicing portfolio and a portion of the Company’s commercial servicing portfolio, losses of $1.7 million from the sale of investment securities, and a $1.7 million loss related to our limited partnership investments. Additionally, the first quarter of 2026 included credit enhancement income of $3.4 million while the fourth quarter of 2025 included $6.6 million of additional credit enhancement income driven by contractual changes in our third-party lending and servicing arrangement.
  • Noninterest expense was $50.4 million for the first quarter of 2026 compared to $77.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, which included $23.0 million of losses on the sale of loans.
  • Income tax expense was $5.6 million for the first quarter of 2026, compared to an income tax benefit of $0.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 and income tax expense of $3.2 million for the first quarter of 2025. The resulting effective tax rates were 23.4%, 11.1% and 19.6%, respectively. The lower effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2025 reflected the loss on the sale of substantially all of our equipment finance portfolio; the effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2025 was not affected by the goodwill impairment, which was not deductible for tax purposes. We currently expect our effective tax rate to be approximately 22% - 23% for the full year, subject to changes in earnings mix, state tax legislation and other factors.

Improving Credit Quality

  • Nonperforming loans decreased to $58.8 million, or 1.36% of total loans, at March 31, 2026, compared to $65.5 million, or 1.50% of total loans, at December 31, 2025, while loans 30-89 days past due increased to $20.3 million, or 0.47% of total loans, at March 31, 2026.
  • Provision for credit losses on loans was $5.4 million for the first quarter of 2026.
  • Net charge-offs were $6.7 million for the first quarter of 2026, which included a $2.6 million charge-off related to a nonperforming commercial real estate loan that moved to held for sale during the quarter and $2.1 million of fully reimbursed charge-offs related to our third-party lending portfolio.
  • Allowance for credit losses on loans was $67.9 million, or 1.56% of total loans, at March 31, 2026, compared to an allowance of $69.2 million, or 1.59% of total loans, at December 31, 2025.

The table below summarizes certain information regarding the Company’s loan portfolio asset quality for the periods presented.

  As of and for the Three Months Ended
(dollars in thousands)
 March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,
  2026   2025   2025   2025   2025 
Asset Quality          
Loans 30-89 days past due $20,266  $17,079  $26,019  $40,959  $48,221 
Nonperforming loans  58,791   65,483   68,703   80,112   145,690 
Nonperforming assets  59,305   66,089   70,369   81,775   151,264 
Substandard accruing loans  91,963   76,000   78,901   58,478   77,620 
Net charge-offs  6,747   43,492   12,309   29,855   16,878 
Loans 30-89 days past due to total loans  0.47%  0.39%  0.53%  0.81%  0.96%
Nonperforming loans to total loans  1.36%  1.50%  1.41%  1.59%  2.90%
Nonperforming assets to total assets  0.91%  1.01%  1.02%  1.15%  2.08%
Allowance for credit losses to total loans  1.56%  1.59%  2.07%  1.84%  2.10%
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans  115.45%  105.71%  146.84%  115.70%  72.19%
Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized)  0.64%  3.69%  0.99%  2.34%  1.35%


Capital

As previously announced, the Company’s board of directors authorized a new share repurchase program, pursuant to which the Company is authorized to repurchase up to $25.0 million of its common stock through November 2, 2026. During the first quarter of 2026, the Company repurchased $7.8 million of its common stock (365,507 shares of its common stock at a weighted average price of $21.47), resulting in approximately $7.6 million in remaining repurchase authority under the program.

The Company and Midland States Bank exceeded all regulatory capital requirements under Basel III, and Midland States Bank met the qualifications to be a ‘‘well-capitalized’’ financial institution, as summarized in the following table:

  As of March 31, 2026
  Midland States Bank Midland States Bancorp, Inc. Minimum Regulatory Requirements (2)
Total capital to risk-weighted assets 14.42% 15.27% 10.50%
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 13.17% 13.48% 8.50%
Common equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 13.17% 9.98% 7.00%
Tier 1 leverage ratio 10.10% 10.35% 4.00%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) N/A 6.62% N/A


  As of December 31, 2025
  Midland States Bank Midland States Bancorp, Inc. Minimum Regulatory Requirements (2)
Total capital to risk-weighted assets 14.27% 15.16% 10.50%
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 13.02% 13.37% 8.50%
Common equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 13.02% 9.89% 7.00%
Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.63% 9.90% 4.00%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) N/A 6.74% N/A

(1) A non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to pages 11-12 for a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure.
(2) Includes the capital conservation buffer of 2.5%, as applicable.


About Midland States Bancorp, Inc.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is a community-based financial holding company headquartered in Effingham, Illinois, and is the sole shareholder of Midland States Bank. As of March 31, 2026, the Company had total assets of approximately $6.55 billion, and its Wealth Management Group had assets under administration of approximately $4.47 billion. The Company provides a full range of commercial and consumer banking products and services, merchant credit card services, trust and investment management, insurance and financial planning services. For additional information, visit https://www.midlandsb.com/ or https://www.linkedin.com/company/midland-states-bank.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Some of the financial measures included in this press release are not measures of financial performance recognized in accordance with GAAP.

These non-GAAP financial measures include “Adjusted pre-provision net revenue,” “Adjusted pre-provision net revenue per diluted share,” “Adjusted pre-provision net revenue to average assets,” “Adjusted earnings,” “Adjusted earnings available to common shareholders,” “Adjusted diluted earnings per common share,” “Efficiency ratio,” “Tangible common equity to tangible assets,” and “Tangible book value per share.” The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the Company’s funding profile and profitability. These non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not a substitute for any analysis based on GAAP financial measures. Not all companies use the same calculation of these measures; therefore, the measures in this press release may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures as presented by other companies.

Forward-Looking Statements

Readers should note that in addition to the historical information contained herein, this press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meanings of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including but not limited to statements about the Company’s plans, objectives, future performance, goals and future earnings levels, including currently anticipated levels of noninterest income and operating expenses. These statements are subject to many risks and uncertainties, including changes in interest rates and other general economic, business and political conditions; the impact of federal trade policy, inflation, deposit volatility and potential regulatory developments; the performance of our loan portfolio and our ability to manage credit risk; changes in the financial markets; the effects of armed conflict, including the scope and duration of disruptions in global energy markets relating to war in Iran; changes in the business environment resulting from the adoption of artificial intelligence, including fraud and cybersecurity risk; operational risks, including with respect to fraud and information technology; changes in business plans as circumstances warrant; changes to U.S. and state tax laws, regulations and guidance; and other risks detailed from time to time in filings made by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risk factors set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, which are incorporated herein by reference. Readers should note that the forward-looking statements included in this press release are not a guarantee of future events, and that actual events may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will," “should,” "propose," "may," "plan," "seek," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "continue," “outlook,” “trends,” or similar terminology. Any forward-looking statements presented herein are made only as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

CONTACTS:
Jeffrey G. Ludwig, President and CEO, at jludwig@midlandsb.com or (217) 342-7321
Claire A. Stack, Interim Chief Financial Officer, at cstack@midlandsb.com or (217) 342-7321

MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited)
           
  As of
  March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,
(dollars in thousands)  2026   2025   2025   2025   2025 
Assets          
Cash and cash equivalents $113,658  $127,811  $166,147  $176,587  $102,006 
Investment securities  1,596,220   1,527,236   1,383,121   1,354,652   1,368,405 
Loans  4,338,573   4,352,004   4,867,587   5,035,295   5,018,053 
Allowance for credit losses on loans  (67,875)  (69,219)  (100,886)  (92,690)  (105,176)
Total loans, net  4,270,698   4,282,785   4,766,701   4,942,605   4,912,877 
Loans held for sale  6,709   7,781   7,535   37,299   287,821 
Premises and equipment, net  84,169   85,134   86,005   86,240   86,719 
Other real estate owned  514   606   393   393   4,183 
Loan servicing rights, at lower of cost or fair value  11,688   11,932   16,165   16,720   17,278 
Goodwill  7,927   7,927   7,927   7,927   7,927 
Other intangible assets, net  8,159   8,876   9,619   10,362   11,189 
Company-owned life insurance  220,630   218,554   216,494   214,392   212,336 
Credit enhancement asset  13,476   12,557   5,765   5,800   5,615 
Other assets  214,115   222,221   245,643   254,901   268,448 
Total assets $6,547,963  $6,513,420  $6,911,515  $7,107,878  $7,284,804 
           
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity          
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $1,013,808  $1,040,411  $1,015,930  $1,074,212  $1,090,707 
Interest-bearing deposits  4,426,259   4,383,968   4,588,895   4,872,707   4,845,727 
Total deposits  5,440,067   5,424,379   5,604,825   5,946,919   5,936,434 
Short-term borrowings  153,425   60,181   146,766   8,654   40,224 
FHLB advances and other borrowings  238,000   293,000   373,000   345,000   498,000 
Subordinated debt  27,024   27,019   27,014   77,759   77,754 
Trust preferred debentures  52,035   51,857   51,684   51,518   51,358 
Other liabilities  78,458   91,485   124,225   104,323   109,597 
Total liabilities  5,989,009   5,947,921   6,327,514   6,534,173   6,713,367 
Total shareholders’ equity  558,954   565,499   584,001   573,705   571,437 
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $6,547,963  $6,513,420  $6,911,515  $7,107,878  $7,284,804 


MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) (continued)
            
  For the Three Months Ended
  March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,
 March 31,
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)  2026   2025   2025   2025   2025 
Net interest income:           
Interest income $86,022  $92,095  $98,493  $97,924  $99,355 
Interest expense  28,605   33,393   37,376   39,229   41,065 
Net interest income  57,417   58,702   61,117   58,695   58,290 
Provision for credit losses:           
Provision for credit losses on loans  5,403   11,825   20,505   17,369   10,850 
Recapture of credit losses on unfunded commitments  (400)  (200)  (500)      
Total provision for credit losses  5,003   11,625   20,005   17,369   10,850 
Net interest income after provision for credit losses  52,414   47,077   41,112   41,326   47,440 
Noninterest income:           
Wealth management revenue  8,248   8,272   8,018   7,379   7,350 
Service charges on deposit accounts  3,355   3,573   3,598   3,351   3,305 
Interchange revenue  3,528   3,437   3,445   3,463   3,151 
Residential mortgage banking revenue  626   690   735   756   676 
Income on company-owned life insurance  2,076   2,060   2,102   2,068   2,334 
Gain (loss) on sales of investment securities, net  (1,731)     14       
Credit enhancement income (loss)  3,360   6,876   (242)  3,848   (578)
Other income  2,660   1,959   2,346   2,669   1,525 
Total noninterest income  22,122   26,867   20,016   23,534   17,763 
Noninterest expense:           
Salaries and employee benefits  26,157   25,906   26,393   25,685   26,416 
Occupancy and equipment  4,535   4,353   4,206   4,166   4,498 
Data processing  7,065   6,834   7,186   7,035   6,919 
Professional services  2,242   2,321   2,017   2,792   2,741 
Impairment on goodwill              153,977 
Amortization of intangible assets  717   743   743   827   911 
Loss on sale of loan portfolios     23,051          
Impairment on leased assets and surrendered assets     684          
FDIC insurance  529   3,739   1,512   1,422   1,463 
Other expense  9,179   9,561   7,757   8,065   6,080 
Total noninterest expense  50,424   77,192   49,814   49,992   203,005 
Income (loss) before income taxes  24,112   (3,248)  11,314   14,868   (137,802)
Income tax expense (benefit)  5,649   (360)  3,757   2,844   3,172 
Net income (loss)  18,463   (2,888)  7,557   12,024   (140,974)
Preferred stock dividends  2,228   2,228   2,229   2,228   2,228 
Net income (loss) available to common shareholders $16,235  $(5,116) $5,328  $9,796  $(143,202)
            
Basic earnings (loss) per common share $0.74  $(0.24) $0.24  $0.44  $(6.58)
Diluted earnings (loss) per common share $0.74  $(0.24) $0.24  $0.44  $(6.58)
Weighted average common shares outstanding  21,301,246   21,854,033   21,863,911   21,820,190   21,795,570 
Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding  21,301,246   21,854,033   21,863,911   21,820,190   21,795,570 


MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited)(continued)
                
  As of
  March 31,
 December 31,
 September 30,
 June 30,
 March 31,
(dollars in thousands)  2026   2025   2025   2025   2025 
Loan Portfolio Mix               
Commercial loans $1,216,511  $1,178,521  $1,476,533  $1,544,386  $1,269,562 
Equipment finance leases  43,803   50,981   310,983   347,155   373,168 
Total commercial loans and leases  1,260,314   1,229,502   1,787,516   1,891,541   1,642,730 
Commercial real estate  2,322,198   2,342,664   2,336,661   2,383,361   2,592,325 
Construction and land development  276,469   286,140   260,073   258,729   264,966 
Residential real estate  344,511   349,623   353,475   361,261   373,095 
Consumer  135,081   144,075   129,862   140,403   144,937 
Total loans $4,338,573  $4,352,004  $4,867,587  $5,035,295  $5,018,053 
                
Loan Portfolio Segment               
Regions               
Eastern $989,596  $972,031  $927,977  $897,348  $897,792 
Northern  758,815   711,702   724,695   753,590   747,028 
Southern  713,592   729,368   725,892   778,124   711,787 
St. Louis  934,974   915,126   896,005   884,685   902,743 
Total Community Bank  3,396,977   3,328,227   3,274,569   3,313,747   3,259,350 
Specialty finance  613,514   668,183   642,167   670,566   867,918 
Non-core loan program and other (1)  328,082   355,594   950,851   1,050,982   890,785 
Total loans $4,338,573  $4,352,004  $4,867,587  $5,035,295  $5,018,053 
                
Deposit Portfolio Mix               
Noninterest-bearing demand $1,013,808  $1,040,411  $1,015,930  $1,074,212  $1,090,707 
Interest-bearing:               
Checking  1,886,212   1,855,215   1,996,501   2,180,717   2,161,282 
Money market  1,295,781   1,248,942   1,240,885   1,216,357   1,154,403 
Savings  495,899   487,742   486,953   511,470   522,663 
Time  723,055   748,942   804,740   818,813   818,732 
Brokered time  25,312   43,127   59,816   145,350   188,647 
Total deposits $5,440,067  $5,424,379  $5,604,825  $5,946,919  $5,936,434 
                
Deposit Portfolio by Channel               
Retail $2,904,695  $2,823,064  $2,791,085  $2,811,838  $2,846,494 
Commercial  1,209,210   1,193,637   1,248,445   1,145,369   1,074,837 
Public Funds  455,982   473,381   605,474   618,172   490,374 
Wealth & Trust  242,977   265,747   263,765   304,626   301,251 
Servicing  478,496   498,496   498,892   785,659   842,567 
Brokered Deposits  125,949   143,192   167,228   248,707   358,063 
Other  22,758   26,862   29,936   32,548   22,848 
Total deposits $5,440,067  $5,424,379  $5,604,825  $5,946,919  $5,936,434 

(1) Non-core loan programs refer to loan portfolios originated through third parties or capital markets, including loans to finance the sale of the GreenSky portfolio, and equipment financing loans and leases.


MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.
RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (unaudited)
           
Adjusted Earnings Reconciliation
           
  For the Three Months Ended
  March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)  2026   2025   2025   2025   2025 
Income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit) – GAAP $24,112  $(3,248) $11,314  $14,868  $(137,802)
Adjustments to noninterest income:          
(Gain) loss on sales of investment securities, net  1,731      (14)      
Gain on sale of mortgage servicing rights  (2,077)            
Loss on limited partnership investments  1,689   134   315   1,028   620 
Total adjustments to noninterest income  1,343   134   301   1,028   620 
Adjustments to noninterest expense:          
Loss on sale of loan portfolios     (23,051)         
Impairment on goodwill              (153,977)
Total adjustments to noninterest expense     (23,051)        (153,977)
Adjusted earnings pre-tax – non-GAAP  25,455   19,937   11,615   15,896   16,795 
Adjusted earnings tax expense  6,002   5,726   3,836   3,114   3,335 
Adjusted earnings – non-GAAP  19,453   14,211   7,779   12,782   13,460 
Preferred stock dividends  2,228   2,228   2,229   2,228   2,228 
Adjusted earnings available to common shareholders $17,225  $11,983  $5,550  $10,554  $11,232 
Adjusted diluted earnings per common share $0.79  $0.54  $0.25  $0.48  $0.51 
           
Adjusted Pre-Provision Net Revenue Reconciliation
           
  For the Three Months Ended
  March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,
(dollars in thousands)  2026   2025   2025   2025   2025 
Adjusted earnings pre-tax – non-GAAP $25,455  $19,937  $11,615  $15,896  $16,795 
Provision for credit losses  5,003   11,625   20,005   17,369   10,850 
Adjusted pre-provision net revenue $30,458  $31,562  $31,620  $33,265  $27,645 
Adjusted pre-provision net revenue per diluted share $1.43  $1.44  $1.45  $1.52  $1.27 
Adjusted pre-provision net revenue to average assets  1.91%  1.86%  1.81%  1.86%  1.50%


MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.
RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (unaudited)
           
Efficiency Ratio Reconciliation
           
  For the Three Months Ended
  March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,
(dollars in thousands)  2026   2025   2025   2025   2025 
Noninterest expense – GAAP $50,424  $77,192  $49,814  $49,992  $203,005 
Loss on sale of loan portfolios     (23,051)         
Impairment on goodwill              (153,977)
Adjusted noninterest expense $50,424  $54,141  $49,814  $49,992  $49,028 
           
Net interest income – GAAP $57,417  $58,702  $61,117  $58,695  $58,290 
Effect of tax-exempt income  218   221   209   267   208 
Adjusted net interest income  57,635   58,923   61,326   58,962   58,498 
           
Noninterest income – GAAP  22,122   26,867   20,016   23,534   17,763 
(Gain) loss on sales of investment securities, net  1,731      (14)      
Gain on sale of mortgage servicing rights  (2,077)            
Loss on limited partnership investments  1,689   134   315   1,028   620 
Adjusted noninterest income  23,465   27,001   20,317   24,562   18,383 
           
Adjusted total revenue $81,100  $85,924  $81,643  $83,524  $76,881 
           
Efficiency ratio  62.17%  63.01%  61.01%  59.85%  63.77%


Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets Ratio and Tangible Book Value Per Share
           
  As of
  March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)  2026   2025   2025   2025   2025 
Shareholders' Equity to Tangible Common Equity        
Total shareholders' equity—GAAP $558,954  $565,499  $584,001  $573,705  $571,437 
Adjustments:          
Preferred Stock  (110,548)  (110,548)  (110,548)  (110,548)  (110,548)
Goodwill  (7,927)  (7,927)  (7,927)  (7,927)  (7,927)
Other intangible assets, net  (8,159)  (8,876)  (9,619)  (10,362)  (11,189)
Tangible common equity $432,320  $438,148  $455,907  $444,868  $441,773 
           
Total Assets to Tangible Assets:          
Total assets—GAAP $6,547,963  $6,513,420  $6,911,515  $7,107,878  $7,284,804 
Adjustments:          
Goodwill  (7,927)  (7,927)  (7,927)  (7,927)  (7,927)
Other intangible assets, net  (8,159)  (8,876)  (9,619)  (10,362)  (11,189)
Tangible assets $6,531,877  $6,496,617  $6,893,969  $7,089,589  $7,265,688 
           
Common Shares Outstanding  20,813,975   21,169,854   21,543,557   21,515,138   21,503,036 
           
Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets  6.62%  6.74%  6.61%  6.27%  6.08%
Tangible Book Value Per Share $20.77  $20.70  $21.16  $20.68  $20.54 


A PDF accompanying this announcement is available at: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/bfe86ba0-5548-467e-92c2-82fd2e1be759


Attachments

MSBI 1Q2026 Earnings Presentation
GlobeNewswire

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