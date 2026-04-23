U.S. Energy Corp. Schedules First Quarter 2026 Conference Call for May 7, 2026 at 9:00 a.m. ET

HOUSTON, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: USEG) (“U.S. Energy” or the “Company”), an integrated energy company advancing a diversified industrial gas, energy, and carbon management platform, will host a conference call on Thursday, May 7, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time/8:00 a.m. Central Time to discuss its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026. The Company’s results will be reported in a press release prior to the call..

U.S. Energy’s management will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer period. Interested parties may submit questions prior to the call by emailing the Company’s investor relations team at IR@usnrg.com.

Date: Thursday, May 7, 2026

Time: 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Toll-free dial-in number: 800-717-1738

International dial-in number: 646-307-1865

Conference Registration: Link

Webcast Registration: Link

A webcast of the conference call will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.usnrg.com. To listen to a replay of the teleconference, which subsequently will be available through May 21, 2026:

Domestic Replay: 844-512-2921

International Replay: 412-317-6671

Access ID: 119698

ABOUT U.S. ENERGY CORP.

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: USEG) is building an integrated energy and carbon management platform. The Company owns and operates the Big Sky Carbon Hub and Cut Bank oil field in Montana, generating three independent revenue streams — helium, carbon management, and oil — from a wholly owned and operated asset base. U.S. Energy is positioned at the intersection of critical supply, domestic energy production, and federal energy policy. More information can be found at www.usnrg.com.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT

Mason McGuire

IR@usnrg.com

(303) 993-3200

www.usnrg.com