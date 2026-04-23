Dr. Christina Rahm Recognized Nationally for Building Patent‑Driven Manufacturing Behind The ROOT Brands Products

Franklin, Tennessee, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Christina Rahm, scientist, inventor, and Founder and Chief Science Officer of The ROOT Brands, has received a Gold Stevie® Award in the 2026 American Business Awards® for Building and Scaling Patent‑Driven Manufacturing Infrastructure (Manufacturing)—recognizing her work transforming patented wellness science into manufacturable consumer products.

The recognition highlights Dr. Rahm’s leadership in building the manufacturing systems behind The ROOT Brands’ portfolio of science‑backed wellness products, produced through Strata Biotech Labs, a manufacturing operation designed to protect intellectual property, enforce quality standards, and enable scalable production.

At Strata Biotech Labs, Dr. Rahm architected vertically aligned manufacturing infrastructure where patents guide process, formulation science remains intact, and regulatory discipline is embedded into each stage of production. This model supports the consistent manufacturing of The ROOT Brands’ wellness products developed to address cellular health through detoxification, nourishment, and protection.

Unlike conventional outsourced manufacturing models, Strata Biotech Labs was built to preserve proprietary formulations, reduce variability, and ensure repeatable outcomes—allowing The ROOT Brands to bring more than 20 products to market without compromising scientific intent.

“Manufacturing is where science either holds or breaks,” said Dr. Christina Rahm. “Strata Biotech Labs exists so patents are not just protected on paper—but honored in practice. Every ROOT product produced there reflects an intentional system built to safeguard science, quality, and accountability.”

Judges cited Dr. Rahm’s ability to connect intellectual property, infrastructure, and finished consumer products as a defining strength—particularly in the wellness industry, where innovation and execution are often separated.

“Dr. Rahm didn’t just formulate our products, she built the manufacturing backbone behind them,” said Clayton Thomas, Chief Executive Officer of The ROOT Brands. “Strata Biotech Labs enables The ROOT Brands to scale patented wellness solutions with integrity. This recognition validates the systems that make our products possible.”

The American Business Awards® are the United States’ premier business awards program, honoring organizations and leaders for excellence in innovation, leadership, and performance. Winners were selected by independent experts from thousands of nominations nationwide.

Awards will be presented on June 9, 2026, in New York City.

About Dr. Christina Rahm

Dr. Christina Rahm is a scientist, inventor, and manufacturing strategist known for building patent‑driven manufacturing infrastructure supporting science‑backed wellness products. As Founder and Chief Science Officer of The ROOT Brands, she leads formulation science, intellectual property development, and manufacturing strategy, including the production of ROOT products at Strata Biotech Labs, ensuring innovation remains protected, scalable, and credible.

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