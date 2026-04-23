Traction Uranium Files Amended and Restated LIFE Offering Document

Clarifies That the Amended and Restated LIFE Offering Document was filed today, not yesterday

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

CALGARY, Alberta, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Traction Uranium Corp. (CSE: TRAC) (OTC: TRCTF) (FRA: Z1K) (the “Company” or “Traction”) announces that it has filed an amended and restated offering document dated April 23, 2026 (the “Amended and Restated Offering Document”) pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption under Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 – Prospectus Exemptions, as amended by Coordinated Blanket Order 45-935 – Exemptions from Certain Conditions of the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption (the “Blanket Order”). The Amended and Restated Offering Document was filed today, April 23, 2026, after the Company satisfactorily addressed regulatory comments regarding the Company’s reliance on the Blanket Order. The Company notes that, due to a clerical error, it inadvertently disseminated a news release yesterday indicating that the Amended and Restated Offering Document had been filed (yesterday). The Company regrets this error.

For more information about the Offering, please refer to the Company’s news release dated April 14, 2026. The Amended and Restated Offering Document can be accessed under the Company’s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company’s website at www.tractionuranium.com. Prospective investors should read the Amended and Restated Offering Document before making an investment decision.

The Company anticipates closing the Offering on or about April 27, 2026 and such closing is subject to certain conditions customary for transactions of this nature, including but not limited to receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

The securities described herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or available exemptions from such registration requirements. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States, or in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Traction Uranium Corp.

Traction is in the business of mineral exploration and the development of discovery prospects in Canada, including its uranium project in the world-renowned Athabasca Region.

We invite you to find out more about our exploration-stage activities across Canada’s Western region at https://tractionuranium.com/ .

On Behalf of The Board of Directors

Jared Suchan

CEO and Director

(604) 425-2271

info@tractionuranium.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this news release are forward-looking statements and include but are not limited to: receipt of regulatory approvals; the Company’s reliance on the Blanket Order; statements with respect to future financial or operating performance of the Company; and the closing of the Offering. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include but are not limited to the risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company.

Factors that could cause actual results to vary from forward-looking statements or may affect the operations, performance, development and results of the Company's business include, among other things, that the Offering may not be completed as contemplated, or at all; that any proceeds raised from the Offering may not be utilized as currently intended; that mineral exploration is inherently uncertain and may be unsuccessful in achieving the desired results; that mineral exploration plans may change and be re-defined based on a number of factors, many of which are outside of the Company's control; the Company's ability to access sources of debt and equity capital; competitive factors, pricing pressures and supply and demand in the Company's industry. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by applicable law.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the contents of this press release. Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for release publication, distribution or dissemination directly, or indirectly, in whole or in part, in or into the United States.